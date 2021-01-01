« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1819067 times)

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41680 on: Today at 08:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:24:59 pm
Just thinking of players previously linked; does anyone think we might go back in for Sarr? If the fee was right he could cover the forward positions and wouldnt have he wage demands of Malen

Sarr is like Adama Traore lite. He wasnt exactly lighting up the championship on fire last season, Elliott at least was leading the league at one point on assists. You almost think Sarr was a victim of those transfer rumour wars of the 20s. when he himself just wanted to get out of bed, read the paper, and eat a few scones and enjoyed his afternoon on his couch.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41681 on: Today at 08:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:28:55 pm
Is it out of the question to think he was on 30k a week at Wolves? That would be double the wages straight away with all the potential for bonuses and raises down the line. Not all that impossible, IMO.
It would be a bit odd with such a renowned agent that arguably calls the shots at Wolves and us paying such a ridiculous amount upfront.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41682 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:36:57 pm
Sarr is like Adama Traore lite. He wasnt exactly lighting up the championship on fire last season, Elliott at least was leading the league at one point on assists. You almost think Sarr was a victim of those transfer rumour wars of the 20s. when he himself just wanted to get out of bed, read the paper, and eat a few scones and enjoyed his afternoon on his couch.
Sarr scored 13 goals from the right wing last season.
He did do quite well in the 2nd half of last season

I wouldnt think he is at our level but he is a good player
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41683 on: Today at 10:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:24:59 pm
Just thinking of players previously linked; does anyone think we might go back in for Sarr? If the fee was right he could cover the forward positions and wouldnt have he wage demands of Malen

I think it's possible - he did well last year in the Championship. But I think there's a couple of reasons why it won't happen. Firstly, he's at AFCON in January and I just don't see Klopp letting three attackers disappear in January. Secondly, think we'll want to see how he does this season - can he build on last season and start to up his output in the PL? Definite possibility for next summer though, when he'll have two years left on his contract, that feels the right time for him to move, here or elsewhere.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41684 on: Today at 10:38:55 pm »
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0
Online buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41685 on: Today at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:38:55 pm
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0

..so it was correct ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41686 on: Today at 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:38:55 pm
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0

So he isn't denying the interest in other words.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41687 on: Today at 10:48:28 pm »
That's as much a confirmation of our signing of Saul from Jimbo till we officially announce it.  ;D
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41688 on: Today at 10:49:39 pm »
Pearce is like a 90's pop start trying to stay relevant by joining Onlyfans.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41689 on: Today at 10:53:14 pm »
Craig any personal experience with Only Fans?
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41690 on: Today at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:38:55 pm
@JamesPearceLFC on Saul Niguez:

"At the moment it's pretty tenuous. There were some reports of a £35m bid going in. My information is that definitely wasn't correct. At the moment it's a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales." [1892 podcast]

https://youtu.be/LAy13Z-XKQ0
It's like Thiago all over again. He's signing  ;D
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41691 on: Today at 11:03:19 pm »
One thing I'm completely disappointed about - 43 more pages than it was said and Mbappe isn't here yet. What has the page market turned into...
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41692 on: Today at 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:03:19 pm
One thing I'm completely disappointed about - 43 more pages than it was said and Mbappe isn't here yet. What has the page market turned into...

Ah they didn't say when though. Done deal for next summer. Or on a bosman when his Real Madrid contract expires in 2027.
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41693 on: Today at 11:07:49 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:06:57 pm
Ah they didn't say when though. Done deal for next summer. Or on a bosman when his Real Madrid contract expires in 2027.
Someone said 1000 pages (was it Samie?)
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41694 on: Today at 11:09:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:07:49 pm
Someone said 1000 pages (was it Samie?)

I mean they didn't say when he'd arrive (I think).
