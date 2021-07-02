« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1002 1003 1004 1005 1006 [1007]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?  (Read 1728677 times)

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40240 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:04:55 pm
Rennes may have money troubles with the tv money deal.
Might be the time to get Doku . He is a real talent
They may be prepared to sell him but the TV money deal is maybe not too much of a concern as they have one of the wealthiest owners in Europe.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40241 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
Newcastle have to go for Doku. Him and Saint Maximam in the same team would be beautiful
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40242 on: Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm
Small rumours on Declan Rice popping up now.

The fact he is starting for England ahead of Hendo has me wondering if Southgate is a Flat Earther or a David Icke worshipper, certainly hes some sort of wierdo
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40243 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
They may be prepared to sell him but the TV money deal is maybe not too much of a concern as they have one of the wealthiest owners in Europe.
Didnt know that.
They;'ll keep I think. His value will go uo once he starts producing more end product
Logged

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40244 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm »
Only a matter of time.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40245 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
Only a matter of time.
Dont get more legit than KFCs finest employee.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40246 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Dont get more legit than KFCs finest employee.

Don't talk about Samie like that.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40247 on: Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
Only a matter of time.
Man, weve sunk this low

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40248 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:47:57 pm
Gilmour is just another brick in the wall of our new midfield.

Signing him would be a momentary lapse of reason
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40249 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
Signing him would be a momentary lapse of reason

Don't you wish he was here?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40250 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm
Don't you wish he was here?

Money
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,631
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40251 on: Today at 12:39:09 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:00:59 pm
Gilmour played against us in the League Cup and looked capable of doing pretty much what Jorginho does, and I think that's about the size of him as a player really. (Which is impressive I would argue.) Norwich is a good move for him. He's always showing for the ball, his movement's good, and he moves it quickly to where it needs to go... but he's not what you'd call dynamic or powerful or athletic. I don't think you can start for Klopp unless you've got some of that really.
The Scottish Jay Spearing then?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40252 on: Today at 01:18:20 am »
Quote from: 18 yard line on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
Money

Norwich supporters are supposedly comfortably numb about his signing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1002 1003 1004 1005 1006 [1007]   Go Up
« previous next »
 