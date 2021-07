I think the best forward for us would be someone like Adam Hlozek, he’s can play across the front line and is at the age where he won’t complain about not starting games, he’s able to play to our system but could also be a different option to Firmino



I’d compare him to a young Haaland, not quite as explosive but he’s very clever and has good physical attributes



For midfield, I think it will be one of Bissouma/Gravenberch love to see us go all out for Bellingham but that might be a few years away



Can't say I know much about Hlozek. Looks very good based on the clips. If Gorst and Pearce are right, looks like we will go for a more typical number 9 so he would fit the bill.If it's between Bissouma and Gravenberch you would think it will be Bissouma cause isn't his dad suggesting Gravenberch will stay at Ajax for one more year at least.Really like the look of Bissouma though. High energy, with him and Konate hopefully we could really get back to a high intensity press.Hopefully stuff will start to happen next week. Journos are returning from hols and I imagine ideally Klopp would like to have large part of pre-season with new players.