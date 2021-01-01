Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.



We have a sell on clause for Ings.I wouldnt have him back because he is still having injury problems.If he didnt suffer those injuries when Klopp arrived he would have been a very good player for us.He was playing well just at the end of Rodgers time at the club.