« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1009 1010 1011 1012 1013 [1014]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS  (Read 1746427 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40520 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm »
Don't think that Djokovic is vegan. He detailed some of his meals in his book and he eats chicken amongst other things. He has famously gone gluten free though.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40521 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
Always liked Ings, but I'm guaranteed the second he'd walk back through the door he'd become a crab again  ;D I know he's had a couple of little things for Southampton but nothing serious that I can remember
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40522 on: Today at 12:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:04:03 pm
Don't think that Djokovic is vegan. He detailed some of his meals in his book and he eats chicken amongst other things. He has famously gone gluten free though.

And infamously anti-vax.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40523 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40524 on: Today at 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:12:05 pm
Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.

If he wan't to play in Europe he should hook up with Brendan @ Leicester.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40525 on: Today at 12:18:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:49:52 am
Did Anelka miss the last penalty? No one hugely remembers that. Terry had a kick to win it didnt he? After Ronaldo had missed. That would have been fun.

Drogba gets away with that final massively. He got himself stupidly sent off late on for something late on and couldnt take a penalty. That never seems to get spoken about.
Ah yes, Ronaldo crying first then Terry. Peak schadenfreude. It was at that point, I was willing a meteorite inbound.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40526 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:12:05 pm
Maybe I am being silly but for the right price I legitimately wouldn't mind Ings back. Can see him going to Spurs though, or City if they don't get Kane.
We have a sell on clause for Ings.

I wouldnt have him back because he is still having injury problems.
If he didnt suffer those injuries when Klopp arrived he would have been a very good player for us.

He was playing well just at the end of Rodgers time at the club.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,408
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40527 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Danny Ings turned down a contract extension. Into his final year now.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40528 on: Today at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Danny Ings turned down a contract extension. Into his final year now.
Massive gamble hes taking there with his injury record. Hes probably on a promise to Spurs or their ilk.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40529 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
Veganism? Nah, not for me.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,025
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40530 on: Today at 12:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:29:50 pm
Veganism? Nah, not for me.

The one train youre not on?
Logged

Online Lidmanen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40531 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:18:01 pm
If he wan't to play in Europe he should hook up with Brendan @ Leicester.

I know Rodgers likes to change systems every now and then but surely playing 11 strikers will be a bit too much of a risk.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40532 on: Today at 12:33:38 pm »
I pine for the Konate days, me.

Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40533 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
Mr Henry, please sanction the transfer for Mr Niguez of Atletico Madrid, or I'll be given no choice but to use some very choice words on this here forum.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40534 on: Today at 12:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:31:55 pm
The one train youre not on?

I wouldn't even go near that train mate. I'd even move stations.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,025
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40535 on: Today at 12:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:00 pm
I wouldn't even go near that train mate. I'd even move stations.

You are the fat controller and I want my £5.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,049
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40536 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:33:38 pm
I pine for the Konate days, me.

Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.

Paul Gorst, Paul Gorst, My kingdom for Paul Gorst.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lidmanen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40537 on: Today at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:33:38 pm
I pine for the Konate days, me.

Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.

I love that the club has been able to mostly keep transfer news under wraps and things aren't getting leaked left and right like they used to be.

But it doesn't half make for a tremendously boring summer as a fan.

Come on Mickey E, just tell us. You can trust us.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #40538 on: Today at 12:45:00 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:33:38 pm
I pine for the Konate days, me.

Some news, some news, my Kingdom for some news.
Is that vegan Shakespeare? Those French do like a bit of horse on the their dinner table.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 1009 1010 1011 1012 1013 [1014]   Go Up
« previous next »
 