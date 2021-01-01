« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:28:06 pm
On recent form, was he not a bit of a utility player for them more recently Mr Doctor?

Yeah, maybe - be lying if I said I knew! But did see a graphic which suggested he plays anywhere and everywhere for them, not sure if that was last season or across multiple seasons. Think we could do with more utility players though, what with Milner now in his (likely) final year and the loss of Gini. But obviously being a utility player doesn't mean you can't make a position your own either, I expect he'd play a ton once settled.

Just feels like, if it's true, it's Klopp saying he wants another adult who he can trust to do exactly what he wants and needs. Yet another leader on the pitch in a team that is absolutely chock full of them.

Also, and not for nothing, but I think the last game he played in front of a full crowd was that mad match at Anfield right before lockdown. And if the rumour is true, it could be that his next game in front of a full crowd might be there too!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:05:10 pm
I see nothing here that would interest Collaterlie Sisters or her currency cat.

:D

When I read it the first time, I read the 'Trading continues at this time' line in a Collaterlie Sisters voice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:48:19 pm
Yeah, maybe - be lying if I said I knew! But did see a graphic which suggested he plays anywhere and everywhere for them, not sure if that was last season or across multiple seasons. Think we could do with more utility players though, what with Milner now in his (likely) final year and the loss of Gini. But obviously being a utility player doesn't mean you can't make a position your own either, I expect he'd play a ton once settled.

Just feels like, if it's true, it's Klopp saying he wants another adult who he can trust to do exactly what he wants and needs. Yet another leader on the pitch in a team that is absolutely chock full of them.

Also, and not for nothing, but I think the last game he played in front of a full crowd was that mad match at Anfield right before lockdown. And if the rumour is true, it could be that his next game in front of a full crowd might be there too!

I'm just going by the Atleti fans online really but yeah - I think it'd be a massive boost if we got him. Steel!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
We head for pre season camp in Austria on Monday. Presumably Kloppo would want it done by then?  He didn't go to the Euro's so he doesn't need extra month off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Niguez is great, I just think we might have went for someone a touch younger. He's not old at 26, and we'd have his peak years, but I assumed we'd go for someone around 22 and have an eye on the future more.

If he signs though there will be no complaints from me, he's a cracking player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:59:33 pm
Niguez is great, I just think we might have went for someone a touch younger. He's not old at 26, and we'd have his peak years, but I assumed we'd go for someone around 22 and have an eye on the future more.

If he signs though there will be no complaints from me, he's a cracking player.

I was thinking a while back about if we could possibly get two midfielders in, perhaps someone in his prime years (Saul?) to replace Gini, and possibly even a younger one as Milner is in his final year, and the likes of Ox and Naby may not both be long for LFC. I don't think we will get two in as we have the quality and numbers already, especially if we got a Saul level player, but perhaps next season there may be a younger central midfield addition, as we've got too remember also Henderson and Thiago can be prone to injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Saul this year, Milner replacement in advance; Bellingham next, Oxlade replacement in advance. Sorted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Wasnt Saul Niguez the fella that last year claimed on Twitter that he was going to announce his new club in a couple of days leading Man United fans to wet themselves believing it meant he was joining them...

...only to announce an actual new club hed set up with his mates?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:16:29 pm
Going big on someone like Saul rather than cultivating a prospect like Bissouma or Neuhaus would be extremely promising IMO - suggests Klopp is going all out in his final three seasons at the club. Obviously do need to bring a couple of younger midfielders in over the next couple of years, but Saul would be immense for this next phase. And to be fair, replacing Gini with someone more than four years' younger than him is a big reduction in the overall age of our midfield.

Only question mark for me is the recent form. Must be tricky for clubs to explain someone's loss of form in a COVID-hit season, but he still played plenty for them so it's not like he was bombed out of the team. Started all the CL games he was available for and also started two thirds of La Liga matches he was available for, coming on as a sub in all the remaining games bar one. So still a very important player for them. Suppose the question is whether a change of scenery and manager will bring him back to his very best? Be nice for Thiago to have another Spaniard around the place too.

Just perusing some online comments from Atletico fans, and it sounds like that's the case.  They say he's not been at his best recently but that he could thrive again after a change of scenery and a new challenge.  He's on high wages and Atletico will get some good money for him so could be a win-win-win for Atletico, Saul, and Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Pretty much every Atletico fan I've seen loves him and doesn't want him to go, certainly not for 40m anyway which is always a good sign. I avoid their games so can't really say much about him but not convinced there's much in this yet. All seems based on that twitter account which some English sites nicked then Spanish press started saying "reports in England say...."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:28:17 pm
Pretty much every Atletico fan I've seen loves him and doesn't want him to go, certainly not for 40m anyway which is always a good sign. I avoid their games so can't really say much about him but not convinced there's much in this yet. All seems based on that twitter account which some English sites nicked then Spanish press started saying "reports in England say...."

