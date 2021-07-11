It's probably bollocks as most swap deals are but Griezmann to Atletico again and Saul to Barca would be terrible for Atletico. Griezmann has been relatively poor for Barca given his quality over the years. His goal record has been pretty bad and they've won just the Copa Del Rey since he's been there. He's 30 now and even when he was at Atletico he was at his best in his first few years there and not his last couple, I think they should be wary about going back to him. Saul may not have been at his best for them in the last year or so but they don't have a better midfielder than him IMO, and he has years to give them so it's a surprise to hear they may want to cash in on him.



If we're going to get a couple of players in hopefully they're in the door soon with pre-season starting, Mr Niguez would be most welcome here.