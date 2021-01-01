« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1030 1031 1032 1033 1034 [1035]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1792117 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41360 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Michael Edwards opened up negotiations with Atlethico knowing about this.  ;D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41361 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
30% sell on and he's valued at around 50 million Euros? Every day we move closer to Mbappe. Incredible foresight from Mr Edwards knowing we'd one day be needing to raise funds for the young French superstar.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41362 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm »
Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41363 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.

Can see it now. Edwards sat intently at a desk, surrounded by laptops.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41364 on: Today at 02:06:36 pm »
"He made the net spend boys happy"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,128
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41365 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:01:04 pm
Can see it now. Edwards sat intently at a desk, surrounded by laptops.

He spins round on his chair as someone enters his office, stroking his white cat and laughing maniacally.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41366 on: Today at 02:09:27 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 01:21:57 pm
He'll be 27 by the time the new season starts and in vegan years that's 43.

Can't see us going for someone that old.

 :lmao what about his vegains bro?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,661
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41367 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:31 pm
Peter O'Hanraha-Hanrahan. Used to be an Economics Correspondent on the news but has now moved into sports. Given his history, might not be the most reliable source.
He said he didn't like it, but he'd have to go along with it.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,011
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41368 on: Today at 02:10:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:06:36 pm
"He made the net spend boys happy"

:D
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41369 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.

If this deal comes off it will be incredible- I dont think it will because incredible stuff doesnt happen very often hence its incredible
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41370 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:09:13 pm
He spins round on his chair as someone enters his office, stroking his white cat and laughing maniacally.

Ageing yourself with these references from your youth Craig  :lmao
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41371 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:57 am
Who's SportsPeteO?
His wife works (or worked, not sure if she's still around) for the company I work for. Little bit of trivia for you there.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41372 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:06:36 pm
"He made the net spend boys happy"

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,128
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41373 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:21:01 pm
Ageing yourself with these references from your youth Craig  :lmao

Austin Powers....  :-X ??? :fishslap (that's a fake fish before the vegans start)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41374 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:09:13 pm
He spins round on his chair as someone enters his office, stroking his white cat and laughing maniacally.

Exactly, it'd capture the essence of Michael Edwards perfectly!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41375 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
If we do any preseason games in Syria, will he come back Paul Niguez?
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41376 on: Today at 03:09:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:57 am
Who's SportsPeteO?

Peter O'Rourke.

Used to work for ESPN, if I remember correctly ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41377 on: Today at 03:17:14 pm »
Burak Ince: Turkish teenager being eyed by Europe's biggest clubs

The 17-year-old has been a first-team fixture at Altinordu since 2019, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City now tracking his progress

https://www.goal.com/en-bh/news/burak-ince-turkish-teenager-eyed-europe-biggest-clubs/1rewl79fd0vm01m5qjvdgcn5kc

Third time lucky with signing an Ince possibly?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41378 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Paul, Tom, Burak. The Ince family.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,786
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41379 on: Today at 03:20:25 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:53:30 pm
If we do any preseason games in Syria, will he come back Paul Niguez?

;D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41380 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 01:38:03 pm
Someone sent me this earlier today:

"Atletico sell Saùl to Liverpool, raising funds to buy Luis Alberto, from whose transfer Liverpool receive a 30 percent cut. Lazio then replace Alberto with Shaqiri.

Edwards, 4D chess, etc."

Made me smile.
And mbappe to replace Shaquiri with Gini going to psg on a free. The circle of life.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41381 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
A fair few sites are suggesting we've accepted a 13million (£11million) bid for Grujic from Porto.

https://www.teamtalk.com/news/marko-grujic-liverpool-transfer-fee-compromise-porto-agreement

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,972
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41382 on: Today at 03:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:09:46 pm
He said he didn't like it, but he'd have to go along with it.

German sources quote him as saying "Ruffen Sie ein taxi bitte; Ich bin spät für ein flug"
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41383 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:21:19 am
A sweaty old man who hangs around kids football matches?

No, thats Sportspedio
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41384 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:33:35 pm
German sources quote him as saying "Ruffen Sie ein taxi bitte; Ich bin spät für ein flug"

Yes!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41385 on: Today at 03:45:21 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:19:56 pm
Paul, Tom, Burak. The Ince family.

Burak'll probably be the best of the lot to be honest.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41386 on: Today at 03:48:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:21:19 am
A sweaty old man who hangs around kids football matches?

seen him wearing a full kit and eating a vegan sandwich for brunch
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41387 on: Today at 03:55:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:12:55 am
Liverpool lead the race to sign Saul Niguez right now, Atletico are open to selling Saul & the fee is NO PROBLEM!

@SportsPeteO "I had a word with Saul's representatives earlier & they confirmed LFC's interest but Chelsea are in for Saul also"!

https://t.co/IH1AuPbBz9 https://t.co/UG8Q6VVi9c

Think Chelsea fans would riot if they signed a player with his surname.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1030 1031 1032 1033 1034 [1035]   Go Up
« previous next »
 