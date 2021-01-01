« previous next »
« Reply #39720 on: Today at 10:38:04 am »
No statue.
« Reply #39721 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:13:32 am
Yeah  ;D

Looking forward to seeing him in action.
« Reply #39722 on: Today at 11:03:40 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:12:16 am

Apart from the goal to win them the title, none of Aguero's goals jump immediately to the front of your mind. I can remember a few against us but that's about it.

259 tap-ins and a goal that won them their first title in 43 years.
« Reply #39723 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:16:49 am
Omg so there are talks
Think it's unlikely there have only been minor talks. Mbappe is unsettled at PSG but we are expected to believe RM and other clubs have not been in his and his agents ear for 6 or more months.
Mbappe wants to hear PSG's plan and if he doesn't like it he will say he wants to leave this summer and only then will they speak to RM or whoever to understand their plans and if they. can afford him?
Surely he would be asking how skint RM are? What are their plans for the ESL? Will they deffo be in CL next year?
Think the journos are guessing how advanced talks are with his agents and other talks. Like Romano the other day saying we weren't interested this summer. Perhaps we aren't but all he needs to say is "things changed rapidly" if something happens and everyone will keep believing him next time.
« Reply #39724 on: Today at 11:21:43 am »
He'll be doing his own Lebron style "The Decision", with separate versions recorded in French, English and Spanish.
« Reply #39725 on: Today at 11:25:30 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 10:50:51 am
Looking forward to seeing him in action.

He's looking good and this steak is delicious.
« Reply #39726 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Well we're definitely not signing Patson Daka then
« Reply #39727 on: Today at 11:37:05 am »
If he's 'demanding' transfers he wants in order for him to stay at PSG, then we'll do well to steer clear .
« Reply #39728 on: Today at 11:39:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:37:05 am
If he's 'demanding' transfers he wants in order for him to stay at PSG, then we'll do well to steer clear .

Think it's more he wants to see where the "project" is going rather than demanding transfers. Can't blame a future world's best player for that.
« Reply #39729 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:33:47 am
Well we're definitely not signing Patson Daka then

Shame. I reckon hell be a fantastic signing.
« Reply #39730 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
Be interesting to see how he does. Could still be an expensive flop, £23 million isn't cheap even now.
« Reply #39731 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Today at 11:46:13 am
Shame. I reckon hell be a fantastic signing.

Same, of all the players we have been linked with (inc the sublime and rediculous ones) this was one I would have been totally on board with.
« Reply #39732 on: Today at 12:08:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:37:05 am
If he's 'demanding' transfers he wants in order for him to stay at PSG, then we'll do well to steer clear .

Yes how dare he demand the club improves it squad to give them a better chance of winning the champions league, hes a fucking disgrace
« Reply #39733 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:56:43 am
Be interesting to see how he does. Could still be an expensive flop, £23 million isn't cheap even now.

Dunno, £23m is a decent fee to take a risk on. Even if he flops you likely get at least half that back in a few years back to Germany.
« Reply #39734 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm »
I expected more Matrix puns but I'll take the few crumbs.
« Reply #39735 on: Today at 12:52:24 pm »
Mbappe comes with far to much baggage and crazy wages.

We should be all out for Lautaro who is the second coming of Luis Suarez.
« Reply #39736 on: Today at 12:53:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:21:43 am
He'll be doing his own Lebron style "The Decision", with separate versions recorded in French, English and Spanish.
Lebron copied off Harry Kewell when he did a version on Aussie tv announcing his move to LFC. ;D
« Reply #39737 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm »
got to love how PSG and Man city talk about their "projects"

FIFA is toothless and so is FFP.

anyway isn't PSG run by Neymar and Mbappe. Seems like they can do whatever they want with their huge egos.
« Reply #39738 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:53:12 pm
Lebron copied off Harry Kewell when he did a version on Aussie tv announcing his move to LFC. ;D

I remember the shock and excitement when waking up to that news. Us getting one of the best players in the league and for a position we were desperate to fill.

Shame he never really kicked on and injuries ruined his time here.
« Reply #39739 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:14:31 pm
I remember the shock and excitement when waking up to that news. Us getting one of the best players in the league and for a position we were desperate to fill.

Shame he never really kicked on and injuries ruined his time here.

Had a great first season here
« Reply #39740 on: Today at 01:19:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:56:43 am
Be interesting to see how he does. Could still be an expensive flop, £23 million isn't cheap even now.


From what I've seen of his play/qualities, he's a decent fit for Leicester - but would likely struggle for us (against more packed defences)

I can imagine him doing well at Leicester and a lot of Liverpool fans complaining that we should have signed him (without factoring in different playing styles of us and Leicester, and the different tactical set-ups by opposition teams)
« Reply #39741 on: Today at 01:25:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:17:50 am
Announce Matrix Einer

Hear its just agent talk.
« Reply #39742 on: Today at 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:12:16 am
Aguero being the prime example of this. He's fourth in the all time PL scorers list but people would still prefer to wax lyrical about Thierry Henry as he was a classy player at a club that didn't chuck a load of questionably sourced cash at it's problems to become dominant.

Apart from the goal to win them the title, none of Aguero's goals jump immediately to the front of your mind. I can remember a few against us but that's about it.

I know that this is the transfer thread and so throwaway comments are to be expected, but this is a terrible take that has to be picked up on.

People wax lyrical about Henry more than they do about Aguero because he was a much better player, and arguably the greatest ever to play in the PL.  Aguero's best individual season would likely rank as Henry's 5th best season in terms of goals and assists, and that is ignoring the fact that Henry also did far more off the ball than Aguero as well.

If Aguero would have put up Henry's numbers at City and played with his style and panache then you can bet that people would be waxing lyrical about them, just as they do about De Bruyne, who many people would probably say was the best player in the PL.

If you want to talk about under-appreciated players that Mbappe may take notice of then surely a certain Egyptian that plays for a team in red would be a better case study?  After all he is widely criticised for going down too easily (and so gets fewer free kicks per touch than any other striker in the league) and is constantly lambasted for being greedy (despite having a better assist rate than any of the other top strikers in the league).  That seems to send a message that being a high profile pacey and prolific foreign striker playing for Liverpool is the real danger does it not?
« Reply #39743 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:33:47 am
Well we're definitely not signing Patson Daka then

Would have liked to take the risk on him , I can see his value at £40m plus in just one season , worse case still about £15/18m
« Reply #39744 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:58 pm
I expected more Matrix puns but I'll take the few crumbs.

Hmm he doesnt look that impressive, hopefully he goes elsewhere so we can dodge this bullet.
« Reply #39745 on: Today at 02:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Hmm he doesnt look that impressive, hopefully he goes elsewhere so we can dodge this bullet.

Dunno, maybe he's the one for us.
