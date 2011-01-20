« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 08:44:45 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:29:17 am
In since the thread started:
Konate
Davies
Bureau de Tabac
Jota
Thiago
Tsimikas
(Also Kaide Gordon who could end up being significant.)

Out since the thread started:
Chirivella
Lallana
Lonergan
Lovren
Ejaria
Hoever
Brewster
Bureau de Tabac



Liam Millar
Kamil Grabara
Fordy (haven't seen him around for a while)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 08:45:34 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:49:47 am
Can he tweak his nipples at the same time hes signing a new contract?

That made me think of this
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 08:55:13 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:44:45 am
Fordy (haven't seen him around for a while)

Let me just check

*ahem*

Harry Wilson isn't good enough for Liverpool and will be leaving this summer, if Brook and Khan ever fight Khan will win and Charlie Adam is a useless, fat twonk.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:08:46 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 04:21:09 am
When the thread started, Dejan Lovren was a Liverpool player.

What 12 months of football does to you.. Last summer I was rejoicing that we sold Lovren - I was unhappy that we did not replace him.. In Dec , Jan & Feb I was thinking what a fool I was rejoicing in Lovren sale and thinking comeback Dejan all is forgiven and then we were rescued by Nat and Rhys (& team finally playing  to our potential and our competitors all bottling their runs in).

Now we have Ibrahim Komate building up our hopes and blowing up social media - and hundreds of posts and 10's of players linked.  Who else will join (& leave) the mighty reds this summer. Michael Edwards 3D or 4D chess or another risk to not extend a senior player contract. Or invest all our dosh on the Mbappe train in January.
The roller coaster ride starts again.

Thank feck the season start is a month away and we can get our teeth into some summer friendly games.
Tempted to get in a car and drive to Austria for a few days next week and watch game vs Mainz ;-)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:10:43 am
This Bureau de Tabac sounds like an interesting name, wonder if we can get him back in.
Jesus saves...But GOD scores from the rebound!!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:16:07 am
Quote from: Litmanen10 on Today at 09:10:43 am
This Bureau de Tabac sounds like an interesting name, wonder if we can get him back in.

Imagine the fume if we can't.

I guess it depends on whether our Capstan is back to Full Strength.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:19:31 am
Quote from: Litmanen10 on Today at 09:10:43 am
This Bureau de Tabac sounds like an interesting name, wonder if we can get him back in.
Hopefully he rolls up before the season starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:20:13 am
Quote
Ronan Murphy
@swearimnotpaul


Borussia Dortmund have agreed personal terms with Donyell Malen, according to Sport Bild. However, Dortmund offered 25m and PSV want 30m. #BVB #PSV


https://twitter.com/swearimnotpaul/status/1415204336687271937
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:25:04 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:25:14 am
Is Pearce being deliberately vague with his wording? Is he saying that we haven't specifically bid £35m or that we haven't bid at all?

He doesnt know about a lot of this but his career and job role have taken him to a place where he cant say I dont know in these interviews about liverpool transfers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:26:21 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:08:46 am
What 12 months of football does to you.. Last summer I was rejoicing that we sold Lovren - I was unhappy that we did not replace him.. In Dec , Jan & Feb I was thinking what a fool I was rejoicing in Lovren sale and thinking comeback Dejan all is forgiven and then we were rescued by Nat and Rhys (& team finally playing  to our potential and our competitors all bottling their runs in).

Now we have Ibrahim Komate building up our hopes and blowing up social media - and hundreds of posts and 10's of players linked.  Who else will join (& leave) the mighty reds this summer. Michael Edwards 3D or 4D chess or another risk to not extend a senior player contract. Or invest all our dosh on the Mbappe train in January.
The roller coaster ride starts again.

Thank feck the season start is a month away and we can get our teeth into some summer friendly games.
Tempted to get in a car and drive to Austria for a few days next week and watch game vs Mainz ;-)

Good heavens can you imagine if we'd got to the middle of February and our only fit CB was Lovren? This place would have been carnage :D
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:29:11 am
That post makes Lovren sound like a player, which he certainly was not and was a much a part of winning the Champions League and the league as anyone else, regardless of whether he was on the pitch or not.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:30:03 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:13 am
Let me just check

*ahem*

Harry Wilson isn't good enough for Liverpool and will be leaving this summer, if Brook and Khan ever fight Khan will win and Charlie Adam is a useless, fat twonk.

