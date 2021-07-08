« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41120 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41121 on: Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm
Announce Saul at 10:30 PM, approximately 90 seconds from now
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41122 on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
He was but two games isnt a big enough sample size to be confident that he can do it across 38 games

Were talking about a midfield that scored 6 goals all season, its not as if thats an impossible level to beat

If we dont get significantly more productivity next season from midfield we wont win the title
I think Jones can score 10 goals in all comps this coming season.

I think he will really push on. Great talent
irc65

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41123 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm
And maybe we would have been right. Thiago is good, but he didn't make the midfield any younger.

he hasn't but if we hadn't bought him last summer our first choice midfield would now be Fab, Hendo and Jones. Curtis has potential but I'd rather see Thiago, Hendo and Fab in midfield in for example a champions league quarter final.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41124 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
I think Jones can score 10 goals in all comps this coming season.

I think he will really push on. Great talent


And he didn't even need a season at Norwich  ;D
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41125 on: Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm
Jones is gonna be a monster.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41126 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
Did Atleti ending up signing De Paul? If so may be something in these rumours.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41127 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm
If/when Jones gets used in his more naturally suited attacking role, I personally think he'll give us plenty of years as a double digits goal scorer in all competitions. I'm very surprised a few on here have said they were underwhelmed with him last season. For me he was one of a few bright spots in a shit, hard to endure season. He's only 20 and someone I'm massively excited for over the next few years, Klopp loves him too.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41128 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:58:54 pm
Saul is a very good player so the main question to ask is about chemistry. Would adding him to our current options be the right formula? Or would we still need to cook something up?

Underrated BB punnery here...
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41129 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm
If/when Jones gets used in his more naturally suited attacking role, I personally think he'll give us plenty of years as a double digits goal scorer in all competitions. I'm very surprised a few on here have said they were underwhelmed with him last season. For me he was one of a few bright spots in a shit, hard to endure season. He's only 20 and someone I'm massively excited for over the next few years, Klopp loves him too.
Saw Jones get some stick on twitter from some morons was actually a bit shocked
He was very good last season & was very consistent in a side in a crisis at times.

Imagine that run & shot goes in vs Fulham the hype would be far higher.

He was excellent last season especially in the big games. Great vs Leipzig too in the CL against the intense press.

a 4-2-3-1 with Jones as the AM would see his numbers go up .
Could suit Eliott too.
I think Jones could be an option off the left in the front 3 if needed as well.
Maybe when Mane & salah are off in January. Id prefer him in the front 3 than Shaq,Minamino or Origi
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41130 on: Yesterday at 10:46:31 pm
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41131 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
He's obviously not the quintessential Klopp/Edwards signing. Three years too old, and already at an elite club.

But I could see us being interested.

Firstly, I'm not sure how much focus we actually put on resale value. We seem fairly content with letting first team players run down their contract (Can, Lallana, Gini) and I expect we'll see similar with our current first team players.

Is he better than Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago? I'm not sure, but he's certainly good enough to compete with that trio. Also worth saying that I don't think Gini was as good as those three either and yet he was our most used midfielder last season and in Klopp's tenure overall. Fab, Hendo and Thiago have all had fitness issues so paying for someone like Saul, who appears to be an absolute warrior and has tons of experience, makes sense to me.

I think it comes down to this - he's as good if not better than Gini and is just over four years younger than him. So to me that represents an upgrade to the squad, even if he comes in on wages that are higher than what Gini was asking for to sign a new deal.

Again though, it could all be bollocks and we're set on a midfielder who is in that 25 and under bracket. But I assumed last summer that we wouldn't get Thiago because of his age and wages, and the club proved me wrong - maybe Saul will be similar.
I still see us beng more likely to pursue Bissouma than Saul based on our purchases over the last few years.
Would be an interesting shift it we go for him.
Just shows how good the club are at keeping stuff under wraps though. Genuinely no clue who we are really after and where we have genuine interest. While it would be great to know who we are after, really love the fact that we keep our deals so quiet now.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41132 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
Saw Jones get some stick on twitter from some morons was actually a bit shocked
He was very good last season & was very consistent in a side in a crisis at times.

Imagine that run & shot goes in vs Fulham the hype would be far higher.

He was excellent last season especially in the big games. Great vs Leipzig too in the CL against the intense press.

a 4-2-3-1 with Jones as the AM would see his numbers go up .
Could suit Eliott too.
I think Jones could be an option off the left in the front 3 if needed as well.
Maybe when Mane & salah are off in January. Id prefer him in the front 3 than Shaq,Minamino or Origi

I feel the same way actually, and think he may have the versatility to play in a few different roles depending on form/the state of the squad etc. I'm not sure what system would allow it, but I've always felt he could actually link up well with Mane (in his regular role) - perhaps Jones would be in the AM role of a 4231 as you say, but I feel the pair could cause murder for full backs. If he does get in that attacking midfield role, I don't see how his numbers wouldn't rise, he was a massive goal threat in the u23s driving at defenders.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41133 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41134 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41135 on: Yesterday at 11:44:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/international/raheem-sterling-england-joe-gomez-man-city-liverpool-latest-news-a9199181.html

+1. Would like him far, far away from here.

Don't want to turn this thread into another England/Euros debate but remember the fans fucking boo'd Gomez after all that  ;D Embarrassing pricks
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41136 on: Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm
Sound with getting Sterling back, y'know.

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/articles/raheem-sterling-england-it-was-all-a-dream/amp?fbclid=IwAR2EHuWiUFEkpxrBfULcUHEnvRUDTJbvIS7BGw47K5o0PFcYXuWYny64hKc&__twitter_impression=true

Hes great and thats a top read.
The fume about him from our fanbase is incredibly small time but not much to be done about that I guess. 
Love the start with his daughter - now we know why he never says anything negative about us even tough were rivals (and hes been booed relentlessly)  and how he never rules out coming back :)
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41137 on: Today at 12:34:26 am
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41138 on: Today at 12:47:52 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
Hes great and thats a top read.
The fume about him from our fanbase is incredibly small time but not much to be done about that I guess. 
Love the start with his daughter - now we know why he never says anything negative about us even tough were rivals (and hes been booed relentlessly)  and how he never rules out coming back :)

Have to agree. Cant but warm to him reading that. Hes hard nosed and has made decisions that were right for him and his family, rather than LFC.

But that doesnt entitle Reds supporters to vilify him because he made a career move thats given him silverware and status - footballers and their agents are savvy and thick skinned enough to see the bigger picture - its a short career. The Gomez stuff is just a distraction to be honest; truth is hes very, very unlikely to leave City any time soon, and if and when he does? Its much more likely Spain is the destination.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41139 on: Today at 01:01:15 am
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41140 on: Today at 01:05:10 am
There was the "no one wants Liverpool to win the league" dig in 2019, too. Probably true, but a dig nonetheless.

That wouldn't put me off re-signing him at the right price mind you. Superb player.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41141 on: Today at 01:25:18 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm
Jones is gonna be a monster.

I fully agree.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41142 on: Today at 01:29:22 am
Was part of the Abu Dhabi song that sung about Sean Cox. Wasn't a kid either, so you can't claim it on him being youthful.

Fuck him sideways. I hope he's absolutely miserable on Sunday night.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #41143 on: Today at 02:00:33 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:05:10 am
There was the "no one wants Liverpool to win the league" dig in 2019, too. Probably true, but a dig nonetheless.

That wouldn't put me off re-signing him at the right price mind you. Superb player.
The major sticking point for me is, is Sterling a vegan?, can he put on muscle without working out?, if the answer to both is yes, then I'm all for it.
