https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/02/jeremy-doku-the-belgium-prodigy-who-got-away-from-liverpool
He is the PL striker most similar to Firmino.So im not surprised we are interested in him. But he will cost too much.So i think Cunha would be the ideal cheaper option
He starts Fred in cm which is very odd. He seems to switch GK's quite a lot as well
I've never left the Renato Sanches train. I'm all for it.
There isn't a train you're not onboard.
Dokus move from Anderlecht to Rennes was worth over £23 million , wondering why we didnt go for him then
Back of the train usually mate. FSG don't pay me for first class unlike your good self.
https://lfctransferroom.com/liverpool-target-on-why-he-turned-down-the-reds/I think we did but he turned us down again.
I've never left the Renato Sanches train. I'm all for it.
Which train? Is that you there, Samie?Or are you somewhere here?
Page created in 0.082 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]