Probably Neil Jones saying our scouting team liked him when Rodgers was manager. Well you'd hope so wouldn't you? Every man and his dog has known about him for years. He signed about a 12 year contract at Atletico.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:28:17 pm
Pretty much every Atletico fan I've seen loves him and doesn't want him to go, certainly not for 40m anyway which is always a good sign. I avoid their games so can't really say much about him but not convinced there's much in this yet. All seems based on that twitter account which some English sites nicked then Spanish press started saying "reports in England say...."


they do and he has been a great servant to them .
Interesting to see if they really want to sell him to us
and if Klopp wants him at this stage.

I think Malen from PSV makes more sense as the profile of what is needed at Liverpool and maybe one of the up and coming ACM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
It's ESPN so no idea how accurate but if it's even reasonably true I think it just goes to show how nobody has any money but the two nation states and United, possibly Chelsea depending on Roman's whims.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4428473/arsenal-eye-lyons-houssem-aouar-but-must-offload-first-sources

Also Arsenal are going to spend £40m on Locatelli but can't fork over £20m for Aouar?  Yeah, something is fishy here.  If not then I have no idea why you would spend more on Sanches or Saul unless Aouar has major personality issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:18:24 pm
Wasnt Saul Niguez the fella that last year claimed on Twitter that he was going to announce his new club in a couple of days leading Man United fans to wet themselves believing it meant he was was joining them...

...only to announce an actual new club hed set up with his mates?  ;D

:;D that's brilliant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
You'll be pleased to know that, despite keeping quiet until now, the Twitter ITKs now have lots of details on the status of our negotiations for Saul.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:10:28 pm
You'll be pleased to know that, despite keeping quiet until now, the Twitter ITKs now have lots of details on the status of our negotiations for Saul.

:lmao Of course
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
I am taking it as good news at the moment that Pearce has said nothing. Normally they are pretty quick to deny it when its rubbish
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:28:17 pm
Pretty much every Atletico fan I've seen loves him and doesn't want him to go, certainly not for 40m anyway which is always a good sign. I avoid their games so can't really say much about him but not convinced there's much in this yet. All seems based on that twitter account which some English sites nicked then Spanish press started saying "reports in England say...."

Don't diss the Dragon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:35:01 am
Jesus Christ, people would have Stirling back?

Fuck him, he's a dickhead, don't care how good he is.

Yep I don't get some of our fans sometimes.

We sold him at the perfect time for us and we built an actual team with some of the proceeds.

I'm a firm believer that you should never go back. Coutinho is the same. Nothing against the lad, but you strive to improve and to build. There are plenty of players out there and I trust our manager, scouts and business people to secure the ones that we need to progress.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 05:31:30 pm
Yep I don't get some of our fans sometimes.
Yeah, we definitely have some nutty fans.  There's even some who want Everton to win just because they're now managed by a coach that we sacked.

What a weird old bunch we are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:14:17 pm
I am taking it as good news at the moment that Pearce has said nothing. Normally they are pretty quick to deny it when its rubbish
Yeah and there is too much chatter from Atletico's side so no smoke without fire.

For those asking, he also played a bit as a left back in some of their games especially the bigger ones, either starting there or being moved when Lodi was subbed off. So he's very versatile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:31 pm
Don't diss the Dragon.

 ;D ;D Fair point!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:10:28 pm
You'll be pleased to know that, despite keeping quiet until now, the Twitter ITKs now have lots of details on the status of our negotiations for Saul.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:44:27 pm
Yeah and there is too much chatter from Atletico's side so no smoke without fire.

For those asking, he also played a bit as a left back in some of their games especially the bigger ones, either starting there or being moved when Lodi was subbed off. So he's very versatile.

Has even played centre back in the past along with every midfield position,usually to a high standard. Excellent player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:39:31 pm
Kludgie?

Something new, every day, etc.
Were still teaching him English.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnlvvlmwSJE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnlvvlmwSJE</a>

This is an excellent compilation. Saul also has the same birthday as me so I definitely want us to sign him  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Quote
Quote
Liverpool want Denmark forward Mikkel Damsgaard. Sampdoria won't let him leave for less than £34M. The forward impressed the Reds in the #Euro2020 but they face competition from Tottenham to get him. [@Gazzetta_it]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
People making 'Welcome to Liverpool pics and vids for players who we have not signed, just to be 'first' (like there's a prize or something), are just so cringe.
