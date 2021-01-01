« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41840 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:52:09 pm
Its just....weird.

All this talk that Barca need to reduce their wage bill to even register their new signings, and Atletico also apparently being in pretty dire straits financially. I can't see how that doesn't actually worsen things for both parties.

Barcelona wouldn't get any money for Griezmann with the amount he's earning. So swapping him for Saul at least gets them a sellable asset if it doesn't work out. That's the only thing that could make sense.

Simeone loves Griezmann too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41841 on: Today at 02:53:59 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 02:40:32 pm
Really? I think Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson/Jones/Milner/Keita/Ox is capable of going a season. Whereas, Firmino (dropped off with age), Mane, Salah (both go to AFCON for a few weeks) and Jota (has had his injuries since joining....) plus Origi who is clearly not good enough, isn't.

Barella is what, 24? He is also amazing. Its all about getting the absolute best player we can get and lets not forget Henderson and Thiago are 30 so we will have to replace them in the not too distant future. If you have the opportunity to sign a top player then we should take it.

We are not signing him by the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41842 on: Today at 02:54:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:47:14 pm
There's definitely some dodgy jiggery pokery going on if that happens.

Is there legitimate jiggery pokery?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41843 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:54:04 pm
Is there legitimate jiggery pokery?

Paul Daniels partook in legitimate jiggery pokery for decades
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41844 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:41:30 pm
I just don't see how it works financially, when Griezmann is arguably worth more in terms of transfer fee, and Griezmann's wages are eye watering.

I would say Griezmann would commend a bigger fee than Saul. But maybe the kicker here is Atletico taking on Griezmann's wages. I think his wages, and potentially how they hinder the ability of other teams to take him on, is the reason for this deal. Obvious that Barcelona need to shed wages and probably need to take a hit somewhere.

In this scenario, Atletico get Griezmann back for what amounts to a much lower fee (assuming 40M ish for Saul) but take on his big wages. Barcelona shed a significant wage earner off their wage bill and get Saul. Atletico arguably already have Saul's replacement bought in Rodrigo De Paul.

If the deal happens it'll be interesting to see how Simeone balances his forward options. Suarez, Griezmann, Correa, Carrasco and Felix looks like good options for a front 3. Griezmann could arguably be taking the squad position that Moussa Dembele had at the ned of last season. That's potentially a big upgrade and I suspect this will be Atletico's motivation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41845 on: Today at 02:59:17 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:59 pm
Barella is what, 24? He is also amazing. Its all about getting the absolute best player we can get and lets not forget Henderson and Thiago are 30 so we will have to replace them in the not too distant future. If you have the opportunity to sign a top player then we should take it.

We are not signing him by the way.

I totally get this and agree (Milner too) but if we have to sign just one more player this summer, I'd personally feel more comfortable going into this season with a new forward than a new midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41846 on: Today at 03:03:38 pm
Much rather see an alternative to Firmino than another midfielder, although both would be great. I don't like any of Jota, Mane or Salah at that position, and Origi isn't good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41847 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:57:59 pm
I would say Griezmann would commend a bigger fee than Saul. But maybe the kicker here is Atletico taking on Griezmann's wages. I think his wages, and potentially how they hinder the ability of other teams to take him on, is the reason for this deal. Obvious that Barcelona need to shed wages and probably need to take a hit somewhere.

In this scenario, Atletico get Griezmann back for what amounts to a much lower fee (assuming 40M ish for Saul) but take on his big wages. Barcelona shed a significant wage earner off their wage bill and get Saul. Atletico arguably already have Saul's replacement bought in Rodrigo De Paul.

If the deal happens it'll be interesting to see how Simeone balances his forward options. Suarez, Griezmann, Correa, Carrasco and Felix looks like good options for a front 3. Griezmann could arguably be taking the squad position that Moussa Dembele had at the ned of last season. That's potentially a big upgrade and I suspect this will be Atletico's motivation.
I suppose my issue was more that Saul isn't exactly going to be the greatest reduction in their wage bill they can find, when they need to be completely shedding bodies. It does make sense in terms of the thinking, as you spell out well Jookie. Griezmann never really fit or looked right at Barcelona and pretty much never played in his best position. Simeone knows how to get the best from him.

De Paul and Saul are not very similar players at all, with De Paul an 8 that operates best in the space between midfield and the 10 position, which is again why I question the acquisition of Griezmann as a fluid 10, unless Felix is most definitely off. Simeone might see De Paul as a deep-lying playmaker, but he's not really that. Felix isn't a 9 or a wide player, and Griezmann isn't really a left winger in my mind.

There's two possibilities here - Atleti are selling Felix or completely changing the way they play in midfield (or three - they carry all these players into next season and are oddly bloated in certain areas).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41848 on: Today at 03:04:44 pm
I did assume because we seemed happy to let Gini go there was someone already lined up. He's been such a big player for us and to let him go without a replacement lined up feels somewhat odd and not very like us in recent times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41849 on: Today at 03:11:05 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:04:44 pm
I did assume because we seemed happy to let Gini go there was someone already lined up. He's been such a big player for us and to let him go without a replacement lined up feels somewhat odd and not very like us in recent times.

