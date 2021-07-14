« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41880 on: Today at 04:41:29 pm »
Still think a forward is a bigger priority
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41881 on: Today at 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:41:03 pm
Is that true?

it is, but everything points to him signing a new deal with Bayern soon.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41882 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
One call from Klopp changes all that.  Also Blackpool is open for business again. One ride on The Big One and he's ours.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41883 on: Today at 04:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:46 pm
Bissouma rumour has never been denied by the journos nor has it gone away. It's just been in the backburner since the Newhouse/Saul/Sanches rumours came out.

Goretzka could be a shout. One year left and is delaying contract talks with Bayern.  ;D

I think we will do better than Bissouma. Goretzka would be awesome, but I can't see Bayern selling. From the midfielders with 12 months left on their contracts, my bet would be Sabitzer or Zakaria ...
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41884 on: Today at 04:47:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:29:15 pm
Nah, probably someone completely different. Like Jota last summer ...

It is looking like it, we seem to have one obvious target in Konate and then the others come out of left field relatively
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41885 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:45:33 pm
I think we will do better than Bissouma. Goretzka would be awesome, but I can't see Bayern selling. From the midfielders with 12 months left on their contracts, my bet would be Sabitzer or Zakaria ...


Again, nowhere near good enough.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41886 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
Didn't really expect the Saul interest to be true but a shame to hear our name mentioned for a few days and not get him  ::)

Personally I hope there's someone else who hasn't been mentioned who we bring in. I'd be shocked if any of Neuhaus/Bissouma/Sanches came in and offered anywhere near what Gini could at his best. I think in the prem Neuhaus would struggle to be anywhere near as influential as he can be in the Bundesliga, I think Bissouma is limited and Sanches while probably my favourite of the three just looks to be a bit of a crock. Klopp and the scouts etc obviously have more knowledge than me but if we're going into next season replacing Gini with an inferior player then it's hardly ideal.

Hopefully a striker in soon, too. Most of the names linked tend to be more in the wide forward role, when in reality I think it's been obvious for a little while now that we need an alternative to Firmino who's actually a number 9. It was once true that if we didn't have Firmino then Salah and Mane's tallies wouldn't be impressive, but I'm convinced that's no longer true. When you look at Mane's poor form last season, there's always been the thought there that next season he'll find his feet again, and as much as I love Bobby I just don't feel confident he will better his dropping form of the past 18 months. I'd love to see this team now with a more clinical striker, though I don't think the right one would come cheap. I'm just not overly excited for any winger/wide forwards ala Raphina.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41887 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
Who you actually wanting? Ruud Gullit circa 1990?
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41888 on: Today at 04:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:53:58 pm
Who you actually wanting? Ruud Gullit circa 1990?
Bit too attacking, no? Settle for Matthaus of the same era.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41889 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:52:22 pm

Again, nowhere near good enough.

What CM do you want us to sign?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41890 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
John Percy:

Quote
Liverpool have been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer but it is understood that, while Jurgen Klopp is an admirer, Tielemans is not a summer target for the club.

Tielemans has two years left on his current deal and Liverpool believe it would require a huge transfer fee to even persuade Leicester to consider doing business, so a move is not on the agenda.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/07/14/leicester-city-confident-keeping-youri-tielemans-interest-liverpool/
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41891 on: Today at 05:02:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:53:27 pm
Personally I hope there's someone else who hasn't been mentioned who we bring in. I'd be shocked if any of Neuhaus/Bissouma/Sanches came in and offered anywhere near what Gini could at his best. I think in the prem Neuhaus would struggle to be anywhere near as influential as he can be in the Bundesliga, I think Bissouma is limited and Sanches while probably my favourite of the three just looks to be a bit of a crock. Klopp and the scouts etc obviously have more knowledge than me but if we're going into next season replacing Gini with an inferior player then it's hardly ideal

Gini was poor last season though for the most part.

I don't think Bissouma is a player capable of being as spectacular as Gini at his best (bearing in mind Gini's goal and assist contribution been very low for a while), Bissouma is though a solid 7 out of 10 player and would be a good team player.  He'd be a natural replacement for Wijnaldum overall.
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41892 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:58:13 pm
What CM do you want us to sign?

