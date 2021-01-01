« previous next »
Pedri has a 70m buyout clause, Barca have an option to extend for another 2 years, problem being the buyout remains the same at 70m. He has one year left on his contract at the moment. He's on really low wages as they actually signed him before he had a breakout season for Las Palmas in the Segunda (so essentially signed then left there for a season). Would anyone here pay the buyout? I would.
Fair play didnt know you had that type of money.

Probably not to be fair. He looks a very good young player but that'd be an insane amount for someone with one season in a top league.
Interesting and yes I would too. Thing is, its all well and good but youre forgetting the player actually has to agree to move. Believe it or not and despite some evidence to the contrary, footballers are sentient beings not lumps of meat product, and do have a say. Pedri is probably very loyal to Barcelona at this time.
Prefer Bellingham for that type of money
I always thought we tended to stay away from expensive release clauses as they need to be paid upfront and we much prefer to spread our fees over time (hence why we didnt sign Werner, and wasnt part of the reason we managed to do deals for Thiago and Jota last summer end up being because we paid hardly anything upfront?). The notable recent exceptions being Minamino (cheap) and Konate.

Youd have to think if we did indeed pay £30m+ upfront for Konate, any other deals we look to do this summer will be favourably structured in payment terms. If youre a club needing to sell players because you need cash right now, Liverpool is probably the last club you want to be dealing with
After a season where stadiums have been empty Im curious as to who exactly the clubs are that are flush with cash right now? Other than the petro clubs that dont have any commercial realities to worry themselves about
Nobody is getting Bellingham and not for that sort of money.
What if we promised a signed Gerrard jersey for him?
Paired with a signed suDoku
They'll give him to us as a gift. He's the Blue Riband midfielder in his age group.
Ooh might be a tough one to call with Camavinga in that group mate.
Looks like Real will beat them to the punch with dealing Isco off to AC Milan for ~20m
Nah he's a complete Lemon Melt.
Of course that I know but the mood in that team and dressing room right now must be chaos and toxic as hell
Its a fair point about being cautious about signing players from inferior leagues, but our scouts will have a much more sophisticated analysis than that. In addition, take any league in the world, strong or otherwise, and the majority of players are not good enough for Liverpool FC. We operate in rarified air.

Pedri looks a special player to me. I would definitely be all over that if it is at all possible. I even saw Thiago give him a hug after the disappointment of losing to Italy. My lip reading is a little off, but I think he said come to Liverpool mate, and win the lot with us.

Barcelona are a mess, as everyone says, but you would have to think they will do everything they can to protect their future, such that they have some young stars coming through to build with in a new cycle. Pedri is one they will want to build with, and he seems happy there too. Its a matter of biding his time to get a proper deal that is in keeping with his growing status, as Barcelona clear the decks with some overpaid, high profile underachievers.

Theres a remote chance a predatory move for Pedri could work, as the timing is crucial, but I dont see it, as large institutions have ways and means of shuffling money around to protect themselves. Its not impossible, but it is very unlikely.
An Atletico Madrid account is saying this.

https://twitter.com/AtletiFrancia/status/1413077252863049728

Quote
Liverpool will go on the offensive very soon and offer 40M  for Saul Niguez.

→ Offer that Atletico de Madrid could accept.
