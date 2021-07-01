Article on The Mirror website today which explains our links to Mbappe. He doesnt look to be extending his contract at PSG, meaning hes a free agent next summer. Madrid dont appear to be moving for him this year and we could effectively pay him less in wages than Madrid might offer him because hed receive more through Nike endorsements with us rather than going to Madrid (adidas).



Doesnt turn 23 until December so we could get him for 5 years and hed still be able to play in Spain for a few years before retiring.



https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/kylian-mbappe-liverpool-psg-transfer-24434683



Take it with a pinch of salt but it at least explains the logic behind how we might get him in



Liverpool's realistic Kylian Mbappe transfer hope draws a step closer after PSG messageThe France forward has long been linked with a move to Anfield as well as elsewhere, and the opportunity to make it happen may just be presenting itselfBy Mark JonesSports Features Editor10:45, 1 JUL 2021UPDATED14:35, 1 JUL 2021Kylian Mbappe will know all about Liverpool's planning for the future by the time he gets back to Paris Saint-Germain, because he'll be playing with a symbol of it.Gini Wijnaldum didn't seem to want to leave Anfield this summer, but at 31 in November and a with contract expiring, the Reds took the decision not to push the boat out on wages for a player who is around the same age profile as many of his teammates.Because the Liverpool squad needs to be younger, it needs to evolve.Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and the rest of the team behind the team know that, but the key is to do so while it is still competing and winning on the biggest stages.Klopp's predecessor Brendan Rodgers once famously compared managing a football team and cultivating a squad to building a plane while you are also flying it, and that can very much describe what Klopp has to do in the coming years.Whereas 2022 was once seen as the end of his Liverpool tenure - because then he would have done seven years at the club, just as he did at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - his decision to extend the flight and sign a new contract in December 2019 ended all that.Now 2024 is the year Reds fans will fear as they peer towards the Klopp-less unknown, but the German will doubtless already be preparing for what his team could look like when he hands over the keys to a new manager.And while getting Mbappe in that team remains a dream, that dream has suddenly become a little bit more realistic.The Frenchman won't move to Anfield this summer, that much seems certain.But nor will he likely move anywhere else either.Real Madrid remain hovering in the wings but there doesn't seem to be much movement on that front.Wednesday's news, via L'Equipe, that Mbappe has decided not to extend his PSG deal which runs out next summer is one that points to him leaving the club in football's most lucrative free transfer ever in 12 months time, and that is where Liverpool hold a hand which is as strong as Real Madrid's.It remains unusual for the Reds to have been linked with a player for this long, with the Mbappe rumours now dating back to his early Monaco days.The Frenchman has almost become as synonymous with Merseyside as Klopp, John Lennon or a yellow submarine. Wherever his name is mentioned in the context of a transfer, Liverpool's is sure to follow.And that is not by accident. The Reds have courted Mbappe for years.The forward and his advisors held a two-hour meeting aboard John W Henry's private jet back in 2017, while Reds stakeholder and global sporting icon LeBron James - who has collaborated with Mbappe on a Nike project - has also talked up the transfer.Ah yes, Nike.The global sportswear giant's role in all of this cannot be overlooked either, as far from the wages that he would get directly from Liverpool, it is the endorsement deals and extra tie-ins that the forward would earn from competing in the Premier League that would appeal to both the bank balance and the ego.James is a master of those off-court deals, and if both he and Nike can get in a room with Mbappe, a Nike athlete, and his people, then the possibilities of playing with a Nike club such as Liverpool are sure to be explored. Real Madrid remain adidas, by the way.Does it still all seem a bit too unrealistic for you though? Would Mbappe really go to Liverpool? Surely he could earn all this money in Madrid?Perhaps it would be easier for many to comprehend if it was already made clear that he wasn't going to be staying forever.By next summer Mbappe would still be just 23, and will still have much of his career mapped out in front of him. Another transfer when he's 26 or 27 would be very possible, and Liverpool might even go into the arrangement knowing that.The Reds have never really hidden their willingness to allow their players to move on after a few years should they wish to, something that you suspect would have happened to one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane by now if only the world was functioning correctly, or maybe even Roberto Firmino too. It did happen to Philippe Coutinho, and to Luis Suarez and Xabi Alonso before him.Time is a factor too.The upcoming season might well be the last one that we see that fabled attack of Salah, Mane and Firmino together and functioning in much the way we know they can, and Klopp will be acutely aware that replacing them will represent the toughest job of his eventual rebuild.But if it can be Mbappe then he'll feel like he's succeeded. And then some.All of this remains dependant on several factors of course, not least Liverpool continuing to compete at the highest level, something that was in serious danger last season.But barring a complete collapse in 2021-22 then getting Mbappe next summer doesn't look beyond the realms of possibility.Indeed, Klopp's rebuild might well be centred upon it.