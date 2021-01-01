On recent form, was he not a bit of a utility player for them more recently Mr Doctor?



Yeah, maybe - be lying if I said I knew! But did see a graphic which suggested he plays anywhere and everywhere for them, not sure if that was last season or across multiple seasons. Think we could do with more utility players though, what with Milner now in his (likely) final year and the loss of Gini. But obviously being a utility player doesn't mean you can't make a position your own either, I expect he'd play a ton once settled.Just feels like, if it's true, it's Klopp saying he wants another adult who he can trust to do exactly what he wants and needs. Yet another leader on the pitch in a team that is absolutely chock full of them.Also, and not for nothing, but I think the last game he played in front of a full crowd was that mad match at Anfield right before lockdown. And if the rumour is true, it could be that his next game in front of a full crowd might be there too!