

Is anyone putting any store in the Malen or Sanches rumours? If we got both in I'd be pretty damn happy, and see that as a pretty good summer's work together with Konate, but it seems that there's so much chatter that it's unlikely seeing as how quietly we like to do business these days.



There's a few reasons I'm not sure on the Malen thing.The first and biggest is Raiola. Just don't think we'd want the hassle he often brings, moaning if Malen is on the bench and - if he explodes and is brilliant - trying to shop him to Barca/PSG/Madrid.Then there's the fact he's playing in Holland, and while his numbers there are wild you wonder how much we can trust the data considering the quality of the league. At the same time, I think if we believed the player was good enough we'd be willing to take that risk, assuming the price is right - and £25m or whatever it's going to be strikes me as reasonable.What also makes me doubt it is the fact we're being mentioned in the same breath as Dortmund. How often do you hear that we're fighting with another club for a player? I'm sure there's a point in any transfer where we're one of multiple clubs interested, but it feels unlikely to me that we'd be in July and not know whether we were a player's first choice or not. Of course, maybe he has given us the nod and it's the reporting that's wrong.So quite a few reasons why I'm not believing it yet, but he seems a big talent - and importantly looks like our type of forward - so maybe there's something in it.