We signed Thiago because we had the opportunity to and before we signed him you'd have said that wasn't the way we do things either.



Yea I think if youre looking to try and characterise FSGs outlook over the past couple of years, I would say theyre incredibly opportunistic. Theyre not so much looking for cheap, but for value.Weve not had the opportunity in my lifetime to sign whats probably going to be THE football superstar for the next 10+ years and although we dont know the exact sums/parties/deals that would be involved, the fact that hes only got a year left on his contract, only wants to go to one of two teams and has existing financial ties to our club and partners, starts to put him in the realm of being possibly good value.