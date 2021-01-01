Has anyone checked if the United fans are still moaning about the Glazers now that they've signed Sancho?
I cant shake Kowalski from the Ren and Stimpy Meat episode from my head. A glass of meat.
Does he like meat?
"Guardiola iz a c*nt. Klopp 4 life"
The Test is obviously right
Announce Sanches' first LFC injury.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
If we want Mbappe we know what we have to do.
Veganism? Nah, not for me.
We do?
Yes. Copious amounts of hallucinogens
