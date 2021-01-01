Trying to think outside of the box a little for an attacking option, what do people think about Odsonne Edouard?



Fantastic goalscoring numbers, albeit in the Scottish league, and only has a year left on his deal now. In his three seasons at Celtic he's hit 23 goals in 52 appearances, then 29 in 47 and more recently 22 in 40. Strong numbers in the European games too.



The right age at 23, and a big lad at 6'2. He's fast too, and a good pedigree having come up via the PSG academy. Also been a regular in the French U21s.



He shares the same agent as Konate, who also happens to be Saul's agent. And I'd suggest we have a good relationship with them, since they also have Caleta-Car and Doku.



The obvious question would be whether he can step up to our level, or if he's another who'd need that interim move. Was expected to go to Leicester, but seems they favoured Daka in the end.