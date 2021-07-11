« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1819540 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Just thinking of players previously linked; does anyone think we might go back in for Sarr? If the fee was right he could cover the forward positions and wouldnt have he wage demands of Malen

Sarr is like Adama Traore lite. He wasnt exactly lighting up the championship on fire last season, Elliott at least was leading the league at one point on assists. You almost think Sarr was a victim of those transfer rumour wars of the 20s. when he himself just wanted to get out of bed, read the paper, and eat a few scones and enjoyed his afternoon on his couch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Is it out of the question to think he was on 30k a week at Wolves? That would be double the wages straight away with all the potential for bonuses and raises down the line. Not all that impossible, IMO.
It would be a bit odd with such a renowned agent that arguably calls the shots at Wolves and us paying such a ridiculous amount upfront.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Sarr is like Adama Traore lite. He wasnt exactly lighting up the championship on fire last season, Elliott at least was leading the league at one point on assists. You almost think Sarr was a victim of those transfer rumour wars of the 20s. when he himself just wanted to get out of bed, read the paper, and eat a few scones and enjoyed his afternoon on his couch.
Sarr scored 13 goals from the right wing last season.
He did do quite well in the 2nd half of last season

I wouldnt think he is at our level but he is a good player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Just thinking of players previously linked; does anyone think we might go back in for Sarr? If the fee was right he could cover the forward positions and wouldnt have he wage demands of Malen

I think it's possible - he did well last year in the Championship. But I think there's a couple of reasons why it won't happen. Firstly, he's at AFCON in January and I just don't see Klopp letting three attackers disappear in January. Secondly, think we'll want to see how he does this season - can he build on last season and start to up his output in the PL? Definite possibility for next summer though, when he'll have two years left on his contract, that feels the right time for him to move, here or elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0

..so it was correct ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0

So he isn't denying the interest in other words.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
That's as much a confirmation of our signing of Saul from Jimbo till we officially announce it.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Pearce is like a 90's pop start trying to stay relevant by joining Onlyfans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Craig any personal experience with Only Fans?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0
It's like Thiago all over again. He's signing  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
One thing I'm completely disappointed about - 43 more pages than it was said and Mbappe isn't here yet. What has the page market turned into...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
One thing I'm completely disappointed about - 43 more pages than it was said and Mbappe isn't here yet. What has the page market turned into...

Ah they didn't say when though. Done deal for next summer. Or on a bosman when his Real Madrid contract expires in 2027.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Ah they didn't say when though. Done deal for next summer. Or on a bosman when his Real Madrid contract expires in 2027.
Someone said 1000 pages (was it Samie?)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Someone said 1000 pages (was it Samie?)

I mean they didn't say when he'd arrive (I think).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Pearce is like a 90's pop start trying to stay relevant by joining Onlyfans.

There was a Craig in Bros wasnt there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-donyell-malen-21039830

Seems a bit of a communciation via the press that Malen needs to lower his wage demands?

He's the money malen?
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Craig any personal experience with Only Fans?

I wish, some of those fuckers are earning £100k a month!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
I wish, some of those fuckers are earning £100k a month!!
It's made Kerry Katona a millionaire again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0
Is Pearce being deliberately vague with his wording? Is he saying that we haven't specifically bid £35m or that we haven't bid at all?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
He'll answer that if you join his Only Fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
He'll answer that if you join his Only Fans.

Just £9.95 a month and you get nudes on top of transfer gossip.

Bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
You bunch of transfer simps!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Leicester would be enticed by a £64m offer for Youri Tielemans. He is waiting to sign for Liverpool. [@voetbal24be
 via @foot365]
