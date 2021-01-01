Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.
Can see it now. Edwards sat intently at a desk, surrounded by laptops.
He'll be 27 by the time the new season starts and in vegan years that's 43.Can't see us going for someone that old.
Peter O'Hanraha-Hanrahan. Used to be an Economics Correspondent on the news but has now moved into sports. Given his history, might not be the most reliable source.
"He made the net spend boys happy"
people like big dick nick.
He spins round on his chair as someone enters his office, stroking his white cat and laughing maniacally.
Who's SportsPeteO?
Ageing yourself with these references from your youth Craig
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
If we do any preseason games in Syria, will he come back Paul Niguez?
Someone sent me this earlier today:"Atletico sell Saùl to Liverpool, raising funds to buy Luis Alberto, from whose transfer Liverpool receive a 30 percent cut. Lazio then replace Alberto with Shaqiri. Edwards, 4D chess, etc."Made me smile.
He said he didn't like it, but he'd have to go along with it.
A sweaty old man who hangs around kids football matches?
German sources quote him as saying "Ruffen Sie ein taxi bitte; Ich bin spät für ein flug"
Paul, Tom, Burak. The Ince family.
Liverpool lead the race to sign Saul Niguez right now, Atletico are open to selling Saul & the fee is NO PROBLEM!@SportsPeteO "I had a word with Saul's representatives earlier & they confirmed LFC's interest but Chelsea are in for Saul also"! https://t.co/IH1AuPbBz9 https://t.co/UG8Q6VVi9c
