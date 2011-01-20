« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?  (Read 1740078 times)

Offline Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40400 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
Players left with huge potential: Vlahovic, Isak, Doku, Badiashille.
Ready made: Schick
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40401 on: Today at 01:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:31:48 am


Heard a runour Klopp's lifelong dream is to be a monorail conductor
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40402 on: Today at 01:02:18 pm »
Doku looked good.

Being linked with any of the others would make me feel Schick
Offline MdArshad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40403 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:01 pm
we always seem to have about 20 goalies, its probably not needed  :P

There is a sell on, thats far more useful.

If by any chance he develop into a good keeper like Gulacsi, it will be nice if we can have him back for like 10 million. Win win for both clubs.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40404 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm »
Why would we? Hopefully Ali's our #1 for the next 5-8 years and then the kid who we got on his recommendation is ready to step up.
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40405 on: Today at 01:15:46 pm »
I really liked that Dani Olmo kid but looks like Real is after him.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40406 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:34:57 am
Saul Niguez the next name to be conjured out of thin air.

One of these reporters are bound to get one right ;D
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40407 on: Today at 01:36:26 pm »
Malen is one I can see joining he can play wide and down the middle which Klopp seems to like.

We could ease him in as well he wouldnt demand a starting place frim day one although his agent might do some yapping.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40408 on: Today at 01:58:07 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:15:46 pm
I really liked that Dani Olmo kid but looks like Real is after him.

How much would he be? I know he was about 20M when he went to Leipzig about 18 months ago.

I like him as a player but not sure he's a natural fit in our system unless he can be moulded into the Firmino role. Out wide I'm not sure he scores enough goals and don't see him playing as a No.8.

In the short term, he's also in the Spain Olympics squad so would be playing in that until early August. Got to think that once he's had a 3 weeks rest and then a preseason you are looking at a player who will be available for selection from mid September at the earliest. Probably miss the 1st 6 or 7 games of the season.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40409 on: Today at 02:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:36:26 pm
Malen is one I can see joining he can play wide and down the middle which Klopp seems to like.

We could ease him in as well he wouldnt demand a starting place frim day one although his agent might do some yapping.

Heavily linked with Dortmund to replace Sancho isn't he,along with his teammate Madueke.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40410 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Olmo isnt good enough. Too slow out wide & doesnt score enough.
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40411 on: Today at 02:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:01:43 pm
Heavily linked with Dortmund to replace Sancho isn't he,along with his teammate Madueke.

He is linked to Dortmund and I guess he is more likely to play regular football at them.

His price wont be outrageous and he can play a number of positions so he will be on our radar.

I might be wrong we might go for a traditional number 9, who knows ?
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40412 on: Today at 02:34:31 pm »
The thing is that traditional number 9 is a dying breed, not to many about these days.


(Good ones that is)
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40413 on: Today at 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:34:31 pm
The thing is that traditional number 9 is a dying breed, not to many about these days.


(Good ones that is)
They replaced them with fakes.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40414 on: Today at 02:53:09 pm »
We all need silicone based forwards.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40415 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:34:57 am
Saul Niguez the next name to be conjured out of thin air.

By all accounts he had a disappointing year - and didn't make the Spanish squad as a result. But his reputation precedes him and if we were looking for an experienced midfielder to replace Gini then he's a fairly obvious choice. He is, like Gini, incredibly durable - his injury record is hugely impressive and he has played more than 40 games a year for Atletico in each of the last six seasons. And he's clearly an excellent footballer, so maybe he just needs a change of scenery.

Think we'll go younger, but wouldn't be entirely surprised if we did consider Saul.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40416 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:34:31 pm
The thing is that traditional number 9 is a dying breed, not to many about these days.


(Good ones that is)


Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40417 on: Today at 02:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:54:03 pm
By all accounts he had a disappointing year - and didn't make the Spanish squad as a result. But his reputation precedes him...

It does? I literally have no idea who he is.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40418 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:59:06 pm
It does? I literally have no idea who he is.

You should, literally scored the winner against us a couple of seasons ago in the Champions League!

And other than that has been a mainstay of one of the strongest sides in Europe for years.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40419 on: Today at 03:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:59:06 pm
It does? I literally have no idea who he is.
He's played virtually every game for Atletico Madrid for the last 5 years, so you're hopefully in the minority there.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40420 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm »
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40421 on: Today at 03:09:10 pm »
I don't really watch football that isn't us or major international tourneys.
Offline Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40422 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:59:06 pm
It does? I literally have no idea who he is.

Mad that to be fair
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40423 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:08:35 pm
So one. :thumbup


And I am going to keep on about him until he's no longer available.

We sign him & we piss the league.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40424 on: Today at 04:08:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:04:15 pm

And I am going to keep on about him until he's no longer available.

We sign him & we piss the league.

;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40425 on: Today at 04:23:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:04:15 pm

And I am going to keep on about him until he's no longer available.

We sign him & we piss the league.
If not him, Patrik Schick or Patrick Swayze as B option.
Online Adeemo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40426 on: Today at 04:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:54:03 pm
By all accounts he had a disappointing year - and didn't make the Spanish squad as a result. But his reputation precedes him and if we were looking for an experienced midfielder to replace Gini then he's a fairly obvious choice. He is, like Gini, incredibly durable - his injury record is hugely impressive and he has played more than 40 games a year for Atletico in each of the last six seasons. And he's clearly an excellent footballer, so maybe he just needs a change of scenery.

Think we'll go younger, but wouldn't be entirely surprised if we did consider Saul.

Could be a great money ball style transfer. Get him when his value is at its lowest and hes  away from the spotlight after missing out on the Spanish squad. Hes a player thats always impressed me, pretty sure hes decent in the air as well?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40427 on: Today at 04:40:16 pm »
Is Barefoot Doc trying out for Bond villain? "Ah Mr Niguez your reputation proceeds you".
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40428 on: Today at 04:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:38:09 pm
Could be a great money ball style transfer. Get him when his value is at its lowest and hes  away from the spotlight after missing out on the Spanish squad. Hes a player thats always impressed me, pretty sure hes decent in the air as well?

So the last time we got a CM for that role we signed him from a just relegated Newcastle. And this time we're signing the key CM from the new La Liga champions. Funny kind of Moneyball.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40429 on: Today at 04:42:48 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:34:57 am
Saul Niguez the next name to be conjured out of thin air.
Is he the lad who had the heart problems?
Online Gili Gulu

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40430 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm »
Maehle the Danish wing-back, the Belgian lad Doku and Renato Sanches of Portugal are the players who've impressed me.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40431 on: Today at 04:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:42:48 pm
Is he the lad who had the heart problems?
