LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40200 on: Today at 06:47:57 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:28:35 pm
This is the joy of the RAWK transfer thread

A page ago were discussing Mbappe, and now weve got a couple hoping our CM partnership in a season is Billy Gilmour and Declan Rice :D
Gilmour is just another brick in the wall of our new midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40201 on: Today at 06:52:46 pm
A gilmour of hope, you  might say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40202 on: Today at 07:03:46 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:32:13 pm
Right, but there's a bit of a difference between spending £20m on Thiago (spread over four years if I recall correctly), and £130m on Mbappe.

Look I get the general sentiment, the club will and does break their established approach where they think there is value to be had. But I just don't see how that extends to possibly nearly doubling our transfer record, on a player who will be "free" in 12 months, in a position we already have 2 of our top earners, whilst ruining our wage structure in the process.

Despite the press rumblings, I actually don't think PSG will sell this summer, they don't need the money, so why would they? FFP is all but dead and buried. He's far more likely to go on a free next year, when he'll probably be able to command £500k+ a week.
Amongst all the speculation and excitement, this is the key point for me.

Klopp runs the footballing side of the club as a meritocracy, and regardless of the wage disparities that already exist, Mbappe's wages would likely be £350k + a week at least. This risks disharmony amongst not only the top earners, but the other players who will see an even bigger chasm between their supposed 'worth' and the shiny new guy.

It could also set a precedent for future wage negotiations plus the expectations of future signings, and although some point to the commercial value he could bring - that's not the Liverpool way either. We don't buy players for shirt sales or adverts - we buy them to make the team better and then develop them into world stars - particularly under Klopp. We were the club that put players like Torres, Suarez, Virgil, and Salah firmly on the map and elevated them into icons. The commercial benefits are a bonus, but getting the right player and person for a Klopp side is paramount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40203 on: Today at 07:17:56 pm
Genuine question - do people really fret about setting wage precedents, wage structures, amortisation and all that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40204 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:17:08 pm
We all know he's a Padi.

Not even a grain of truth in that one...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40205 on: Today at 07:36:34 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:17:56 pm
Genuine question - do people really fret about setting wage precedents, wage structures, amortisation and all that?
Yes - because the more that fees and wages are inflated, then the more pressure there is on the finances, the less the club has for infrastructure and other club investments, and there's more chance of fans being hit in the pocket through ticket prices.

Even putting those things aside, the money in football has reached obscene levels and the greed is killing the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40206 on: Today at 07:48:26 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:36:34 pm
Yes - because the more that fees and wages are inflated, then the more pressure there is on the finances, the less the club has for infrastructure and other club investments, and there's more chance of fans being hit in the pocket through ticket prices.

Even putting those things aside, the money in football has reached obscene levels and the greed is killing the game.

Given the recent investment on and off the pitch, I find it strange that people would be overly concerned by that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40207 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:48:26 pm
Given the recent investment on and off the pitch, I find it strange that people would be overly concerned by that.
Investment that's only been possible because we've been sensible. The money invested in players was funded by recouping as much as we could from sales. The money invested in infrastructure was possible as we don't have a squad of mercenaries bleeding the club dry.

Compare to Utd where De Gea is on £350k a week, loads more players on £250-300k, they have massive club debt, and their stadium is falling apart.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40208 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm
Id like to see Yann Sommer come here a bit later on in his career as a backup for us. Ive watched him in so many tournaments now, he does the same heroics over and over again. Never gets phased by the big games.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40209 on: Today at 08:06:29 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:17:56 pm
Genuine question - do people really fret about setting wage precedents, wage structures, amortisation and all that?

I dont want a winning formula to fizzle away if that counts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40210 on: Today at 08:07:07 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:01:13 pm
Investment that's only been possible because we've been sensible.

I don't keep up with everything, so I assume I missed something that suggests we will no longer be sensible?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40211 on: Today at 08:09:01 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:36:28 pm
Not even a grain of truth in that one...

He is a seasoned professional.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40212 on: Today at 08:11:26 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:06:29 pm
I dont want a winning formula to fizzle away if that counts.

Me either. I just find the in depth financial arguments a bit odd. Like debates about which players should be signed, would fit, should be played, in which formations, etc, etc - I get because as fans we have a pretty good idea on the variables at play.
With finances, specifically can we afford player x, there's so much nuance and so much stuff that we just have no idea about, that it seems to me to be a really odd thing to get hung up on and go deeply into discussions over.

Not dissing anyone, just was genuinely curious. Finances seems to be a rather odd abstraction for an average football fan :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40213 on: Today at 08:15:17 pm
Where do you draw the line?

Can we discuss team selections? ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40214 on: Today at 08:16:47 pm
Quote
Liverpool are the latest side to show interest in 20-year old Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard. An auction is expected to start after the Euros. [@LaRazon_es]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40215 on: Today at 08:17:02 pm
A lot of RAWKs core support became unusually informed on these things during the H&G campaign.

VDM and Smithdownandy, along with Shanklyboy, even heard John Henry make pledges re how the club would be prudently run.

Edit: as in they were the first people to meet him - before your more illustrious and social media famous red brethren even.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40216 on: Today at 08:22:00 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:46:26 pm
That is LITERALLY what I said :lmao
Course it was :) Now I understand why you are struggling
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40217 on: Today at 08:29:23 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:15:17 pm
Where do you draw the line?

Can we discuss team selections? ;)

Not telling people to not discuss things :D

Just having a bit of a meta discussion about things I don't understand :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40218 on: Today at 08:30:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:34:42 pm
I think it's just managing expectations really. If he stays at Monaco, there'll be Tchoumeni broken hearts in the world.

 :champ
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40219 on: Today at 08:31:34 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 08:22:00 pm
Course it was :) Now I understand why you are struggling

I'm not struggling. What an odd thing to say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40220 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:29:23 pm
Not telling people to not discuss things :D

Just having a bit of a meta discussion about things I don't understand :)

Its nice that the presumed bad faith held up till this super league thing. But at least that shows theyre thinking outside the box and disrespect the authorities to the required extent. Haha!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40221 on: Today at 08:46:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:16:47 pm


Someone is going to end up easily paying £30m+ for him this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40222 on: Today at 08:48:11 pm

FFS was hoping Doku would go under the radar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40223 on: Today at 08:49:13 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:48:11 pm
FFS was hoping Doku would go under the radar

He looks really, really raw. Not quite good enough for us yet on that short showing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #40224 on: Today at 08:50:36 pm
Announce Doku
