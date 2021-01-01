« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40040 on: Today at 08:44:20 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:40:45 am
Obvious?

What if he wants a £25m signing on fee as he manipulated his transfer fee down by running his contract?

What if his agent demands a £20m fee?

What if his wage demands are £500k a week?

What if he demands a 4yr deal only and he runs this down to zero?
Excuse the mixed metaphor butthen well dodge that bullet when we come to it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40041 on: Today at 08:44:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:31:49 am
How does Nike paying a players wages fit into FFP? Maybe they could increase their sponsorship but not their salary.

What's to stop UAE/Qatar creating some new kit supplier and sponsoring their own club for 100m per year so that the players can get high wages


I suppose what should stop them is that it wouldnt make financial sense for their new kit company and there are supposed to be rules about reasonable market value, where as Nike could probably make a pretty good case to increase their sponsorship of either us or Mbappé. Seem to remember John Henry tweeting when the Etihad sponsorship deal was signed saying something about him wondering what the losing bid was given theyve got about 6 supporters world wide. Nobody in the FA or UEFA seemed to care though, so they could probably do what youve said.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40042 on: Today at 08:47:50 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40043 on: Today at 08:49:10 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:36:03 am
I mean theres an argument for Salah going through the middle, with Mbappe on the left and Mane/Jota fighting it out for the right - both are quite capable through the middle too.
Salah on the right is one of the best in the world, a guaranteed 20+ goals per season. Salah is the one part of our attack that almost always works. I wouldn't move him for anybody, including Mbappe.

Nah, I would much, much rather get some competition for Firmino. Someone strong and skilled.

Isak is just the right type IMO, although he plays a traditional 442 striker for Sweden. He's got great vision, good passing and ball skills (not as good as Firmino's, who is insane), and his strength is improving. His pace is not Mbappe-level, but better than Firmino's. I'm not sure if he will ever be good enough to be our main man at the center, but he's got that vision and desire to assist that we need there. If we change to a traditional #9 like Benzema or Kane, our wingers would have to change too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40044 on: Today at 08:50:04 am »
We dont need Mbappe now Origi is likely to stay!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40045 on: Today at 08:50:42 am »
Enjoyed the article in the Athletic today about how Origi is likely to stay, which also made very clear that we'd sell him if someone gave us £15m. Twitter up in arms about it, as always, but we're hardly going to come out and say we're desperate to flog him as Klopp thinks he's crap, are we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40046 on: Today at 08:52:45 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:49:10 am
Salah on the right is one of the best in the world, a guaranteed 20+ goals per season. Salah is the one part of our attack that almost always works. I wouldn't move him for anybody, including Mbappe.

Nah, I would much, much rather get some competition for Firmino. Someone strong and skilled.

Isak is just the right type IMO, although he plays a traditional 442 striker for Sweden. He's got great vision, good passing and ball skills (not as good as Firmino's, who is insane), and his strength is improving. His pace is not Mbappe-level, but better than Firmino's. I'm not sure if he will ever be good enough to be our main man at the center, but he's got that vision and desire to assist that we need there. If we change to a traditional #9 like Benzema or Kane, our wingers would have to change too much.

Wait. So youre suggesting if you were offered Mbappe or Isak youd pick the latter?

I mean thats pretty out of the box sort of thinking Ill give you that. Personally Id prob trust Klopp to get the best out of 2 of the worlds best players in Salah and Mbappe and worry about where they actually end up playing later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40047 on: Today at 08:53:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:10:54 am
Peter, serious question. Do you really think Nike are going to pay just so he could join Liverpool ?  If so, would they also be willing to cough up if say Chelsea, Atheltico or Barcelona came into the picture ?

The LeBron connection gives us an edge youd imagine. Hypothetically speaking of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40048 on: Today at 09:12:41 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:50:42 am
Enjoyed the article in the Athletic today about how Origi is likely to stay, which also made very clear that we'd sell him if someone gave us £15m. Twitter up in arms about it, as always, but we're hardly going to come out and say we're desperate to flog him as Klopp thinks he's crap, are we?

Basically says there was some loan interest in him last summer but no cash offers so he stayed. Wolves interested on loan in Jan but we loaned Minamino instead.