Do you not think Thiago was the Gini replacement all along?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41850 on: Today at 03:11:12 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:04:44 pm
I did assume because we seemed happy to let Gini go there was someone already lined up. He's been such a big player for us and to let him go without a replacement lined up feels somewhat odd and not very like us in recent times.

Than again, we do have 8 senior midfielders in Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Jones, Milner and Grujic, so no real pressure to go after another midfielder until we offload a couple ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41851 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:03:59 pm
I suppose my issue was more that Saul isn't exactly going to be the greatest reduction in their wage bill they can find, when they need to be completely shedding bodies. It does make sense in terms of the thinking, as you spell out well Jookie. Griezmann never really fit or looked right at Barcelona and pretty much never played in his best position. Simeone knows how to get the best from him.

De Paul and Saul are not very similar players at all, with De Paul an 8 that operates best in the space between midfield and the 10 position, which is again why I question the acquisition of Griezmann as a fluid 10, unless Felix is most definitely off. Simeone might see De Paul as a deep-lying playmaker, but he's not really that. Felix isn't a 9 or a wide player, and Griezmann isn't really a left winger in my mind.

There's two possibilities here - Atleti are selling Felix or completely changing the way they play in midfield (or three - they carry all these players into next season and are oddly bloated in certain areas).
Still think the most likely possibility is that they continue to ignore their financial problems and carry on like they have done for decades. They will find solutions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41852 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:04:44 pm
I did assume because we seemed happy to let Gini go there was someone already lined up. He's been such a big player for us and to let him go without a replacement lined up feels somewhat odd and not very like us in recent times.
Curtis Jones can replace Gini.
Id like another one but not too worried if we dont get another midfield player.
Ox hasnt been injured in quite a while too.

I think another attacker is more of a priority
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41853 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm
Grujic replaces Gini
Wilson replaces Origi
Elliott replaces Shaqiri
Awoniyi replaces Minamino

And then we have a spare Woodburn.

Job done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41854 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 03:11:05 pm
Do you not think Thiago was the Gini replacement all along?

No. Not really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41855 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:11:12 pm
Than again, we do have 8 senior midfielders in Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Jones, Milner and Grujic, so no real pressure to go after another midfielder until we offload a couple ...

Grujic won't be here. Keita and Ox simply can't be replied upon if we're being honest. Milner is a good squad player. So we're left with 3 reliable players and a young player in Jones for the midfield 3. And Henderson as he's getting older is picking up quite a few injuries too. Maybe Klopp is hoping offers come in for Keita or Chamberlain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41856 on: Today at 03:21:06 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 02:51:44 pm
Anyone else surprised we haven't got anyone else in aside from Konate at this point?.

No, just you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41857 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm
11th hour fuck  up maybe?

https://twitter.com/ReshadRahman_/status/1415309108715139072

Quote
Due to the differences in valuation between the players, Barcelona also wants 15M in the Saul-Griezmann swap. @sport
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41858 on: Today at 03:30:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:04:44 pm
I did assume because we seemed happy to let Gini go there was someone already lined up. He's been such a big player for us and to let him go without a replacement lined up feels somewhat odd and not very like us in recent times.

I think Thiago was the replacement last summer and we kept Gini around for the last year in part so Fabinho could cover at the back. The scale of the defensive injuries then became a problem as Fabinho and Henderson were lost to the midfield rotation for much of the season and then Henderson got injured.

It became clear early on last season Gini was going but the problems we had with injuries (or even the likes of Keita and Ox not being trusted when they were fit) leaves us surely needing to replace Gini. If we don't replace him, we do need to replace his minutes, as he played nearly every game. Just assuming Henderson will be back to play every week instead is too big a risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41859 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:28 pm
11th hour fuck  up maybe?

https://twitter.com/ReshadRahman_/status/1415309108715139072

If they haven't agreed fee's then it's more about 3rd hour rather than 11th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41860 on: Today at 03:42:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:59 pm
Barella is what, 24? He is also amazing. Its all about getting the absolute best player we can get and lets not forget Henderson and Thiago are 30 so we will have to replace them in the not too distant future. If you have the opportunity to sign a top player then we should take it.

We are not signing him by the way.

Leon Goretzka. One year left on his deal. Klopp needs to get him to Blackpool!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41861 on: Today at 03:55:39 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1415323410708762626

Quote
Wrote in my column for
@LFCSCN
 (which I urge Norwegian speakers to subscribe to) that Saul was never a target for #LFC this summer. Not a case of a club denying interest after missing out, either - the player's camp called the rumours "nonsense" last week.


No interest in Saul according to Lynch.
