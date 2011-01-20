« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40600 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:07:47 pm
Has anyone checked if the United fans are still moaning about the Glazers now that they've signed Sancho?

If we want Mbappe we know what we have to do.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40601 on: Today at 06:12:29 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:57:10 pm
I cant shake Kowalski from the Ren and Stimpy Meat episode from my head. A glass of meat. 


 :lmao



Asam

  has a mankini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40602 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:28:19 pm
Does he like meat?

The worlds worst pick up line  :lmao
Red Raw

  Klopptimistic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40603 on: Today at 06:41:21 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:30:07 pm
"Guardiola iz a c*nt. Klopp 4 life"
Literally spat tea over my keyboard.   :D
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40604 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm
Announce Sanches.
The Test

  6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40605 on: Today at 07:05:51 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:57:10 pm
I cant shake Kowalski from the Ren and Stimpy Meat episode from my head. A glass of meat.

Absolute GOAT episode that.
Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40606 on: Today at 07:07:35 pm
Announce ......
thekitkatshuffler

  Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40607 on: Today at 07:19:44 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:42:35 pm
Announce Sanches' first LFC injury.
Expanded that out for you.
Simplexity

  Do we need the xity?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40608 on: Today at 07:29:14 pm
Going from an invincible Wijnaldum to a man made exclusively out of wafers is going to be fun.
gaztop08

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40609 on: Today at 08:08:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:11:51 pm
If we want Mbappe we know what we have to do.

We do?
gaztop08

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40610 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:29:50 pm
Veganism? Nah, not for me.

You just cant beat a good meaty sausage
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40611 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 08:08:00 pm
We do?

Yes. Copious amounts of hallucinogens
thekitkatshuffler

  Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40612 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 08:08:00 pm
We do?
We have to break into Anfield and get a game called off.  While singing about Man Utd.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40613 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40614 on: Today at 08:18:55 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:10:48 pm
Yes. Copious amounts of hallucinogens

Beninger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40615 on: Today at 08:49:21 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:29:14 pm
Going from an invincible Wijnaldum to a man made exclusively out of wafers is going to be fun.
Yeah Im hoping for the best but it feels like weve done this before.
MD1990

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40616 on: Today at 08:56:09 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:52:54 pm
Plenty of fringe players still need to be moved on by the club, if we can get rid of most if not all were well on our way to a marquee signing. Shaq, Taki, Origi, Karius, Grujic, Awonyi, Wilson, Williams and possiby Phillips. Can easily get £75m for that lot, whats the going rate for a marquee player? excluding those that come gifted.
Will need to loan some I think.

Wont be much offered for Origi. Im not sure we even get much for Shaqiri. Dont think we get 10m for Neco Williams either. Been exposed for his lack of pace a bit.

The rest I think we should get decent offers bar Karius.
spinaltapped

  Flesh tuxedo?
  Rico Suavez
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40617 on: Today at 09:11:23 pm
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 08:49:21 pm
Yeah Im hoping for the best but it feels like weve done this before.
Yeah, I'm really hoping we avoid Aquilani part deux.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40618 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm
Looks like my mate Pedro was somewhat correct. The Sanches rumours are spreading far and wide.  :D
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40619 on: Today at 09:24:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:07 pm
Looks like my mate Pedro was somewhat correct. The Sanches rumours are spreading far and wide.  :D

My son just informed me as he went to bed that Sanches is signing. Does he follow you on Twitter or something?!
Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40620 on: Today at 09:27:55 pm
Quote from: spinaltapped on Today at 09:11:23 pm
Yeah, I'm really hoping we avoid Aquilani part deux.

Wasn't Aquilani just allergic to northern climates? After leaving us, first on loan, later permanently, he spent the rest of his career around the Mediterranean.
HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40621 on: Today at 09:48:02 pm
Not a chance do I see us replacing a robust player like Wijnaldum with a player that constantly picks up muscle injuries. He wasn't even a regular at Lille. People really are jumping on the euro's hype. It's so blatant too.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40622 on: Today at 09:48:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:07 pm
Looks like my mate Pedro was somewhat correct. The Sanches rumours are spreading far and wide.  :D
Why are you not sharing the stories Samie lad? We need our fix for the day.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40623 on: Today at 09:52:37 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:24:55 pm
My son just informed me as he went to bed that Sanches is signing. Does he follow you on Twitter or something?!

You had better get your parental filters sorted quick smart.
royhendo

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Reply #40624 on: Today at 09:55:27 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:24:55 pm
My son just informed me as he went to bed that Sanches is signing. Does he follow you on Twitter or something?!

Das ist super!!!
