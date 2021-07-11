But seriously. Why hasn`t he played for the national team during the euros?
He has been out of the team for a while right?
Hes down on the pecking order even at Atletico, apparently his development has stalled, and Lemar has taken more minutes away from him. There were rumours that he even suffered from depression as his form dipped. Hes been at the club since he was a child, it must mean a lot to him. On the other hand, this will help drive down his price, it wasnt too long ago that he was supposedly the future of Spains midfield.
So I think he will be more willing to accept a move away from La Liga than to stay in it. It provides him with a fresh start away from Atletico to perhaps jump start his career again, a manager like Klopp will likely be a driving force in his decision as a manager who supports his players mental welfare, and it means he will never need to play for a rival club in Spain. And Im sure Thiago has been or will be an influence on him too.