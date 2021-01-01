Don't think that Djokovic is vegan. He detailed some of his meals in his book and he eats chicken amongst other things. He has famously gone gluten free though.
Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.
Did Anelka miss the last penalty? No one hugely remembers that. Terry had a kick to win it didnt he? After Ronaldo had missed. That would have been fun.Drogba gets away with that final massively. He got himself stupidly sent off late on for something late on and couldnt take a penalty. That never seems to get spoken about.
Danny Ings turned down a contract extension. Into his final year now.
Veganism? Nah, not for me.
If he wan't to play in Europe he should hook up with Brendan @ Leicester.
The one train youre not on?
I wouldn't even go near that train mate. I'd even move stations.
I pine for the Konate days, me. Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.
