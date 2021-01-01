« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 998 999 1000 1001 1002 [1003]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?  (Read 1722875 times)

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40080 on: Today at 11:26:37 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:23:25 am
Then he runs it down and we enjoy watching one of the best players in the world playing for us twice a week likely leading us to more trophies. 

Part of the justification that Craig is pulling at, is the idea that having a valuable, saleable asset is a part of what makes it 'financially obvious'. People cannot use that as a justification and then just handwave away the possibility that that might actually not be the case.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40081 on: Today at 11:33:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:47:43 am
Origi  probably needs to be loaned if we want to get any decent money before his contract runs out.

I dont think he starts for any other PL side on his past 2 seasons form.

But he is better than that. Good to see he has been training over the break. At times he seems disinterested but he is quite a liad back character by all accounts.
Hopefully he can have a good pre season because he is a better player than he has shown in the last 2 seasons bar the Everton game.
Still only 26 as well

Origi needs to be pushing for a move, as it seems the club have no interest in trying to move him and things will remain as they are. If he is happy with his role here and isnt pushing for a move, then Im not sure what that says really.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40082 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:22:43 am
From a squad building perspective, the 8 over-21 we should have in order to use all 25 spots might suggest that we'd be looking to add a young homegrown player.
Currently we'd register hendo, milner, kelleher, gomez, davies, trent, ox and Nat.
Assuming Nat goes and we know Milner will probably be also gone next summer, we might need to add a good homegrown player to the squad which would explain the Watkins shout.

City's links to kane and grealish are also seemingly on the same line of thought because they only have Sterling, Stones, Walker and Ake. Scott Carson took another spot last season but the best way for them to expand their squad is to get homegrown senior players in.

We don't need 25 senior players though, in fact Klopp almost certainly wouldn't want it. I think the ideal is probably 20-22 senior squad players (i.e. over 21) then a few lads in that U21 category who are good enough to be squad players at least - i.e. Jones and Neco last summer, Trent the year or two before that...
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40083 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:33:15 am
Origi needs to be pushing for a move, as it seems the club have no interest in trying to move him and things will remain as they are. If he is happy with his role here and isnt pushing for a move, then Im not sure what that says really.

I think the opposite - I think the club is probably desperate to move him on and have been for at least a year but we've either had no takers at the level we value him at or his wage demands are putting teams off, or a combination of both. Origi himself seems to have no real desire to move either, which isn't helping. His contract expires next summer does it not? Last chance to get any money for him, but I wouldn't be surprised if he stays put this year before leaving on a free.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40084 on: Today at 11:41:03 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:26:37 am
Part of the justification that Craig is pulling at, is the idea that having a valuable, saleable asset is a part of what makes it 'financially obvious'. People cannot use that as a justification and then just handwave away the possibility that that might actually not be the case.

Nobody knows anywhere near enough about the club's finances to say whether or not any potential deal would be financially obvious.  You lot need to try being a fan at times and look at the positives rather then trying to find reasons it won't happen. 

Whether it happens or not, part of the fun of being a fan of any sports team is talking about exciting possibilities and it doesn't get more exciting then talking about one of the best players in the world coming to the club.  Worrying about finances is the job of the owners and the sporting director. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40085 on: Today at 11:42:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:33:15 am
Origi needs to be pushing for a move, as it seems the club have no interest in trying to move him and things will remain as they are. If he is happy with his role here and isnt pushing for a move, then Im not sure what that says really.

It probably says that he's content to make a good living at a great club
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 998 999 1000 1001 1002 [1003]   Go Up
« previous next »
 