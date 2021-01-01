I mean theres an argument for Salah going through the middle, with Mbappe on the left and Mane/Jota fighting it out for the right - both are quite capable through the middle too.



Salah on the right is one of the best in the world, a guaranteed 20+ goals per season. Salah is the one part of our attack that almost always works. I wouldn't move him for anybody, including Mbappe.Nah, I would much, much rather get some competition for Firmino. Someone strong and skilled.Isak is just the right type IMO, although he plays a traditional 442 striker for Sweden. He's got great vision, good passing and ball skills (not as good as Firmino's, who is insane), and his strength is improving. His pace is not Mbappe-level, but better than Firmino's. I'm not sure if he will ever be good enough to be our main man at the center, but he's got that vision and desire to assist that we need there. If we change to a traditional #9 like Benzema or Kane, our wingers would have to change too much.