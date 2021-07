Could be an interesting opportunity here for someone - Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba in a contract stalemate, and will apparently be sold this summer if he doesn't agree a new deal. Only 18, but looks a big presence at 6'1 and apparently a really talented and technical midfielder. From Guinea, so we could use Keita to lure him here... although not sure Naby would be too full of praise!His stats look pretty impressive, albeit he's only made 18 appearances for the first time, presumably not playing a huge loads of minutes either: https://fbref.com/en/players/f4c69aa6/Ilaix