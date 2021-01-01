Waiting for your right up on Saul, mate.



I've been a bit less active on the old player profiles as work's been smashing me recently, so less RAWK time, but as it's FridaySo, Saul, he's... excellent. He's not usually the type of player I do write about because he's that echelon above, that upper tier of quality that you see develop at Liverpool but not usually join fully formed. I don't think he'd be as transformative as they've been, but think Alisson, think van Dijk when we're trying to do a rough quality comparison to the player we've been linked to.He's 26, so not a bad age for a central midfielder, 27 later this year. He's always been a bit of a lieutenant on the pitch for El Cholo, Simeone, which is reflected in the fact that 3 years ago he signed an 8 year deal, something unheard of in top level football. That would take him beyond his 30th Birthday.In terms of outright production, he's in a similar vein to Wijnaldum, who he'd essentially be replacing as a function within the side - he's capable of attacking quality but not really given a role in the team for that to come through - hence his highest goalscoring season being 7, last season, and he typically averages just 3 assists a season. So unless he's being repurposed - I wouldn't expect double digits G+A, it's not his game. What is his game is ball winning, shielding, picking the intelligent pass and ensuring that those around him play to the tempo he wants - Saul is by no means a Thiago when it comes to passing, but he has that ability of great midfielders to up the tempo or lower it as needed, whilst ensuring those around him adapt to either the freneticism or control that he's demanding. You're looking at an all-round midfielder who's athleticism is excellent, but he tackles well, is good in the air, holds the ball well under pressure and above all else, he is completely focused and on it for the full 90 minutes. Sounds like Gini somewhat... I think most of us who saw his performances against us as Atleti eliminated us in last season's Champions League could see he was a proper player.As far as durability goes, he's got a good record. For 6 years from 2013 to 2019, the only injuries he had were impact injuries stemming from his combative style and he's never missed more than 5 games in a season, which is excellent really.Numbers wise, his pressures are good, his 'stopper' type defending numbers are all excellent, and he has the knack of producing high-level 'progressive passes received,' which is metrics talk for 'he gets into dangerous areas with good movement and then retains the ball in those areas.' Saul is the pass before the pass, assisting the assist. He's not got many caps for Spain, which is bizarre in a way, but they've been well served in those areas during his rise, it must be said.Saul has been very much typecast because of the limitations of Simeone's tactics and the role he's asked to play - be safe, harry, press, win the ball, recycle it quickly and enable the other midfielders to get beyond you. This isn't all he's capable of - he's a progressive player and a proactive footballer who has more strings to his bow than any of the midfielders Simeone has been most linked to - Koke, Gabi, Partey etc. He's better than any of them as an all rounder. Saul lost some of his attacking edge when Griezmann left. He was a perfect foil, dropping semi-deep to take the ball from Saul, who'd then receive it back and allow the wide players to attack the centre of the box, where he'd pick the pass out and they'd create a tap-in for Griezmann. When Felix joined - more likely to drop very deep to show for the ball then look to turn and play forward always - Saul has ended up morphing into a more defensive-minded centre mid with less progressives than previous seasons.I genuinely believe that this guy has been one of the World's premier box-to-box players of the past 3 to 4 years. He doesn't get the plaudits he deserves because he's humble enough to subjugate himself for the needs of the team and Simeone's dour game plan. If he's to end his career with the trophies his talent deserves, then he will likely need to move. He's achieved a lot at Atleti but is one of the few I think have outgrown them, as Griezmann did, as Felix likely will. Spain should've lined up with a midfield containing himself, Pedri and Thiago with Olmo dropping into that 10 space and I think Barella would've been exhausted much quicker and Jorginho would've been given way less time on the ball and forced into shorter passes that forced Italy deeper when pressed.Simeone has at times moved away from his defensive 4-4-2 and into hybrid 3-4-1-2s and 3-5-2s, where Saul has again been the water carrier to allow Lodi and Trippier to deliver the width and threat from full back. His positional sense and diligence mean that there's no threat to Atleti in the wide areas if a turnover should happen further up the pitch - extremely useful if he joins Liverpool.If he has any weaknesses - it's in that final third. Not much of a shot taker, nor likely to see him take on a highly technical or risky pass on the inside. I've seen the guy showcase absolutely flawless fundamentals and good technique so often though, that I'd argue this is a symptom of Simeone's risk-averse tactics and Saul's well-drilled position in those instructions, as opposed to him being incapable.A serious player and if he's available at £40m, that's as close to a bargain as you'll see in modern football. A player who would improve almost any midfield but not as fashionable as other names perhaps. If he does join - and I'm not sure how concrete the reports are - I'd expect him to be more of an understated but quality Gini-type functional cog than a transformative midfielder that changes our entire shape, but we'd be adding a midfielder that might just be the absolute best on the planet at the hybrid of skills he is most asked to show. He's better than Wijnaldum in my book, and I seriously rate Gini.