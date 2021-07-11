« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 88,020
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41440 on: Today at 09:30:15 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:26:28 am
Rigobert Song plus £1m for Daniel Sjölund?



Crikey! What a blast from the past! I swear West Ham lives a swap deal (Harry Redknapp?), when we signed Julian Dicks I think we sent some the other way (I want to say Burrows, Hutchison and Mike Marsh but cant have been all of them?).
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,597
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41441 on: Today at 09:32:16 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:12:35 am
True. Have we ever made a swap other than Michael Owen going to Real for 8 Million (what a shite deal for a Ballon d'Or Winner even with one year contract remaining) and Antonio Nunez joining us as part of the deal.

We've made one last summer, when we've got Jota from the Wolves ...
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 64,123
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41442 on: Today at 09:34:34 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:16 am
We've made one last summer, when we've got Jota from the Wolves ...

I think those were officially 'unrelated' but yeah, I can't imagine they totally were. Same with us signing Torres and Atletico signing Luis Garcia.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,401
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41443 on: Today at 09:37:39 am
Atletico want De Paul. Lets just hijack it and forget about Saul
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41444 on: Today at 09:38:33 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:30:15 am
Crikey! What a blast from the past! I swear West Ham lives a swap deal (Harry Redknapp?), when we signed Julian Dicks I think we sent some the other way (I want to say Burrows, Hutchison and Mike Marsh but cant have been all of them?).

Don't remember the transfer of Dicks to Liverpool (but unfortunately do remember his time here). I feel like swaps would have been more commonplace around then but would have started to fade away shortly after, with players getting more control of their careers following the Bosman ruling.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41445 on: Today at 09:39:01 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:26:28 am
Rigobert Song plus £1m for Daniel Sjölund?


I know our songs are much better than everyone else's , but are clubs actually discounting fees of we pen them a song?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,597
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41446 on: Today at 09:42:15 am
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41447 on: Today at 10:03:33 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 09:37:39 am
Atletico want De Paul. Lets just hijack it and forget about Saul

Better forget Saul.
Red Cactii

  Kopite
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41448 on: Today at 10:08:27 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:54:41 am
I always find it interesting when posters are trying to apply the principles we are operating on in the transfer market, on the big Spanish clubs. They don't operate under the same principles, because the running structure of their clubs is completely different. If the presidents of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid think that some move will bring them votes at the next elections, they will make it regardless of the financial consequences. That is no way of running a serious business, but they are doing it regardless, and they will continue to do it ...

Atletico are not run through the socio model; only Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic, and Osasuna use that model in Spain.
Bread

  Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41449 on: Today at 10:39:35 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:12:35 am
True. Have we ever made a swap other than Michael Owen going to Real for 8 Million (what a shite deal for a Ballon d'Or Winner even with one year contract remaining) and Antonio Nunez joining us as part of the deal.

I always like to pretend we got James Milner as part of the Sterling deal in 2015, even though he was actually a free agent at the time.
Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41450 on: Today at 10:49:37 am
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:39:35 am
I always like to pretend we got James Milner as part of the Sterling deal in 2015, even though he was actually a free agent at the time.

And what a brilliant free transfer that was,i only wish we'd got him in from Villa or even earlier.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41451 on: Today at 10:51:03 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Obviously Gini was a key player for us and played a lot but remember last year our midfield looked thin as Hendo and Fab not only had injuries but were playing as CB's for half a season.

With Hendo and Fab back in midfield, depth at CB. Jones developing further isn't there an argument to say maybe its not necessary. Ideally I think the club would like to replace Keita or Ox with someone less injury prone to improve our depth, but that will depend on buyers.

Only if Jurgen is confident of someone like Cain or Clarkson stepping up like Jones did last season, or using Grujic or someone.

Henderson and Fabinho have gone all the way to the Euros/Copa final so no summer break (and have injury history as well), Thiago will be key but he's had a long summer with Spain as well,  Milner a year older and Keita and Ox even when they were fit last season were unused subs.

Wijnaldum played every game last season. Those minutes need replacing one way or another. Just hoping Henderson stays fit isn't good enough.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41452 on: Today at 10:54:19 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:37:43 pm
These Tielemans links are weirdly not going away.

Still don't see it. Leicester would want a kings ransom for him.

That's the issue with players we keep being linked with. Getting Tielmans out of Leicester or even Mcginn out of Villa is big money and those clubs will make any sale difficult. Even Saul probably lot more than the money touted.

Someone like Bissouma or Neuhaus more feasible.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41453 on: Today at 10:57:00 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:33:55 am
But seriously. Why hasn`t he played for the national team during the euros?

