LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:02:12 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Are Nike funding Ollie Watkins?

Nah I think its Lavazza funding him

Laid a cunning trap here for someone to go 'I thought he'd retired'. Don't fall for it.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:03:58 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:50:22 pm
We dont seem to have many targets outside the PL atm apart from Neuhus.

Might explain why we need to get some sales in, didnt get Daka & dont seem to be after Malen.

We definitely need sales, both for generating some cash but also creating some room in the squad. Bear in mind that we're already at our max of non-homegrown players (over if you include Karius and Grujic) so if we want to bring anyone else in then realistically we need to sell/loan people (or choose not to register them). We could add Neuhaus and Vlahovic (or whoever) next week, but then afterwards when we're negotiating with Lazio for Shaq they'll know we're in a weaker position as our squad will be too big. That leads to lowball offers.

So timing is really important in what we do this summer. I think that, as much as anything, is why things will be quiet until we move on Shaq, Minamino, Origi (or at least a couple of them).

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:07:05 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:38:39 pm
All very quiet for us at the moment...
I hear this in David Attenborough's voice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:35:29 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:07:05 pm
I hear this in David Attenborough's voice.

"The world's.... entire population... of potential Liverpool signings... lives in a grassy plain... in the cities of Leipzig and Salzburg."
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:44:16 pm
"Tall, strong, fast, lethal. The apex predator stalks his defensive prey, ready to pounce on any weakness. Soon to reside on the great plains of Merseyside.
 
Watkins"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:11:52 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:58 pm
We definitely need sales, both for generating some cash but also creating some room in the squad. Bear in mind that we're already at our max of non-homegrown players (over if you include Karius and Grujic) so if we want to bring anyone else in then realistically we need to sell/loan people (or choose not to register them). We could add Neuhaus and Vlahovic (or whoever) next week, but then afterwards when we're negotiating with Lazio for Shaq they'll know we're in a weaker position as our squad will be too big. That leads to lowball offers.

So timing is really important in what we do this summer. I think that, as much as anything, is why things will be quiet until we move on Shaq, Minamino, Origi (or at least a couple of them).

The homegrown quota becomes tougher for us each year if we can't afford to shop for English players, while our rivals snap them up. You look what Ben White's going for this summer (a player we wanted last year at about half the price but couldn't afford that at the time). Kane, Grealish, Sancho all upwards of 70 million. Harvey Barnes quoted around the same. Even signings like Watkins are prohibitive.

It leaves us relying more on the Academy to produce our homegrown quota, when in reality selling some of of our better ones is the way to raise funds (Brewster and Hoever last year) or Neco and Nat this year and the fact they might just want to go and play more regularly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:19:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:11:52 pm
It leaves us relying more on the Academy to produce our homegrown quota, when in reality selling some of of our better ones is the way to raise funds (Brewster and Hoever last year) or Neco and Nat this year and the fact they might just want to go and play more regularly.

We have three 'keepers' in the squad already from the Academy I reckon (I've included Kellegher with Jones and Trent). Robertson... Joe Gomez... Ox... Milner... Ben Davies... Harvey Dent...

Is it not at least 8 domestically?


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 03:23:45 pm
Article on The Mirror website today which explains our links to Mbappe.  He doesnt look to be extending his contract at PSG, meaning hes a free agent next summer. Madrid dont appear to be moving for him this year and we could effectively pay him less in wages than Madrid might offer him because hed receive more through Nike endorsements with us rather than going to Madrid (adidas).

Doesnt turn 23 until December so we could get him for 5 years and hed still be able to play in Spain for a few years before retiring.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/kylian-mbappe-liverpool-psg-transfer-24434683

Take it with a pinch of salt but it at least explains the logic behind how we might get him in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:24:52 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:44:16 pm
"Tall, strong, fast, lethal. The apex predator stalks his defensive prey, ready to pounce on any weakness. Soon to reside on the great plains of Merseyside.
 
Watkins"

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:35:29 pm
"The world's.... entire population... of potential Liverpool signings... lives in a grassy plain... in the cities of Leipzig and Salzburg."

Read both of these fully in his voice  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:27:30 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:19:44 pm
We have three 'keepers' in the squad already from the Academy I reckon (I've included Kellegher with Jones and Trent). Robertson... Joe Gomez... Ox... Milner... Ben Davies... Harvey Dent...

Is it not at least 8 domestically?

I don't think Robertson counts.

 Kelleher, Davies, Rhys, Neco, Gomez, Phillips, Jones, Trent, Ox, Milner, Henderson and Elliott. We might lose a few of them in the summer but still have the 8 of those for next season in the first team (and others to pad out the squad from the Academy if required).

