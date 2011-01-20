Dwight Mcneil is a player that's completely left field but I think he could be great for us. Only 21, lots of pace and trickery, good pass on him and can take a shot outside the box. Doesn't score much cause Burnley want him hugging the byline and Crossing it in for the thugs, but I think he'd score more for a team that gives him the license to cut in from the right and have a go. I dont know how much he'd go for, but it can't be over 20-25 million quid, could it? For that, its a punt worth having for Salah's back up because its difficult to find quality left footed attackers who are at a good age and price.