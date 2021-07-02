Rennes may have money troubles with the tv money deal.Might be the time to get Doku . He is a real talent
Small rumours on Declan Rice popping up now.
They may be prepared to sell him but the TV money deal is maybe not too much of a concern as they have one of the wealthiest owners in Europe.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Only a matter of time.
Dont get more legit than KFCs finest employee.
Gilmour is just another brick in the wall of our new midfield.
Signing him would be a momentary lapse of reason
Don't you wish he was here?
Gilmour played against us in the League Cup and looked capable of doing pretty much what Jorginho does, and I think that's about the size of him as a player really. (Which is impressive I would argue.) Norwich is a good move for him. He's always showing for the ball, his movement's good, and he moves it quickly to where it needs to go... but he's not what you'd call dynamic or powerful or athletic. I don't think you can start for Klopp unless you've got some of that really.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Money
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]