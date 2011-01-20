Hope we do move Grujic on. His career has been in flux the entirety of Klopp's time here, it's a bit unpleasant when you think about it.



Agreed. I know our club is making money from the practice, but I don't like this idea of big clubs becoming landlords and players become investment properties. I wouldn't mind if FIFA/UEFA introduced new rules saying that a player has the right to terminate their contract after a certain period of time spent on loan, particularly after a certain age. Then again, some players may like the experience of playing for several clubs, experiencing different leagues, languages and cultures. Some of our perpetual loanees have extended their LFC contracts, after all. But I would like to see players given greater autonomy when trapped in the loan cycle.