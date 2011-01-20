You'd say that, but Juventus have a dreadful track record in the past five years of letting players go in these types of deals, then them developing to Juventus-level quality and Juventus wanting them back.



Romero at Atalanta sticks out like a sore thumb, dreadful sale. Berardi at Sassuolo, Immobile, Zaza was reacquired at great expense etc etc



All the top clubs in Italy are guilty for it though.



Wasn't Berardi part of the deal to get Zaza back from Sassuolo? The Zaza deal between Juventus and Sassuolo is a bit mad but indicative of what you see in Italian football around co-ownership pf players.To be fair to Juventus, they let Immobile go when he was about 21 and the Zaza and Berardi deals was also when they were a similar age. Got to wonder if any of these players would have progressed to the players they currently are without the spells at lower level club once leaving Juventus.