For all these Doku shouts I keep hearing, i feel he is far too raw and miles away from being able to play for the first team. His physical attributes are great I admit but there's really not much else there. His end product and decision-making are not mature enough at all and I dont think we'll be able to afford him the game time to develop that. If we were loaded then I can see the point of buying him and loaning him out but for the first team, he makes zero sense.



Completely agree with this opinion on the Doku shouts. He's extremely raw, and more of an athlete than a footballer at the current stage of his development. I must have been the only person watching him the other night against Italy and not be all that impressed. He's obviously unbelievable explosive and has electric pace, but apart from kicking the ball past his defender and try to beat him for pace he didn't really show much in terms of nous, decision-making or trickery. The only end product he showed is when he threw himself to the ground and won a very generous penalty. Also, since we're mostly talking about his performance in the Euros, he was shocking when he started against Finland in the group stage. Playing against a very low block with no room to exploit his pace his decision making was very poor and his touch let him down time and time again.