Ben White won't be signing for Liverpool.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:31:34 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:13 am
Let me just check

*ahem*

Harry Wilson isn't good enough for Liverpool and will be leaving this summer, if Brook and Khan ever fight Khan will win and Charlie Adam is a useless, fat twonk.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:31:44 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:19:31 am
Hopefully he rolls up before the season starts.

If he doesn't it'll be like a cage full of g-Rizla bears on here.

#bears
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:43:58 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:31:44 am
If he doesn't it'll be like a cage full of g-Rizla bears on here.

#bears

Like most rumoured transfers, theres usually no smoke without fire.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 09:59:29 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:29:17 am
In since the thread started:
Konate
Davies
Bureau de Tabac
Jota
Thiago
Tsimikas
(Also Kaide Gordon who could end up being significant.)

Out since the thread started:
Chirivella
Lallana
Lonergan
Lovren
Ejaria
Hoever
Brewster
Bureau de Tabac



So what you're saying is we need a new thread so we can sign 5 more
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:02:57 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:16:07 am
Imagine the fume if we can't.

I guess it depends on whether our Capstan is back to Full Strength.

I'd love us to get a team of 1930s sounding footballers. Willy Woodbine, Bob Benson, Harry Hedges. All great Players. I'd even get Lambert back so long as we also bought Bartholomew Butler.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:20:59 am
Anything to the Tielemans rumors?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:27:35 am
https://twitter.com/mcgrathmike/status/1415240762829287427

Quote
Antoine Griezmann to the Premier League looks unlikely: negotiations have started between #Barcelona and #Atletico Madrid over deal involving Saul Niguez going in opposite direction

Mike McGrath is a very good source.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:32:30 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:20:59 am
Anything to the Tielemans rumors?

There's definitely rumours out there in the Belgian press and maybe some other European press.

Is there any truth in the rumours? What do you think? Can you see us spending 60 odd million on any player this summer? If so, would it be on a player who might be back up to the 1st choice 3 midfielders?

I don't see it personally but the rumours seem to be consistent coming from Tielemans home country.

Generally I think we'll want to box contracts for existing players and see how the market is for selling players that want to move on to get more playing time. That might take a few weeks but would give us a good feeling how the market is looking. Depending on player sales and how contract negotiations are going I can see us going after a player or 2 later in the window.

Think we'll prioritise a wide forward or striker before a midfielder. Though that might be dictated by market availability of players we like and how we view the roles of some players for 2021/22. Specifically thinking of the like AOC and potentially Jones. Jones in terms of playing time and AOC in terms of position. More than some fans I think he can do a job in the front 3. Given he's played there on occasion for us suggests that Klopp and his staff think he can play there too. At least on an occasional basis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:34:43 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:27:35 am
https://twitter.com/mcgrathmike/status/1415240762829287427

Mike McGrath is a very good source.
I don't understand why anyone would negotiate a sale with Barca at the moment, when there's no verifiable way that they can allocate funds to any signings whatsoever. It's a madness. I suppose the selling club doesn't care, as long as they get paid. There is a reasonable chance any new players won't be able to play for Barcelona for the foreseeable, or that they'll be forced to release players they've never even played.

La Liga are talking big, but Barca should absolutely, 100% be under a transfer embargo at present. For their own good as much as anything.

I'd be extremely wary of a club asking for structured payments, when they're yet to pay what they owe on Dembele to BVB, or to the debt management company that we sold the Coutinho payments to.

Probably because I want Saul here, but why would Atleti strengthen Barca? Griezmann isn't the player he was and would block Joao Felix's development.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:38:24 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:02:57 am
I'd love us to get a team of 1930s sounding footballers. Willy Woodbine, Bob Benson, Harry Hedges. All great Players. I'd even get Lambert back so long as we also bought Bartholomew Butler.

Are any of them a no. 6?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:49:27 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:34:43 am
I don't understand why anyone would negotiate a sale with Barca at the moment, when there's no verifiable way that they can allocate funds to any signings whatsoever. It's a madness. I suppose the selling club doesn't care, as long as they get paid. There is a reasonable chance any new players won't be able to play for Barcelona for the foreseeable, or that they'll be forced to release players they've never even played.

La Liga are talking big, but Barca should absolutely, 100% be under a transfer embargo at present. For their own good as much as anything.

I'd be extremely wary of a club asking for structured payments, when they're yet to pay what they owe on Dembele to BVB, or to the debt management company that we sold the Coutinho payments to.

Probably because I want Saul here, but why would Atleti strengthen Barca? Griezmann isn't the player he was and would block Joao Felix's development.

