Its a fair point about being cautious about signing players from inferior leagues, but our scouts will have a much more sophisticated analysis than that. In addition, take any league in the world, strong or otherwise, and the majority of players are not good enough for Liverpool FC. We operate in rarified air.



Pedri looks a special player to me. I would definitely be all over that if it is at all possible. I even saw Thiago give him a hug after the disappointment of losing to Italy. My lip reading is a little off, but I think he said come to Liverpool mate, and win the lot with us.



Barcelona are a mess, as everyone says, but you would have to think they will do everything they can to protect their future, such that they have some young stars coming through to build with in a new cycle. Pedri is one they will want to build with, and he seems happy there too. Its a matter of biding his time to get a proper deal that is in keeping with his growing status, as Barcelona clear the decks with some overpaid, high profile underachievers.



Theres a remote chance a predatory move for Pedri could work, as the timing is crucial, but I dont see it, as large institutions have ways and means of shuffling money around to protect themselves. Its not impossible, but it is very unlikely.