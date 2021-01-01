« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:45:08 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:22:34 pm
We signed Thiago because we had the opportunity to and before we signed him you'd have said that wasn't the way we do things either.
Yea I think if youre looking to try and characterise FSGs outlook over the past couple of years, I would say theyre incredibly opportunistic. Theyre not so much looking for cheap, but for value.

Weve not had the opportunity in my lifetime to sign whats probably going to be THE football superstar for the next 10+ years and although we dont know the exact sums/parties/deals that would be involved, the fact that hes only got a year left on his contract, only wants to go to one of two teams and has existing financial ties to our club and partners, starts to put him in the realm of being possibly good value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:45:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:26:02 pm
As the winds change, so does the object of my transfer window affections.

Vlahovic, Sancho, Isak and Diaby have all had the pleasure this summer, at one time or other.

Now I want Madueke and Dele Alli.
He moved to PSV for 1st team football

I doubt he would move to us as he probably wouldnt think he would get the gametime.

Probably Dortmund or a good Bundesliga club is his next step.
Dele Alli no chance I would take him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:45:57 pm
Shirt sales should cover the fee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:48:01 pm
Dele Alli would be a great signing if he was dirt cheap....but he wouldnt be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:50:48 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:45:21 pm
He moved to PSV for 1st team football

I doubt he would move to us as he probably wouldn't think he would get the gametime.

Probably Dortmund or a good Bundesliga club is his next step.
Dele Alli no chance I would take him here.
The imaginary world I live in has Madueke staying in Eindhoven on loan for another year, before coming to us and being transitioned into the first team over another season, which then puts him at around 22 and really ready to make a mark.

For his own development, a Bundesliga club would indeed be good and he's the type of player I'm sure Red Bull Leipzig will be extremely interested in. I just like what I've seen, but yes a stepping stone move may be needed. I would just advocate buying now even if he then goes on loan for two seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:51:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:34:12 pm
The main discussion is the source of the funds really.

I'll be honest, I was only talking Mbappe because we ticked over into 1000 pages and it seemed to be the style of the times. I think the only really serious thing I posted on it was when someone suggested offering £90m for him now that PSG had put a £109m price on his head and I laughed Michael Edwards style and said we should bit £50m and no more.

PSG have no power here. IF we seriously want Mbappe this year, we treat them as such. If nothing else, It'll be nice to see an oil club over a barrel for once.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:53:00 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1410927453200080901

Quote
#LFC have already turned down a 5m bid from Anderlecht for Taiwo Awoniyi, who is attracting strong interest from clubs across Europe and in the UK.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:53:23 pm
Uh oh, rejecting bids again  :wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:55:53 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:48:01 pm
Dele Alli would be a great signing if he was dirt cheap....but he wouldnt be.

He'll end up at Villa to try fill the giant Grealish hole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:56:22 pm
I still pinch myself we got Bournemouth to pay £19m for Solanke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:57:44 pm
Fair play if they are rejecting that sort of bid for Taiwo, I didint think theyd get more than a mill or two for him  :P  But yes, as a fan, I know sod all!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 12:59:21 pm
We want 8-10 million for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:00:19 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:55:53 pm
He'll end up at Villa to try fill the giant Grealish hole.

Another victim of a Pickford 'tackle'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:02:03 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:53:00 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1410927453200080901

Quote
#LFC have already turned down a 5m bid from Anderlecht for Taiwo Awoniyi, who is attracting strong interest from clubs across Europe and in the UK.

Other interested parties are supposedly Mainz, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Reports the club are holding out for £8m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:06:05 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:00:19 pm
Another victim of a Pickford 'tackle'.

Gullit was nearly a victim of Peter Beardsley's. Or was it visa versa?  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:07:26 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:02:03 pm
Other interested parties are supposedly Mainz, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Reports the club are holding out for £8m.
Kloppo's Mainz or Brussel's Anderlecht....vs.....Stoke City and West Brom. Tough choice.

From both a lifestyle and football development perspective, I hope the kid doesn't end up in the godforsaken wasteland that is the Midlands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:09:50 pm
I have not seen any recent links of Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea to Liverpool (But I thought I would through it in there)  - does anybody think he could be an interesting alternative to those linked with replacing Gini in AM role?

I think Ziyech could play that creative deeper AM role behind our Attackers - while also offering a hard working creative midfielder that presses and breaks up the attack.
He would also be that kind of player that gets the ball and passes forward - much like Gini did for us.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:12:37 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:02:03 pm
Other interested parties are supposedly Mainz, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Reports the club are holding out for £8m.

surprised Mainz would want him. Be even more surprised if they made him their record signing, which he would be at that price.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:14:50 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:09:50 pm
I have not seen any recent links of Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea to Liverpool (But I thought I would through it in there)  - does anybody think he could be an interesting alternative to those linked with replacing Gini in AM role?

I think Ziyech could play that creative deeper AM role behind our Attackers - while also offering a hard working creative midfielder that presses and breaks up the attack.
He would also be that kind of player that gets the ball and passes forward - much like Gini did for us.

No, he's not good enough and he had a relatively unimpressive season. Gini hasn't played  in attacking midfield role for us, not the way you're describing it at all. And he offered more than Ziyech in terms of hard work on and off the ball.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 01:16:50 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:09:50 pm
I have not seen any recent links of Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea to Liverpool (But I thought I would through it in there)  - does anybody think he could be an interesting alternative to those linked with replacing Gini in AM role?

I think Ziyech could play that creative deeper AM role behind our Attackers - while also offering a hard working creative midfielder that presses and breaks up the attack.
He would also be that kind of player that gets the ball and passes forward - much like Gini did for us.
28 not been great at Chelsea & will have ANC

Not an option for us & too slow to play in the front 3.