There just isn't the interest in him, so we either loan him or keep him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40049 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:41 am
Basically says there was some loan interest in him last summer but no cash offers so he stayed. Wolves interested on loan in Jan but we loaned Minamino instead.

There just isn't the interest in him, so we either loan him or keep him.

Hang on, wasn't Origi one of the players you were bemoaning us not selling because we'd rejected offers that weren't quite what we wanted? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40050 on: Today at 09:19:02 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:52:45 am
Wait. So youre suggesting if you were offered Mbappe or Isak youd pick the latter?

I mean thats pretty out of the box sort of thinking Ill give you that. Personally Id prob trust Klopp to get the best out of 2 of the worlds best players in Salah and Mbappe and worry about where they actually end up playing later.
No, I'm saying I would rather get a player of Isak's / Firmino's type, because that is what the squad needs. We tried playing Jota in Firmino's role a few times, and it was pretty rubbish. I really don't see why we would break all kinds of contract records to get another pacey forward.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40051 on: Today at 09:22:31 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:19:02 am
No, I'm saying I would rather get a player of Isak's / Firmino's type, because that is what the squad needs. We tried playing Jota in Firmino's role a few times, and it was pretty rubbish. I really don't see why we would break all kinds of contract records to get another pacey forward.

Still though. Youre suggesting, if Mbappe is a possibility, youd still turn down having one of the best players in the world (and currently better than all our forwards save for Salah, arguably) to have someone of much lesser quality who plays that type of way (because an Mbappe level player in that role doesnt exist - save for maybe Haaland who is simply ungettable).

Like I get the argument. However Id rather get the much higher quality player in and watch the worlds best manager find a way to make it work (which should be relatively simple) over sticking with the same old with a lesser player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40052 on: Today at 09:23:54 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:22:31 am
Still though. Youre suggesting, if Mbappe is a possibility, youd still turn down having one of the best players in the world (and currently better than all our forwards save for Salah, arguably) to have someone of much lesser quality (because they dont exist) who plays that type of way.

Like I get the argument. However Id rather get the much higher quality player in and watch the worlds best manager find a way to make it work (which should be relatively simple) over sticking with the same old with a lesser player.

What sort of masochist are you?! They're just about to sign Sancho and you want them to get Mbappe too?!?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40053 on: Today at 09:33:06 am »
Love the levels of optimism by a few in here that think we could pull off signing Mbappe. We dont pay astronomical fees or wages, we have previously sold to buy big and from what journos are saying were looking to renew the contracts of our stars not sell them. Would be great if Mbappe was gifted to us, a red ribbon with YNWA on it.. ahh if Carlsberg did gifts. Or if Nike loved us so much that they would pay for some of his wages, or maybe even if our die hard fan and minority stakeholder Lebron James could challenge Mbappe to a 1v1 on the court and if he wins then Mbappe has to join Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40054 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Liam Miller off to Basel. £1.3m confirmed.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1410881067310104576

Mbappe is looking more and more likely!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40055 on: Today at 09:50:29 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:14:00 am
Hang on, wasn't Origi one of the players you were bemoaning us not selling because we'd rejected offers that weren't quite what we wanted? :D

No, I said last summer we wouldn't get offers for him. Clubs will want to loan him first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40056 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:18 am
Liam Miller off to Basel. £1.3m confirmed.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1410881067310104576

Mbappe is looking more and more likely!

At this point its remarkable that people are still disputing it. The evidence is all there clear as day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40057 on: Today at 10:06:10 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:50:42 am
Enjoyed the article in the Athletic today about how Origi is likely to stay, which also made very clear that we'd sell him if someone gave us £15m. Twitter up in arms about it, as always, but we're hardly going to come out and say we're desperate to flog him as Klopp thinks he's crap, are we?
So that's who we're 'reluctantly' selling today is it? Over the last week or so we've had Phillips, Williams, Wilson, Shaqiri and now Origi.

I'm guessing they were all talked about to the journalist in one conversation, and they've dragged them out to one story every day or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #40058 on: Today at 10:10:01 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:18 am
Liam Miller off to Basel. £1.3m confirmed.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1410881067310104576

Mbappe is looking more and more likely!

Theyre sponsored by Adidas. An interesting turn of events.
