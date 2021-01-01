« previous next »
Reply #41600 on: Today at 06:33:02 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:22:39 pm
Alberto sell on, if the deal happens, will be a nice bonus. Plus Awoniyi, Miller, and surely a couple other players who wont get a look in here will be moved on. We cant get ridiculous with the fees, but even so, we should build up a decent amount through player sales that wont especially affect things on the pitch. Then if we turn it into a couple of players who will make a good contribution, its onwards and upwards!

Its all easy to type, mind, but harder to do. Step forward Mr Edwards, and bring your shiny laptop.


Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Reply #41601 on: Today at 06:47:23 pm
I hope Lazio bleed every last penny out of the fuckers who buy Luis Alberto. Whatever you value him at, add another 10 million on top of it.
Reply #41602 on: Today at 07:40:59 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 06:33:02 pm

Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

We cant all be as minted as your respected overlords Man City
Reply #41603 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 06:33:02 pm

Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

Mate we are loaded!! John Henry is currently sipping champagne on his £80m yacht  8)
