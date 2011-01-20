I really liked that Dani Olmo kid but looks like Real is after him.



How much would he be? I know he was about 20M when he went to Leipzig about 18 months ago.I like him as a player but not sure he's a natural fit in our system unless he can be moulded into the Firmino role. Out wide I'm not sure he scores enough goals and don't see him playing as a No.8.In the short term, he's also in the Spain Olympics squad so would be playing in that until early August. Got to think that once he's had a 3 weeks rest and then a preseason you are looking at a player who will be available for selection from mid September at the earliest. Probably miss the 1st 6 or 7 games of the season.