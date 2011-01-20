« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40440 on: Yesterday at 05:58:36 pm
Slow down Sarge,you'll work up a sweat
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40441 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:58:36 pm
Slow down Sarge,you'll work up a sweat

Ohh Baby baby
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40442 on: Yesterday at 06:25:04 pm
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40443 on: Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Dwight Mcneil is a player that's completely left field but I think he could be great for us. Only 21, lots of pace and trickery, good pass on him and can take a shot outside the box. Doesn't score much cause Burnley want him hugging the byline and Crossing it in for the thugs, but I think he'd score more for a team that gives him the license to cut in from the right and have a go. I dont know how much he'd go for, but it can't be over 20-25 million quid, could it? For that, its a punt worth having for Salah's back up because its difficult to find quality left footed attackers who are at a good age and price.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40444 on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Dwight Mcneil is a player that's completely left field but I think he could be great for us. Only 21, lots of pace and trickery, good pass on him and can take a shot outside the box. Doesn't score much cause Burnley want him hugging the byline and Crossing it in for the thugs, but I think he'd score more for a team that gives him the license to cut in from the right and have a go. I dont know how much he'd go for, but it can't be over 20-25 million quid, could it? For that, its a punt worth having for Salah's back up because its difficult to find quality left footed attackers who are at a good age and price.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MQVnz3wCtDc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MQVnz3wCtDc</a>
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40445 on: Yesterday at 07:18:33 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
Dwight Mcneil is a player that's completely left field but I think he could be great for us. Only 21, lots of pace and trickery, good pass on him and can take a shot outside the box. Doesn't score much cause Burnley want him hugging the byline and Crossing it in for the thugs, but I think he'd score more for a team that gives him the license to cut in from the right and have a go. I dont know how much he'd go for, but it can't be over 20-25 million quid, could it? For that, its a punt worth having for Salah's back up because its difficult to find quality left footed attackers who are at a good age and price.

I like him, a rare bright spot in that Burnley side. Read that Villa want him if they can't do Smith-Rowe. Reckon he'd be a midfielder for us, quite liked the idea of him last year as a utility player who could cover Robbo and midfield. Not sure he's shown enough to be a forward in our system, but it's so hard to figure out how a skillset of a lad playing under Dyche would translate to us.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40446 on: Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:11:50 pm

Is he going to play a role this season? The romantic in me wants him to force his way into the first team squad but it's far more likely he'll be loaned out again, hopefully in the Premier League. The talk of Sancho and Bellingham is exactly why Elliott is so important for us; if we can't afford these types of players making their names elsewhere then it's so important the gems we do have are given an opportunity here.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40447 on: Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm
Is he going to play a role this season? The romantic in me wants him to force his way into the first team squad but it's far more likely he'll be loaned out again, hopefully in the Premier League. The talk of Sancho and Bellingham is exactly why Elliott is so important for us; if we can't afford these types of players making their names elsewhere then it's so important the gems we do have are given an opportunity here.

I would prefer him over Dwight Mcneil.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40448 on: Yesterday at 07:39:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:11:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MQVnz3wCtDc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MQVnz3wCtDc</a>
As the video progresses you can see him bulking up with a bit more muscle and a few inches too. Easy forget he is just 17 and still growing. Amazing stats for one his age, but what is really impressive is he isn't depending on speed (he was actually comparatively slow last year, looks to be getting quicker) like a lot of young players that come through, rather it is skill. Looks an incredible prospect, though still probably a year too early for him. Pre-season will be interesting for him I think/
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40449 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm
I would prefer him over Dwight Mcneil.

I'd like both. McNeil's role for Burnley is probably closer to the role Roberton plays for us.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40450 on: Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:38:18 pm
I would prefer him over Dwight Mcneil.

Yeah wouldn't see much point of signing someone of the calibre of McNeil if we have Elliott.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40451 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm

The two midfielders linked most in the last few days are Sanches and Niguez,
If I had the choice it would be Saul for me, Sanches could go on to be Gini + but I already think Niguez is at that level now and hes left footed so will add balance to the midfield

Will be interesting to see if they are the real targets or if someone else comes in were not anticipating
Adeemo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40452 on: Yesterday at 08:05:52 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:41:55 pm
So the last time we got a CM for that role we signed him from a just relegated Newcastle. And this time we're signing the key CM from the new La Liga champions. Funny kind of Moneyball.

The point is, hes not a key player for them at the moment, he was out of the team last season, losing his place to Llorente. Because of this he lost his place at the Euros, meaning his price isnt going to have any tournament inflation. For any team that wants to buy Saul, there will never be a better time than now.
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40453 on: Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm
Saul would slot in easy, working with Simeone for his entire first team career, the guy will know how to put a shift in.  :D

I thought he was dead cert for Bayern a few weeks ago, quality player and probably the most perfect Gini replacement rumoured so far.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40454 on: Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm
Saul would be the dream for me, as far as midfielders go. He's been outstanding for Atletico over the years. I think in a more attacking side his goal output would look very good for a modern centre midfielder too. Don't see it happening but would be some signing for anyone who does pull it off (should he leave)
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40455 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm
These Saul shouts are strange.
He has had a  poor season & is no longer in the Spain squad

Would cost too much for a player who is 26 & possibly on the decline.

He went vegan & has not been as good ever since
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40456 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:04:15 pm

And I am going to keep on about him until he's no longer available.

We sign him & we piss the league.
Seriously though, what is Lewandowskis situation at Bayern? Contract-wise? Now Hansi Flick has departed.

Youd think hed like one last challenge in his career and where better than LFC with his old mate Thiago and mentor/old boss Kloppo.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40457 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm
Quote
Barcelona are willing to accept offers around the £20m mark for Philippe Coutinho. [football espana]
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40458 on: Today at 12:29:18 am
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40459 on: Today at 12:37:02 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:29:18 am
This is hilarious.
That Samie is posting it, or that it might be true?

Maybe mbappe goes there for a couple of seasons and we can pick him up for 20m
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40460 on: Today at 12:39:32 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:37:02 am
That Samie is posting it, or that it might be true?

Maybe mbappe goes there for a couple of seasons and we can pick him up for 20m

I'm assuming it's true. They just want to get rid of his salary. They want Pjanic to go without a transfer fee, and he doesn't want to go. They're scraping for pennies to try and conjure up enough money for Messi, who doesn't want a paycut.
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40461 on: Today at 05:58:57 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm

Is it because of his back injury?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40462 on: Today at 06:36:37 am
If it's only 20 million, we should be looking into it IMO
