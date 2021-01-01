I would say Griezmann would commend a bigger fee than Saul. But maybe the kicker here is Atletico taking on Griezmann's wages. I think his wages, and potentially how they hinder the ability of other teams to take him on, is the reason for this deal. Obvious that Barcelona need to shed wages and probably need to take a hit somewhere.



In this scenario, Atletico get Griezmann back for what amounts to a much lower fee (assuming 40M ish for Saul) but take on his big wages. Barcelona shed a significant wage earner off their wage bill and get Saul. Atletico arguably already have Saul's replacement bought in Rodrigo De Paul.



If the deal happens it'll be interesting to see how Simeone balances his forward options. Suarez, Griezmann, Correa, Carrasco and Felix looks like good options for a front 3. Griezmann could arguably be taking the squad position that Moussa Dembele had at the ned of last season. That's potentially a big upgrade and I suspect this will be Atletico's motivation.



I suppose my issue was more that Saul isn't exactly going to be the greatest reduction in their wage bill they can find, when they need to be completely shedding bodies. It does make sense in terms of the thinking, as you spell out well Jookie. Griezmann never really fit or looked right at Barcelona and pretty much never played in his best position. Simeone knows how to get the best from him.De Paul and Saul are not very similar players at all, with De Paul an 8 that operates best in the space between midfield and the 10 position, which is again why I question the acquisition of Griezmann as a fluid 10, unless Felix is most definitely off. Simeone might see De Paul as a deep-lying playmaker, but he's not really that. Felix isn't a 9 or a wide player, and Griezmann isn't really a left winger in my mind.There's two possibilities here - Atleti are selling Felix or completely changing the way they play in midfield (or three - they carry all these players into next season and are oddly bloated in certain areas).