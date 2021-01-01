« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40920 on: Yesterday at 08:37:06 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:21:39 pm
I think the best forward for us would be someone like Adam Hlozek, hes can play across the front line and is at the age where he wont complain about not starting games, hes able to play to our system but could also be a different option to Firmino

Id compare him to a young Haaland, not quite as explosive but hes very clever and has good physical attributes

For midfield, I think it will be one of Bissouma/Gravenberch love to see us go all out for Bellingham but that might be a few years away
I like the sound of Hlozek, but am not going to pretend I know much about him beyond the obvious highlights packages. Would be very out of character for us to sign him though.

Is anyone putting any store in the Malen or Sanches rumours? If we got both in I'd be pretty damn happy, and see that as a pretty good summer's work together with Konate, but it seems that there's so much chatter that it's unlikely seeing as how quietly we like to do business these days.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40921 on: Yesterday at 08:38:57 pm
Sign Damsgaard!
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40922 on: Yesterday at 08:46:42 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
He's better than Genk though, he could play for one of the top teams in France or mid table team in Germany.

Is he? He isnt very good.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40923 on: Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
He's better than Genk though, he could play for one of the top teams in France or mid table team in Germany.
Note that this report was by a Hungarian journalist.  It would be twice Genks transfer record . In a time of Covid.


Its nonsense
Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40924 on: Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
I still reckon that Origi, if he could be arsed, could be a good player for a premier league team, and even a decent option off the bench for us, though I'm not sure what I'm basing that on anymore.

He's blatantly going to stay, play a total of about 400 minutes across all competitions, score a couple and mostly amble around looking cool. It's not the end of the world.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40925 on: Yesterday at 09:02:16 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:21:39 pm
I think the best forward for us would be someone like Adam Hlozek, hes can play across the front line and is at the age where he wont complain about not starting games, hes able to play to our system but could also be a different option to Firmino

Id compare him to a young Haaland, not quite as explosive but hes very clever and has good physical attributes

For midfield, I think it will be one of Bissouma/Gravenberch love to see us go all out for Bellingham but that might be a few years away
Can't say I know much about Hlozek. Looks very good based on the clips. If Gorst and Pearce are right, looks like we will go for a more typical number 9 so he would fit the bill.
If it's between Bissouma and Gravenberch you would think it will be Bissouma cause isn't his dad suggesting Gravenberch will stay at Ajax for one more year at least.
Really like the look of Bissouma though. High energy, with him and Konate hopefully we could really get back to a high intensity press.
Hopefully stuff will start to happen next week. Journos are returning from hols and I imagine ideally Klopp would like to have large part of pre-season with new players.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40926 on: Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:37:06 pm
I like the sound of Hlozek, but am not going to pretend I know much about him beyond the obvious highlights packages. Would be very out of character for us to sign him though.

Is anyone putting any store in the Malen or Sanches rumours? If we got both in I'd be pretty damn happy, and see that as a pretty good summer's work together with Konate, but it seems that there's so much chatter that it's unlikely seeing as how quietly we like to do business these days.

I definitely think we will try to sign Malen but he will not be a guaranteed starter for us, at Dortmund he will be, I dont think we are serious about Sanches due to his injury record, the quality and fit is there but I dont think we will take the risk given the issues weve had with Keita and Oxlade

Hlozek is young enough to not expect a starting spot but hes got enough quality to make a difference, I think the fee will be realistic for us,  with all that said hell probably end up at one of the Red Bull clubs
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40927 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:37:06 pm

Is anyone putting any store in the Malen or Sanches rumours? If we got both in I'd be pretty damn happy, and see that as a pretty good summer's work together with Konate, but it seems that there's so much chatter that it's unlikely seeing as how quietly we like to do business these days.

There's a few reasons I'm not sure on the Malen thing.

The first and biggest is Raiola. Just don't think we'd want the hassle he often brings, moaning if Malen is on the bench and - if he explodes and is brilliant - trying to shop him to Barca/PSG/Madrid.

Then there's the fact he's playing in Holland, and while his numbers there are wild you wonder how much we can trust the data considering the quality of the league. At the same time, I think if we believed the player was good enough we'd be willing to take that risk, assuming the price is right - and £25m or whatever it's going to be strikes me as reasonable.

What also makes me doubt it is the fact we're being mentioned in the same breath as Dortmund. How often do you hear that we're fighting with another club for a player? I'm sure there's a point in any transfer where we're one of multiple clubs interested, but it feels unlikely to me that we'd be in July and not know whether we were a player's first choice or not. Of course, maybe he has given us the nod and it's the reporting that's wrong.

So quite a few reasons why I'm not believing it yet, but he seems a big talent - and importantly looks like our type of forward - so maybe there's something in it.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40928 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
Sign Sterling.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40929 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
Origi isn't very good. We hope players will come good but it would be better for everyone if he left
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40930 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
Sign Sterling.
Not the right character for us.
Very good tonight but after the way he conducted himself years ago & his cheating no I wouldnt have him back.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40931 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
I do like the look of Dolberg, Denmark lost the plot when he came off
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40932 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
I do like the look of Dolberg, Denmark lost the plot when he came off
Big mistake taking him off.
He was a real threat. Damsgaard off another bad decision
Machae

« Reply #40933 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »
Reply #40933 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Big mistake taking him off.
He was a real threat. Damsgaard off another bad decision

Don't known what the manager thought subbing 5 players before full time. Couldn't quite understand that level of thinking. Didn't help a player got injured, therefore playing the rest of the game with 10 men

But yeah Dolberg, had a decent tournament and still young. Hasn't been amazing at Nice, can see someone moving in for him before too long
wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40934 on: Today at 12:04:43 am
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40935 on: Today at 12:23:37 am
Quote
Donyell Malen has been given permission by PSV to speak to other clubs ahead of a move away this summer.

Liverpool and Dortmund are said to be the two clubs dealing most with Mino Raiola.

[De Telegraaf]
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40936 on: Today at 12:35:52 am
Damsgaard please

What an influential little player, wonderful technical ability, close control and strikes the ball beautifully. Also reportedly available for under 30 mill
NsRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40937 on: Today at 01:54:14 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:35:52 am
Damsgaard please

What an influential little player, wonderful technical ability, close control and strikes the ball beautifully. Also reportedly available for under 30 mill

Damsgaard looks like a young De Bruyne stylistically
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40938 on: Today at 04:27:16 am
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 01:54:14 am
Damsgaard looks like a young De Bruyne stylistically

Thats a big leap there. Damsgaard was good, but did run out of gas around when he got taken off. Dolberg and Braithwaite were far more difficult to deal with for the English backline because they can both hold the ball up well and their link up play was excellent. I would be chuffed if we'd sign Dolberg if I am honest because he has a bit of Firmino to his game where in he can come deep and presses well but also that tiny bit of striker's instinct where he looks for the shot before the pass. Still unproven at the highest level but going by today's performance, he seems to be at a stage where he should be ready to make that step up right about now.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40939 on: Today at 05:02:33 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
Not the right character for us.
Very good tonight but after the way he conducted himself years ago & his cheating no I wouldnt have him back.
Hows your other leg mate, this one has been pulled.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40940 on: Today at 06:07:47 am
I think Denmark is this year's Iceland. Worked amazing well as a team, but if taken individually, the players are probably at best average. Dolberg and Damsgaard, to me, look like players who would do well in a team like Everton, but I don't think they project well at LFC.