However, it's also the maximum number of non-homegrowns you can have in a squad which causes the problem.

Milner getting on obviously, probably his last season. Next season is make-of-break for the Ox in terms of his future here. We did make some strong buys last season for the Academy (Gordon from Derby for example).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:32:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:27:30 pm
I don't think Robertson counts.

 Kelleher, Davies, Rhys, Neco, Gomez, Phillips, Jones, Trent, Ox, Milner, Henderson and Elliott. We might lose a few of them in the summer but still have the 8 of those for next season in the first team (and others to pad out the squad from the Academy if required).

However, it's also the maximum number of non-homegrowns you can have in a squad which causes the problem.

Milner getting on obviously, probably his last season. Next season is make-of-break for the Ox in terms of his future here.

No not particularly.

We're allowed 17, which is practically an entire first team matchday squad of non-homegrown players. As long as we bring through a couple of good youngsters through every few season, any problem solves itself. Which we do. But also wouldnt want to eliminate another reason for you to think the sky is falling Fromola, so yes it is a big problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 03:35:57 pm
Conor Bradley is supposedly being promoted, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 03:40:55 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:23:45 pm
Article on The Mirror website today which explains our links to Mbappe.  He doesnt look to be extending his contract at PSG, meaning hes a free agent next summer. Madrid dont appear to be moving for him this year and we could effectively pay him less in wages than Madrid might offer him because hed receive more through Nike endorsements with us rather than going to Madrid (adidas).

Doesnt turn 23 until December so we could get him for 5 years and hed still be able to play in Spain for a few years before retiring.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/kylian-mbappe-liverpool-psg-transfer-24434683

Take it with a pinch of salt but it at least explains the logic behind how we might get him in

Liverpool's realistic Kylian Mbappe transfer hope draws a step closer after PSG message

The France forward has long been linked with a move to Anfield as well as elsewhere, and the opportunity to make it happen may just be presenting itself

By Mark Jones
Sports Features Editor

10:45, 1 JUL 2021
UPDATED14:35, 1 JUL 2021

Kylian Mbappe will know all about Liverpool's planning for the future by the time he gets back to Paris Saint-Germain, because he'll be playing with a symbol of it.

Gini Wijnaldum didn't seem to want to leave Anfield this summer, but at 31 in November and a with contract expiring, the Reds took the decision not to push the boat out on wages for a player who is around the same age profile as many of his teammates.

Because the Liverpool squad needs to be younger, it needs to evolve.

Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and the rest of the team behind the team know that, but the key is to do so while it is still competing and winning on the biggest stages.

Klopp's predecessor Brendan Rodgers once famously compared managing a football team and cultivating a squad to building a plane while you are also flying it, and that can very much describe what Klopp has to do in the coming years.

Whereas 2022 was once seen as the end of his Liverpool tenure - because then he would have done seven years at the club, just as he did at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - his decision to extend the flight and sign a new contract in December 2019 ended all that.

Now 2024 is the year Reds fans will fear as they peer towards the Klopp-less unknown, but the German will doubtless already be preparing for what his team could look like when he hands over the keys to a new manager.

And while getting Mbappe in that team remains a dream, that dream has suddenly become a little bit more realistic.

The Frenchman won't move to Anfield this summer, that much seems certain.

But nor will he likely move anywhere else either.

Real Madrid remain hovering in the wings but there doesn't seem to be much movement on that front.

Wednesday's news, via L'Equipe, that Mbappe has decided not to extend his PSG deal which runs out next summer is one that points to him leaving the club in football's most lucrative free transfer ever in 12 months time, and that is where Liverpool hold a hand which is as strong as Real Madrid's.

It remains unusual for the Reds to have been linked with a player for this long, with the Mbappe rumours now dating back to his early Monaco days.

The Frenchman has almost become as synonymous with Merseyside as Klopp, John Lennon or a yellow submarine. Wherever his name is mentioned in the context of a transfer, Liverpool's is sure to follow.

And that is not by accident. The Reds have courted Mbappe for years.

The forward and his advisors held a two-hour meeting aboard John W Henry's private jet back in 2017, while Reds stakeholder and global sporting icon LeBron James - who has collaborated with Mbappe on a Nike project - has also talked up the transfer.

Ah yes, Nike.

The global sportswear giant's role in all of this cannot be overlooked either, as far from the wages that he would get directly from Liverpool, it is the endorsement deals and extra tie-ins that the forward would earn from competing in the Premier League that would appeal to both the bank balance and the ego.