He has been out of the team for a while right?

Hes down on the pecking order even at Atletico, apparently his development has stalled, and Lemar has taken more minutes away from him. There were rumours that he even suffered from depression as his form dipped. Hes been at the club since he was a child, it must mean a lot to him. On the other hand, this will help drive down his price, it wasnt too long ago that he was supposedly the future of Spains midfield.

So I think he will be more willing to accept a move away from La Liga than to stay in it. It provides him with a fresh start away from Atletico to perhaps jump start his career again, a manager like Klopp will likely be a driving force in his decision as a manager who supports his players mental welfare, and it means he will never need to play for a rival club in Spain. And Im sure Thiago has been or will be an influence on him too.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41454 on: Today at 11:01:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:54:41 am
I always find it interesting when posters are trying to apply the principles we are operating on in the transfer market, on the big Spanish clubs. They don't operate under the same principles, because the running structure of their clubs is completely different. If the presidents of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid think that some move will bring them votes at the next elections, they will make it regardless of the financial consequences. That is no way of running a serious business, but they are doing it regardless, and they will continue to do it ...

Atletico are privately owned.

Plus yeah in the past Barca may act that way. However theyve never been in this serious financial trouble so they really are up shit creek currently and cant just do as they want.
Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41455 on: Today at 11:10:37 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:54:19 am
That's the issue with players we keep being linked with. Getting Tielmans out of Leicester or even Mcginn out of Villa is big money and those clubs will make any sale difficult. Even Saul probably lot more than the money touted.

Someone like Bissouma or Neuhaus more feasible.

I really do think all the irons in the fire mean we are probably waiting for the best deal possible this summer. All of them are viable targets in their own right, but they are all different in terms of the way they play. The rumours are there probably because we are actively playing the clubs off each other, I imagine the interest is real, the purported interest seems fairly singular. Its not like were competing against a lot of other clubs with all of these names in public.
B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41456 on: Today at 11:11:35 am
Was kind of obvious already that it won't be happening here but interesting to see both Pep Ljinders and Klopp have spoken out against 3 at the back this Euros. Pep has just wrote an article with some observations from the Euros that's well worth a read.
zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  RAWK Supporter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41457 on: Today at 11:24:39 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:11:35 am
Was kind of obvious already that it won't be happening here but interesting to see both Pep Ljinders and Klopp have spoken out against 3 at the back this Euros. Pep has just wrote an article with some observations from the Euros that's well worth a read.
Where can I find it?
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41458 on: Today at 11:32:49 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:08:27 am
Atletico are not run through the socio model; only Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic, and Osasuna use that model in Spain.

Yeah, I forgot that Gil Margin is the majority owner of Atletico. Still, the Spanish clubs do no operate in the same way as we do under FSG. That is how Atletico Madrid managed to pile up a debt of over 1 billion in recent years. FFS, they are paying Simeone 800,000 per week ...
Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  RAWK Supporter
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41459 on: Today at 11:38:07 am
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

FowlerLegend

  Anny Roader
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41460 on: Today at 11:40:09 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:11:35 am
Was kind of obvious already that it won't be happening here but interesting to see both Pep Ljinders and Klopp have spoken out against 3 at the back this Euros. Pep has just wrote an article with some observations from the Euros that's well worth a read.
Yeah, really good article. Raved about De Jong and Pedri.
Really difficult to predict who we will sign this summer. With the financial situation of soo many clubs we may need to be much more fluid than usual. Deals could be lined up but club maybe waiting to push them over the line to see if players like these two, who would never normally be available, become available.
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41461 on: Today at 11:46:11 am
It's probably bollocks as most swap deals are but Griezmann to Atletico again and Saul to Barca would be terrible for Atletico. Griezmann has been relatively poor for Barca given his quality over the years. His goal record has been pretty bad and they've won just the Copa Del Rey since he's been there. He's 30 now and even when he was at Atletico he was at his best in his first few years there and not his last couple, I think they should be wary about going back to him. Saul may not have been at his best for them in the last year or so but they don't have a better midfielder than him IMO, and he has years to give them so it's a surprise to hear they may want to cash in on him.

If we're going to get a couple of players in hopefully they're in the door soon with pre-season starting, Mr Niguez would be most welcome here.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  Legacy Fan
  • Well Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41462 on: Today at 11:47:09 am
Liverpools first bid of 40M was rejected by Atletico for Saúl. Negotiations are underway, and the cards are on the table. If Liverpools offer reaches 50M, Saúl may be packing his bags.
( @mundodeportivo/ @WalterZim )
"Salahs in here......"
