He is the PL striker most similar to Firmino.

So im not surprised we are interested in him. But he will cost too much.

So i think Cunha would be the ideal cheaper option



I think Watkins is the kind of player we were hoping Brewster would be, but Klopp let him go because he wasn't happy with his all round game.If we were going to get him though it needed to be from Brentford.