James is a master of those off-court deals, and if both he and Nike can get in a room with Mbappe, a Nike athlete, and his people, then the possibilities of playing with a Nike club such as Liverpool are sure to be explored. Real Madrid remain adidas, by the way.

Does it still all seem a bit too unrealistic for you though? Would Mbappe really go to Liverpool? Surely he could earn all this money in Madrid?

Perhaps it would be easier for many to comprehend if it was already made clear that he wasn't going to be staying forever.

By next summer Mbappe would still be just 23, and will still have much of his career mapped out in front of him. Another transfer when he's 26 or 27 would be very possible, and Liverpool might even go into the arrangement knowing that.

The Reds have never really hidden their willingness to allow their players to move on after a few years should they wish to, something that you suspect would have happened to one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane by now if only the world was functioning correctly, or maybe even Roberto Firmino too. It did happen to Philippe Coutinho, and to Luis Suarez and Xabi Alonso before him.

Time is a factor too.

The upcoming season might well be the last one that we see that fabled attack of Salah, Mane and Firmino together and functioning in much the way we know they can, and Klopp will be acutely aware that replacing them will represent the toughest job of his eventual rebuild.

But if it can be Mbappe then he'll feel like he's succeeded. And then some.

All of this remains dependant on several factors of course, not least Liverpool continuing to compete at the highest level, something that was in serious danger last season.

But barring a complete collapse in 2021-22 then getting Mbappe next summer doesn't look beyond the realms of possibility.

Indeed, Klopp's rebuild might well be centred upon it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:42:32 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:32:10 pm
No not particularly.

We're allowed 17, which is practically an entire first team matchday squad of non-homegrown players. As long as we bring through a couple of good youngsters through every few season, any problem solves itself. Which we do. But also wouldnt want to eliminate another reason for you to think the sky is falling Fromola, so yes it is a big problem.

I didn't say it's a big problem, it's just something you have to keep on top of. It restricts how many you can bring in if you're at full quota, as it becomes 1 in 1 out.

As I said, either we have a fruitful Academy or we need to be competing for the best English players on the market. Ideally, both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 03:43:29 pm
The youth strategy seems to be aimed at addressing this in part anyway, doesn't it? The Kaide Gordon/Harvey Elliot type approach I mean.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:00:09 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:43:29 pm
The youth strategy seems to be aimed at addressing this in part anyway, doesn't it? The Kaide Gordon/Harvey Elliot type approach I mean.

Absolutely.  I think it would've been nice to have gotten someone like Bellingham or Sancho when they left the country, but those types of young players are also willing to explore all kinds of different opportunities to play first-team football rather than risking being down the pecking order.  They were more ready anyway.

The likes of Elliott and Gordon are much more feasible from a cost and interest perspective.  They're not exactly going to go right into the first-team at their age, but given their talent and our development opportunities, they're going to get cup games and other opportunities as teenagers before hopefully making it here (or maybe somewhere else like Brewster).

Not everyone will be like Trent (or Curtis) as they'll need the right opportunities and circumstances, but getting young talent in the door that's willing to be patient in development will be great for us (and for them).

I also think with transfer fees the way they are, players will be willing to hold off on long-term contracts as they get older.  Saka signing his contract a year or two ago is a no-brainer, but he'll have 2 years left next year, and he can properly assess how everything's going.  If he's happy, he can sign a 5-year deal (and still be in his prime when the contract is up).  If he's not, maybe he's willing to run his contract down more to get a move.  For some of the older players that are emerging (yes, the likes of Barnes and Watkins), if they're willing to not sign the new contract when their contracts start running down, it's a risk-reward situation for them.  But that could be how some English players get around the English tax in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:07:55 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:13:41 pm
Are Nike funding Ollie Watkins?

No, it's mega brand Gola funding this one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:25:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:40:55 pm
Liverpool's realistic Kylian Mbappe transfer hope draws a step closer after PSG message

The France forward has long been linked with a move to Anfield as well as elsewhere, and the opportunity to make it happen may just be presenting itself

By Mark Jones
Sports Features Editor

10:45, 1 JUL 2021
UPDATED14:35, 1 JUL 2021

Kylian Mbappe will know all about Liverpool's planning for the future by the time he gets back to Paris Saint-Germain, because he'll be playing with a symbol of it.

Gini Wijnaldum didn't seem to want to leave Anfield this summer, but at 31 in November and a with contract expiring, the Reds took the decision not to push the boat out on wages for a player who is around the same age profile as many of his teammates.

Because the Liverpool squad needs to be younger, it needs to evolve.

Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and the rest of the team behind the team know that, but the key is to do so while it is still competing and winning on the biggest stages.

