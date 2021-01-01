Aguero being the prime example of this. He's fourth in the all time PL scorers list but people would still prefer to wax lyrical about Thierry Henry as he was a classy player at a club that didn't chuck a load of questionably sourced cash at it's problems to become dominant.



Apart from the goal to win them the title, none of Aguero's goals jump immediately to the front of your mind. I can remember a few against us but that's about it.



I know that this is the transfer thread and so throwaway comments are to be expected, but this is a terrible take that has to be picked up on.People wax lyrical about Henry more than they do about Aguero because he was a much better player, and arguably the greatest ever to play in the PL. Aguero's best individual season would likely rank as Henry's 5th best season in terms of goals and assists, and that is ignoring the fact that Henry also did far more off the ball than Aguero as well.If Aguero would have put up Henry's numbers at City and played with his style and panache then you can bet that people would be waxing lyrical about them, just as they do about De Bruyne, who many people would probably say was the best player in the PL.If you want to talk about under-appreciated players that Mbappe may take notice of then surely a certain Egyptian that plays for a team in red would be a better case study? After all he is widely criticised for going down too easily (and so gets fewer free kicks per touch than any other striker in the league) and is constantly lambasted for being greedy (despite having a better assist rate than any of the other top strikers in the league). That seems to send a message that being a high profile pacey and prolific foreign striker playing for Liverpool is the real danger does it not?