Alberto sell on, if the deal happens, will be a nice bonus. Plus Awoniyi, Miller, and surely a couple other players who wont get a look in here will be moved on. We cant get ridiculous with the fees, but even so, we should build up a decent amount through player sales that wont especially affect things on the pitch. Then if we turn it into a couple of players who will make a good contribution, its onwards and upwards! Its all easy to type, mind, but harder to do. Step forward Mr Edwards, and bring your shiny laptop.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Blimey. How fucking skint are we. It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.
Atlethico Madrid have announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul. https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278
people like big dick nick.
Always did struggle with that name mate.
They apparently have no interest in riffing Peter to pay for Saul.
Don't think I've been to this thread since at least page 800. Anything actually happened, happening, likely to happen, 'appen it could, a pen to paper etc?
I have no idea what Im taking about
We cant all be as minted as your respected overlords Man City
Grujic done for 15mhttps://www.mercado-azul.pt/grujic-regressa-a-liverpool-a-espera-de-decisao/
That doesn't seem to be what the article says. "Grujic returns to Liverpool awaiting decision". Porto and Sporting want him.
Let down by translate
Get your act together mate, very poor from you, I'm dissappointed to be honest.
Se recomponha companheiro, muito pobre de você, estou decepcionado para ser honesto.
I think if you could move Grujic on at that price it's a good deal. He only signed for about £4m I think. Gives him a chance to go to a massive club that he's already played for on loan. People were talking about bigger fees for him but he's 25 now and and outside of a couple of seasons on loan with Hertha he hasn't played an awful lot of football. Good move for all parties I reckon.
Agreed. Especially as Edwards seems to be capable of slapping a sell-on clause that every once in a while comes useful.
Hope we do move Grujic on. His career has been in flux the entirety of Klopp's time here, it's a bit unpleasant when you think about it.
He's had a Chelsea career so far.
I'm a knob
Agreed. I know our club is making money from the practice, but I don't like this idea of big clubs becoming landlords and players become investment properties. I wouldn't mind if FIFA/UEFA introduced new rules saying that a player has the right to terminate their contract after a certain period of time spent on loan, particularly after a certain age. Then again, some players may like the experience of playing for several clubs, experiencing different leagues, languages and cultures. Some of our perpetual loanees have extended their LFC contracts, after all. But I would like to see players given greater autonomy when trapped in the loan cycle.