Prime Souness.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41893 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:52:22 pm

Again, nowhere near good enough.

Certainly better than Bissouma, and much cheaper, due to their contractual situation ...
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41894 on: Today at 05:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:55:01 pm
Bit too attacking, no? Settle for Matthaus of the same era.

Imagine him in the modern game. He'd abolsutely dominate midfields and score about 20-25 a season.

Probably one of the most under rated players of the late 80's and early 90's. Think he was 2nd leading goalscorer in Serie A from centre mid in a season in the early 90's.Might have been the one Sampdoria won.

People think Matthaus was a very good player but for me he's arguably one of the best and most complete midfielders of the last 30 odd years. I'd have him in the best XI I've seen in my lifetime. That's how highly I'd rate him.

Is there anyone like Matthaus we can buy in the modern game to provide back-up for Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho?
Lidmanen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41895 on: Today at 05:09:07 pm »
Me yesterday: "Saul would be an astonishing signing for us. We'd undoubtedly get him back to his best, and we'd arguably have the strongest midfield in Europe."

Me now: "Saul will flop at Barca. He's been poor for two seasons now and he'll probably struggle to get into the team ahead of De Jong and Pedri anyway."

It's always important to remain balanced when it comes to transfers.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41896 on: Today at 05:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Lidmanen on Today at 05:09:07 pm
Me yesterday: "Saul would be an astonishing signing for us. We'd undoubtedly get him back to his best, and we'd arguably have the strongest midfield in Europe."

Me now: "Saul will flop at Barca. He's been poor for two seasons now and he'll probably struggle to get into the team ahead of De Jong and Pedri anyway."

It's always important to remain balanced when it comes to transfers.

Agreed. Plus I think his vegan diet would cause him problems in this league.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41897 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Lidmanen on Today at 05:09:07 pm
Me yesterday: "Saul would be an astonishing signing for us. We'd undoubtedly get him back to his best, and we'd arguably have the strongest midfield in Europe."

Me now: "Saul will flop at Barca. He's been poor for two seasons now and he'll probably struggle to get into the team ahead of De Jong and Pedri anyway."

It's always important to remain balanced when it comes to transfers.

You're doing a great job son, a great job
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41898 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm »
I think everything has been pointing to Konate being our only guaranteed business for a long time, with maybe one more transfer if the right target is available and we can offload a few squad/loan players first. Since we haven't sold anyone yet I can see us keeping those players for sale until the very end of the window but not getting enough time to spend whatever money we make.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41899 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
PSV director De Jong: Dumfries and Malen? We have not received a concrete offer yet. Of course, that can change very quickly.

The chance of both of them leaving is of course very high. We are kept informed by Mino Raiola. They know what we want, he told Voetbal International.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415335441126019073?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41900 on: Today at 05:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:14:12 pm
I think everything has been pointing to Konate being our only guaranteed business for a long time, with maybe one more transfer if the right target is available and we can offload a few squad/loan players first. Since we haven't sold anyone yet I can see us keeping those players for sale until the very end of the window but not getting enough time to spend whatever money we make.

Last summer, we have signed Jota on September 19th ...
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41901 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm »
If Saul is indeed going to Barca, can we not get De Jong off them? They don't need both of them, that's just being greedy.
Tobez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41902 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:55:39 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1415323410708762626


No interest in Saul according to Lynch.

They think it Saul over...it is now!
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41903 on: Today at 05:26:00 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:58:13 pm
What CM do you want us to sign?


I said the other day: Saul, Goretzka or Camavinga

Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41904 on: Today at 05:33:23 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:58:13 pm
What CM do you want us to sign?

Im just always amazed as to how much football people must watch to know if all these players are good enough or not.

Ive zero idea if Saul would have been good enough, maybe seen him play about 10 times over his career and in those ganes I can guarantee I wasnt concentrating on his play alone. I barely have a clue about 90% of the players we are linked with, probably better that way  ;D
