LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40840 on: Today at 02:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:36:23 am
Since it's increasingly looking like Barcelona may not be able to register their free transfer players, how would people hypothetically feel about Depay joining?

More than disappointed.
over rated and too lazy for our system
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40841 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm »
Pedri wouldn't come here just to be loaned out to Norwich City
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40842 on: Today at 03:53:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:47:54 pm
Pedri wouldn't come here just to be loaned out to Norwich City
what are you on about?
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40843 on: Today at 03:54:01 pm »
Pedri would be a dream, he looks incredible.  First I've really watched him, quicker than I thought he'd be, coupled with a great engine and insane touch/passing range.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40844 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Pedri, Frankie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Messi are the 4 players Barca aren't getting rid of. Everyone else is open for business.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40845 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm »
Pedri and Ansu Fati are both out of contract next year. No harm in registering our interest either way.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40846 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:01:01 pm
Pedri and Ansu Fati are both out of contract next year. No harm in registering our interest either way.
Was reading about Pedri's contract as that seemed mad as he only signed last year and Barca have the option to extend it by 2 years
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40847 on: Today at 04:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:39 pm
Pedri, Frankie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Messi are the 4 players Barca aren't getting rid of. Everyone else is open for business.

It's time they got rid of Messi and used the money and wages to bring in some new, young talent. Obviously Messi brings in a lot of sponsorship money and shirt sales, but they aren't going to improve until they stop relying on him.
sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40848 on: Today at 04:33:08 pm »
Being reported that Renato Sanches price is 25m. I get the concerns about some of his injuries but at that price I reckon hes worth taking a chance on. Thats fuck all these days for a top level player
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40849 on: Today at 04:35:01 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Being reported that Renato Sanches price is 25m. I get the concerns about some of his injuries but at that price I reckon hes worth taking a chance on. Thats fuck all these days for a top level player

Its a lot for an injured player though.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40850 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
Heard he has legs like a Kit Kat.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40851 on: Today at 04:39:12 pm »
If we're being gifted Pedri, is it worth being gifted an injured Sanches?
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40852 on: Today at 04:47:30 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:38:43 pm
Heard he has legs like a Kit Kat.
The two-fingered variety?
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40853 on: Today at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:35:01 pm
Its a lot for an injured player though.
As weve sadly found out with Keita.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40854 on: Today at 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:38:43 pm
Heard he has legs like a Kit Kat.

Easy to pull apart?  :o
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40855 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:50:29 pm
Easy to pull apart?  :o
After that*snap*
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40856 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:48:32 pm
As weve sadly found out with Keita.

we know all about Sanches injury history though, Keita didnt have one of note till he set food in Liverpool!

Id hope the club steers well clear of Sanches (and Coman), when a team doesnt have unlimited funds, like most dont, spending 25 mill of it on a player who has had multiple muscle injuries over his career so far seems a huge risk.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40857 on: Today at 05:10:01 pm »
I think itll be a rocky road if we do sign Sanches.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40858 on: Today at 05:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:02:14 pm
we know all about Sanches injury history though, Keita didnt have one of note till he set food in Liverpool!

Id hope the club steers well clear of Sanches (and Coman), when a team doesnt have unlimited funds, like most dont, spending 25 mill of it on a player who has had multiple muscle injuries over his career so far seems a huge risk.
Agreed. I like Sanches a lot and he's clearly a physical specimen, but given how dependent he is on explosive movements, those muscles will be under strain and he looks too prone to different groups being injured at any one time.

I can see the argument for him, but £25m is more than a punt signing.
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40859 on: Today at 05:23:26 pm »
Barcelona have finally found someone to replace Iniesta and people reckon they're just going to let him go? Fire sale or not Pedri is one of the ones they're going to want to keep hold of.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40860 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:23:26 pm
Barcelona have finally found someone to replace Iniesta and people reckon they're just going to let him go? Fire sale or not Pedri is one of the ones they're going to want to keep hold of.

Guess it depends if they can manage to get rid of the ones they want. If they can't they may have no option but to look at selling someone they don't want.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40861 on: Today at 05:29:14 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:47:30 am
No chance. They'll try to get Coutinho and Griezmann's wages of the books. Messi will likely agree to a lower wage and same for Pique. They wont sell any of Fati, Pedri or De Jong. If they still had Bartomeu, that would be a possibility, but Laporta is a smart operator in the market.
I'd take Phil on a free if they just want rid of his wages. Then I'd sell the fucker again.
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40862 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:24:29 pm
Guess it depends if they can manage to get rid of the ones they want. If they can't they may have no option but to look at selling someone they don't want.

Even so Pedri will be one of the last ones on the list they'll sell, he's come through La Masia so they'll have immense pride with him in the team.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40863 on: Today at 05:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:23:26 pm
Barcelona have finally found someone to replace Iniesta and people reckon they're just going to let him go? Fire sale or not Pedri is one of the ones they're going to want to keep hold of.

Maybe Iago Aspas and Alberto Moreno can come out with some interviews saying Pedri would be perfect for Liverpool.
Caligula?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40864 on: Today at 05:37:17 pm »
I hope we don't fall for the 'he had two good games at the Euros so let's sign him up' with Renato Sanches. He had a very decent Euro 2016 but was then absolutely useless at Bayern and... Swansea. He's had a decent Euro again but nothing that impressive.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40865 on: Today at 05:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:36:06 pm
Even so Pedri will be one of the last ones on the list they'll sell, he's come through La Masia so they'll have immense pride with him in the team.
They bought him last summer, he's not from their acadmey

But yeah they still won't want to sell him
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40866 on: Today at 05:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:02:14 pm
we know all about Sanches injury history though, Keita didnt have one of note till he set food in Liverpool!

Did we not properly cater to him?
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40867 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:37:50 pm
They bought him last summer, he's not from their acadmey

But yeah they still won't want to sell him

Ah apologies, just assumed he did due to his age. Like you said point still stands. They're biggest issue is getting wages off the books and that won't happen with Pedri
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40868 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:10:01 pm
I think itll be a rocky road if we do sign Sanches.

He could be a Star Bar his injuries.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40869 on: Today at 05:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:37:17 pm
I hope we don't fall for the 'he had two good games at the Euros so let's sign him up' with Renato Sanches.

If we buy Renato Sanches it won't be because of what he's done at the Euro's. Nothing within our recruitment strategy over the last 5 years suggests that we make decisions like this.

If we do go after Renato Sanches, I suspect it'll be due to how he's done at Lille, the current skillset that he's displayed over the last season or so and whatever potential we think he might have in our system.

I like Renato Sanches based on his Lille performances but don't think we'll sign him. Not sure he'll be particularly cheap in terms of wages or fee and he'll come with some risk about durability. Given that's the same risk we carry with our current midfielders then I don't see us rolling the dice again.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40870 on: Today at 05:54:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:10:01 pm
I think itll be a rocky road if we do sign Sanches.
I think it'll be a Chile day in hell when we sign Sanches.
sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40871 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:15:08 pm
Agreed. I like Sanches a lot and he's clearly a physical specimen, but given how dependent he is on explosive movements, those muscles will be under strain and he looks too prone to different groups being injured at any one time.

I can see the argument for him, but £25m is more than a punt signing.

Its 25m euros not pounds so more like £21m. Id gamble on him because the potential upside is huge and if he does get too many injuries then I cant see his value dropping too much below £15m to £20m
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40872 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm »
Quote
Mino Raiola is in active negotiations with Liverpool & Dortmund about a possible move for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen this summer. [@MarcoTimmer - @VI_nl]
