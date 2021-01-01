Don't think that Djokovic is vegan. He detailed some of his meals in his book and he eats chicken amongst other things. He has famously gone gluten free though.
Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.
Did Anelka miss the last penalty? No one hugely remembers that. Terry had a kick to win it didnt he? After Ronaldo had missed. That would have been fun.Drogba gets away with that final massively. He got himself stupidly sent off late on for something late on and couldnt take a penalty. That never seems to get spoken about.
Danny Ings turned down a contract extension. Into his final year now.
Veganism? Nah, not for me.
If he wan't to play in Europe he should hook up with Brendan @ Leicester.
The one train youre not on?
I wouldn't even go near that train mate. I'd even move stations.
I pine for the Konate days, me. Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.
Djokovic is famously vegan, and an absolute beast.
This is gonna be another like Sancho where certain posters slate the owners for not buying a player we've never even been linked with, isnt it? Next: Jack Grealish
Manchester United step up pursuit of Rennes midfielder Eduardo CamavingaRennes open to selling for about 30m (£25.7m)30 Million EURO, can someone explain to me why Liverpool are not into this deal? Surely the player would have prefer to play for OGS over Klopp?
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Is that vegan Shakespeare? Those French do like a bit of horse on the their dinner table.
You are the fat controller and I want my £5.
Got to agree with MD1990 here, we should really be avoiding vegan signings. Id even say if were to sign a vegetarian it should only be a short term emergency loan.
They do vegan kebabs mate
Any examples? Not really heard much from him about us that I can recall.
There are small comments about but mainly in the film "Anelka" he talks about him much he wanted the move after his loan spell and you got the impression his time at Real Madrid was not particularly happy.
Manchester United step up pursuit of Rennes midfielder Eduardo CamavingaRennes open to selling for about 30m (£25.7m)30 Million EURO, can someone explain to me why Liverpool are not into this deal? Surely the player would prefer to play Klopp ever OGS?
ICM Stellar Sports represent Konate, Saul Niguez and Jeremy Doku. That would be a fun and efficient transfer window!
Oh right thanks. So very little then as I thought. Yeah think that disappointment was well known, we all felt it at the time (he was excellent during his loan spell) especially after Diouf turned out to be Houlliers career-defining mistake.
