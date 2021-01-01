I hope we don't fall for the 'he had two good games at the Euros so let's sign him up' with Renato Sanches.



If we buy Renato Sanches it won't be because of what he's done at the Euro's. Nothing within our recruitment strategy over the last 5 years suggests that we make decisions like this.If we do go after Renato Sanches, I suspect it'll be due to how he's done at Lille, the current skillset that he's displayed over the last season or so and whatever potential we think he might have in our system.I like Renato Sanches based on his Lille performances but don't think we'll sign him. Not sure he'll be particularly cheap in terms of wages or fee and he'll come with some risk about durability. Given that's the same risk we carry with our current midfielders then I don't see us rolling the dice again.