Don't think that Djokovic is vegan. He detailed some of his meals in his book and he eats chicken amongst other things. He has famously gone gluten free though.
Always liked Ings, but I'm guaranteed the second he'd walk back through the door he'd become a crab again  ;D I know he's had a couple of little things for Southampton but nothing serious that I can remember
And infamously anti-vax.
Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.
If he wan't to play in Europe he should hook up with Brendan @ Leicester.
Drogba gets away with that final massively. He got himself stupidly sent off late on for something late on and couldnt take a penalty. That never seems to get spoken about.
Ah yes, Ronaldo crying first then Terry. Peak schadenfreude. It was at that point, I was willing a meteorite inbound.
We have a sell on clause for Ings.

I wouldnt have him back because he is still having injury problems.
If he didnt suffer those injuries when Klopp arrived he would have been a very good player for us.

He was playing well just at the end of Rodgers time at the club.
Danny Ings turned down a contract extension. Into his final year now.
Massive gamble hes taking there with his injury record. Hes probably on a promise to Spurs or their ilk.
Veganism? Nah, not for me.
The one train youre not on?
I know Rodgers likes to change systems every now and then but surely playing 11 strikers will be a bit too much of a risk.
I pine for the Konate days, me.

Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.
Mr Henry, please sanction the transfer for Mr Niguez of Atletico Madrid, or I'll be given no choice but to use some very choice words on this here forum.
I wouldn't even go near that train mate. I'd even move stations.
You are the fat controller and I want my £5.
Paul Gorst, Paul Gorst, My kingdom for Paul Gorst.
I love that the club has been able to mostly keep transfer news under wraps and things aren't getting leaked left and right like they used to be.

But it doesn't half make for a tremendously boring summer as a fan.

Come on Mickey E, just tell us. You can trust us.
Is that vegan Shakespeare? Those French do like a bit of horse on the their dinner table.
Manchester United step up pursuit of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga
Rennes open to selling for about 30m (£25.7m)

30 Million EURO, can someone explain to me why Liverpool are not into this deal? ??? Surely the player would prefer to play Klopp ever OGS?
The problem is not so much managing to get them nutrition, its the unfortunate side effect of the verbal diarrhoea that forces them to insist on telling you they are vegans in most sentences.
Next: Jack Grealish

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:49:32 pm
Manchester United step up pursuit of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga
Rennes open to selling for about 30m (£25.7m)

30 Million EURO, can someone explain to me why Liverpool are not into this deal? ??? Surely the player would have prefer to play for OGS over Klopp?



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/eduardo-camavinga-liverpool-signed-wijnaldum-20494285

Thats annoying though ^^^^. Signed him on Footy Manager and he had a great first season.

Actual lol there.
Could be a comedy of errors. Just hope all's well that ends well, mate.
That's Sir Topham Hatt, to you!
They do vegan kebabs mate  ;)
An organic approach to our transfer business...
Seems there isnt much competition when any club goes to sign a player
I'm aware mate. The vile stuff.  :puke2
Signing Vegans eh? I hear Timothy Tofu Mensah is a tasty player.
Don't like vegans. Can't be trusted. Always complaining about how their legs are going to drop off soon. Boring bastards.
He is vegan and funded (along with Lewis Hamilton and Arnie) the Game Changers film which is about elite vegan athletes.

There are so many elite sportsmen and women now but somehow the narrative most places (including here) seems to be stuck in the 1950s.
There are small comments about but mainly in the film "Anelka" he talks about him much he wanted the move after his loan spell and you got the impression his time at Real Madrid was not particularly happy.
Oh right thanks. So very little then as I thought. Yeah think that disappointment was well known, we all felt it at the time (he was excellent during his loan spell) especially after Diouf turned out to be Houlliers career-defining mistake.
Even with a year left surprised he is available for so little. Seemingly would fit the bill - young, very high ceiling, is he like Gini? Maybe we are in for him but keeping out interest quiet. It does say about Rennes wanting a bidding war.
I see where the Saul Niguez rumours are coming from now.  :D

https://twitter.com/ben_darcy/status/1412017855969697795

ICM Stellar Sports represent Konate, Saul Niguez and Jeremy Doku. That would be a fun and efficient transfer window!
Isn't he a DM? Do we really need another one?
https://www-liverpoolecho-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/nicolas-anelka-tells-liverpool-trio-18621721.amp?amp_gsa=1&amp_js_v=a6&usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16254899526185&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.liverpoolecho.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-news%2Fnicolas-anelka-tells-liverpool-trio-18621721
Actually just found this. Hopefully still feels the same way.

Yes, was great during that brief spell
Very nice comments from Anelka there, didnt see that last year.

Recall he had a troublesome brother/agent that didnt help him. Worse than Coutinhos sidekick.
Och aye, the News