Klopp's predecessor Brendan Rodgers once famously compared managing a football team and cultivating a squad to building a plane while you are also flying it, and that can very much describe what Klopp has to do in the coming years.

Whereas 2022 was once seen as the end of his Liverpool tenure - because then he would have done seven years at the club, just as he did at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - his decision to extend the flight and sign a new contract in December 2019 ended all that.

Now 2024 is the year Reds fans will fear as they peer towards the Klopp-less unknown, but the German will doubtless already be preparing for what his team could look like when he hands over the keys to a new manager.

And while getting Mbappe in that team remains a dream, that dream has suddenly become a little bit more realistic.

The Frenchman won't move to Anfield this summer, that much seems certain.

But nor will he likely move anywhere else either.

Real Madrid remain hovering in the wings but there doesn't seem to be much movement on that front.

Wednesday's news, via L'Equipe, that Mbappe has decided not to extend his PSG deal which runs out next summer is one that points to him leaving the club in football's most lucrative free transfer ever in 12 months time, and that is where Liverpool hold a hand which is as strong as Real Madrid's.

It remains unusual for the Reds to have been linked with a player for this long, with the Mbappe rumours now dating back to his early Monaco days.

The Frenchman has almost become as synonymous with Merseyside as Klopp, John Lennon or a yellow submarine. Wherever his name is mentioned in the context of a transfer, Liverpool's is sure to follow.

And that is not by accident. The Reds have courted Mbappe for years.

The forward and his advisors held a two-hour meeting aboard John W Henry's private jet back in 2017, while Reds stakeholder and global sporting icon LeBron James - who has collaborated with Mbappe on a Nike project - has also talked up the transfer.

Ah yes, Nike.

The global sportswear giant's role in all of this cannot be overlooked either, as far from the wages that he would get directly from Liverpool, it is the endorsement deals and extra tie-ins that the forward would earn from competing in the Premier League that would appeal to both the bank balance and the ego.

James is a master of those off-court deals, and if both he and Nike can get in a room with Mbappe, a Nike athlete, and his people, then the possibilities of playing with a Nike club such as Liverpool are sure to be explored. Real Madrid remain adidas, by the way.

Does it still all seem a bit too unrealistic for you though? Would Mbappe really go to Liverpool? Surely he could earn all this money in Madrid?

Perhaps it would be easier for many to comprehend if it was already made clear that he wasn't going to be staying forever.

By next summer Mbappe would still be just 23, and will still have much of his career mapped out in front of him. Another transfer when he's 26 or 27 would be very possible, and Liverpool might even go into the arrangement knowing that.

The Reds have never really hidden their willingness to allow their players to move on after a few years should they wish to, something that you suspect would have happened to one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane by now if only the world was functioning correctly, or maybe even Roberto Firmino too. It did happen to Philippe Coutinho, and to Luis Suarez and Xabi Alonso before him.

Time is a factor too.

The upcoming season might well be the last one that we see that fabled attack of Salah, Mane and Firmino together and functioning in much the way we know they can, and Klopp will be acutely aware that replacing them will represent the toughest job of his eventual rebuild.

But if it can be Mbappe then he'll feel like he's succeeded. And then some.

All of this remains dependant on several factors of course, not least Liverpool continuing to compete at the highest level, something that was in serious danger last season.

But barring a complete collapse in 2021-22 then getting Mbappe next summer doesn't look beyond the realms of possibility.

Indeed, Klopp's rebuild might well be centred upon it.

Nothing more to be said about the penalty-missing uber-talent, the "IFs" in this article are bigger than Razor Ruddock's waistline.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:30:37 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:25:51 pm
Nothing more to be said about the penalty-missing uber-talent, the "IFs" in this article are bigger than Razor Ruddock's waistline.

I have never suggested that signing Mbappe will be easy. But it will obviously be possible next summer when he is out of contract, and that is good enough for now ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:34:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:30:37 pm
I have never suggested that signing Mbappe will be easy. But it will obviously be possible next summer when he is out of contract, and that is good enough for now ...

I think it is possible too, there are a lot of caveats though, the main one being he will not want a Bonus-performance related wage, like what Salah and Mané had, he will want his 350-400k whatever amount the ridiculousity his people have in mind. (What did I read, 24 million Euro a year?)

Also, a lot of people on here will have to banish themselves from the transfer forum forever if he signs, such has been the nail-themselves-to-the-floor certainty that he's never signing for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:35:20 pm
Gini will hopefully be tapping up Mbappe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 04:36:04 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:35:20 pm
Gini will hopefully be tapping up Mbappe

He will be saying those cheap bastards will pay you fuck all.