Yeah, at this point in time when they are not allowed to register Aguero or Depay, why would a player join them?

They also cannot really afford to re-register Messi (without him deferring 80% of his wages perhaps), it is one giant mess and I doubt very much Saul sees it any differently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:50:21 am
Quote from: Litmanen10 on Today at 09:10:43 am
This Bureau de Tabac sounds like an interesting name, wonder if we can get him back in.

He went Dunhill after that 1 Lucky Strike ...


All serious though, any news, at all .. ? :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 10:56:31 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:34:43 am
I don't understand why anyone would negotiate a sale with Barca at the moment, when there's no verifiable way that they can allocate funds to any signings whatsoever. It's a madness. I suppose the selling club doesn't care, as long as they get paid. There is a reasonable chance any new players won't be able to play for Barcelona for the foreseeable, or that they'll be forced to release players they've never even played.

La Liga are talking big, but Barca should absolutely, 100% be under a transfer embargo at present. For their own good as much as anything.

I'd be extremely wary of a club asking for structured payments, when they're yet to pay what they owe on Dembele to BVB, or to the debt management company that we sold the Coutinho payments to.

Probably because I want Saul here, but why would Atleti strengthen Barca? Griezmann isn't the player he was and would block Joao Felix's development.
I have no idea but Saul seems to have fallen out of favour at Atletico. Maybe he is pushing for a move.

I have a feeling Felix will join City later in this window
Maybe they want Griezmann in to replace him if he accepts a huge pay cut.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 11:04:31 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:20:59 am
Anything to the Tielemans rumors?
Not at the prices quoted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 11:07:06 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:56:31 am
I have no idea but Saul seems to have fallen out of favour at Atletico. Maybe he is pushing for a move.

I have a feeling Felix will join City later in this window
Maybe they want Griezmann in to replace him if he accepts a huge pay cut.
Felix has been underwhelming with Atleti, he's shown he has the talent but only in patches, the ridiculous fee for him has been a millstone round his neck and used as a stick to beat him with. I'd be surprised if they gave up on his development when he just produced a good season, not far off elite, and he's still only 21. I'm sure Guardiola would like him though.

Saul and Atleti seem to have come to a natural end, where the player needs a change to push on and the club could do with the funds to evolve their identity somewhat and solidify their position. Saul has been a victim of his own versatility in a way, Simeone kept pushing him out wide to operate as defensive cover, rather than allow him that box-to-box role he's been so effective at in the past. Certainly the greatest midfielder Atleti have had in modern times, maybe ever.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:49:27 am
Yeah, at this point in time when they are not allowed to register Aguero or Depay, why would a player join them?

They also cannot really afford to re-register Messi (without him deferring 80% of his wages perhaps), it is one giant mess and I doubt very much Saul sees it any differently.
It's bizarre. I know Barca have massive cache in Spain (look at Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal joining them a few years back even though they knew they'd be ineligible to be registered for the first 6 months of the season) but this is surely under massive threat and scrutiny at present. When they had the ban I've just mentioned, there was a definitive end date whereby it was clear: You can register players again on this date. But now, there's no clear end date, no clear way out for Barca and no guarantee it'll be sorted within the next 6-8 weeks. Indeed, it seems fanciful to think there will be any solution within the near future.

Tebas has spoken big, big words on his position on Barca and how they absolutely have to sort their situation out - there needs to be follow through on that and it starts with an embargo whereby they can't even negotiate transfers with other clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 11:10:37 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:34 am
He'll answer that if you join his Only Fans.
JP" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 11:14:24 am
 ;D

Crazy fucker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 11:15:16 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:07:06 am

Saul and Atleti seem to have come to a natural end, where the player needs a change to push on and the club could do with the funds to evolve their identity somewhat and solidify their position. Saul has been a victim of his own versatility in a way, Simeone kept pushing him out wide to operate as defensive cover, rather than allow him that box-to-box role he's been so effective at in the past. Certainly the greatest midfielder Atleti have had in modern times, maybe ever.


It's obviously not exactly the same situation because Saul is far more established, but it reminds me a bit of Jota last summer. There was a feeling that he'd reached the end of the road at Wolves, maybe plateaued a bit, and needed a new environment and type of team to make the next step.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Today at 11:21:49 am
We're in for Barella as well as the mancs.

https://twitter.com/marcoconterio/status/1415252782521757704

Quote
Pharaonic offers coming from the Premier for the jewels of #Inter . The #Liverpool and the #ManUtd they can reach up to 70 for Nicolò Barella.
