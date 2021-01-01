Just thinking of players previously linked; does anyone think we might go back in for Sarr? If the fee was right he could cover the forward positions and wouldnt have he wage demands of Malen



I think it's possible - he did well last year in the Championship. But I think there's a couple of reasons why it won't happen. Firstly, he's at AFCON in January and I just don't see Klopp letting three attackers disappear in January. Secondly, think we'll want to see how he does this season - can he build on last season and start to up his output in the PL? Definite possibility for next summer though, when he'll have two years left on his contract, that feels the right time for him to move, here or elsewhere.