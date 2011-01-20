I have no idea but Saul seems to have fallen out of favour at Atletico. Maybe he is pushing for a move.



I have a feeling Felix will join City later in this window

Maybe they want Griezmann in to replace him if he accepts a huge pay cut.



Yeah, at this point in time when they are not allowed to register Aguero or Depay, why would a player join them?



They also cannot really afford to re-register Messi (without him deferring 80% of his wages perhaps), it is one giant mess and I doubt very much Saul sees it any differently.



Felix has been underwhelming with Atleti, he's shown he has the talent but only in patches, the ridiculous fee for him has been a millstone round his neck and used as a stick to beat him with. I'd be surprised if they gave up on his development when he just produced a good season, not far off elite, and he's still only 21. I'm sure Guardiola would like him though.Saul and Atleti seem to have come to a natural end, where the player needs a change to push on and the club could do with the funds to evolve their identity somewhat and solidify their position. Saul has been a victim of his own versatility in a way, Simeone kept pushing him out wide to operate as defensive cover, rather than allow him that box-to-box role he's been so effective at in the past. Certainly the greatest midfielder Atleti have had in modern times, maybe ever.It's bizarre. I know Barca have massive cache in Spain (look at Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal joining them a few years back even though they knew they'd be ineligible to be registered for the first 6 months of the season) but this is surely under massive threat and scrutiny at present. When they had the ban I've just mentioned, there was a definitive end date whereby it was clear: You can register players again on this date. But now, there's no clear end date, no clear way out for Barca and no guarantee it'll be sorted within the next 6-8 weeks. Indeed, it seems fanciful to think there will be any solution within the near future.Tebas has spoken big, big words on his position on Barca and how they absolutely have to sort their situation out - there needs to be follow through on that and it starts with an embargo whereby they can't even negotiate transfers with other clubs.