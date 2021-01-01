« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1663134 times)

Surely we just take 10m or whatever we can get for Wilson.
No idea why if Pearce is right we turned down 11m last summer & are now looking for 2m more

I assume you think we should have accepted this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/aug/09/liverpool-reject-90m-barcelona-bid-for-philippe-coutinho

Instead of holding out for this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/jan/06/philippe-coutinho-join-barcelona-142m-deal-liverpool

Or that we should have accepted the first offer for Brewster last season (think it was £16 million odd) instead of holding out for £23 million.
£12m is a fair price for Wilson. At a guess we'd probably settle for £9m +£3m add ons or something in the end.
Pretty sure we are replacing Gini. Didnt let him go last season and after a season we had it illustrates that you cannot have enough midfield options, especially when you are carrying the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita.

Oxlade-Chamberlain at least was available a bit more but Keita was out for three months, played a bit, then was injured again at the end.
Pretty sure we are replacing Gini. Didnt let him go last season and after a season we had it illustrates that you cannot have enough midfield options, especially when you are carrying the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita.

Henderson too sadly. His injury record is pretty bad as well.
We will get a midfielder imo. Be mad if we don't.
I assume you think we should have accepted this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/aug/09/liverpool-reject-90m-barcelona-bid-for-philippe-coutinho

Instead of holding out for this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/jan/06/philippe-coutinho-join-barcelona-142m-deal-liverpool

Or that we should have accepted the first offer for Brewster last season (think it was £16 million odd) instead of holding out for £23 million.

Coutinho was our best player who we didn't want to sell.

Wilson was surplus to requirements and loaned back out a few days later.

In a summer when our budget was practically zero and we couldn't afford to replace Lovren it was odd. If we get a similar fee this summer then that'll do us.

Henderson too sadly. His injury record is pretty bad as well.

To be honest I am more concerned about midfielders being used in defence again. 3 of our 4 senior centrebacks are coming back from serious injuries and could very well get injured again. Of course we may sign another centre-half but if Phillips goes then there is every chance Fabinho ends up back there.
Coutinho was our best player who we didn't want to sell.

Wilson was surplus to requirements and loaned back out a few days later.

In a summer when our budget was practically zero and we couldn't afford to replace Lovren it was odd.

Coutinho and Brewster are players we decided to sell. Wilson is a player we've decided to sell.

Would you have accepted £90 million for Coutinho, or held out for £140 million? Would you have accepted £16 million for Brewster, or held out for £23 million?
I assume you think we should have accepted this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/aug/09/liverpool-reject-90m-barcelona-bid-for-philippe-coutinho

Instead of holding out for this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/jan/06/philippe-coutinho-join-barcelona-142m-deal-liverpool

Or that we should have accepted the first offer for Brewster last season (think it was £16 million odd) instead of holding out for £23 million.
Yes not selling Wilson for 11m holding out for 15m is comparable to Coutinho rejecting 90m & holding out for 50m more.

Brewster i think was more realistic to hold out for 23m comparable to Solanke considering his performances at Swansea.

The time to sell Wilson was in 2019 after the Derby loan. But between the loan fees & sale this summer we will probably still get a decent amount

So the Echo seem to be tweeting that it's the overall expense of the deal for Renato Sanches that has put us off. Sounds as if it's not just the fee but the agent's fee/wage demands from the way it's worded.
I dont think 11m for Wilson last summer was that low considering how Covid had killed the market a bit

There isnt big interest in him from many PL clubs. Just some of the lower clubs with less money.

Anyway I think we should get a similar fee this summer so proabably doesnt really matter much anyway

11m being a fair price in your view is not particularly relevant to the point. It doesn't make it odd to ask for 13m as clearly the club disagree with your valuation. At the end of the day, its very easy to say with hindsight, we should have accepted that offer, when further offers don't come in, but the strategy that the club is executing will result in a few misses, but gains them money in the long run.
Yes not selling Wilson for 11m holding out for 15m is comparable to Coutinho rejecting 90m & holding out for 50m more.

Brewster i think was more realistic to hold out for 23m comparable to Solanke considering his performances at Swansea.

The time to sell Wilson was in 2019 after the Derby loan. But between the loan fees & sale this summer we will probably still get a decent amount

We have a transfer strategy which has worked immensely well in terms of getting really good fees for players when we sell. Period.

That strategy doesn't work if we go 'ok on this occasion, we'll just take what we can get instead of what we think the player is worth'. That's what scholars like yourself, Fromola and clinical keep missing. Brewster is completely comparable considering his profile at the time, we held out and got almost 50% more for him than we were initially offered (and frankly £16 million looked like a good deal for us). We accept that first offer, boom there goes £7 million. We want £10 million and £15 million respectively for Neco and Nat this summer. Lets just accept £6 million and £8 million if we get the first offer. Lets just accept £8 million for Wilson instead of £13 million.

Villa have just spent £33 million on Buendia, Burnley have just spent £13 million on Nathan Collins, Chelsea have just got near on £30 million for Tomori. There's plenty of clubs already spending good money on comparable players to the ones we're looking to sell, the idea that we should abandon looking to get the best fees for them really is laughable.
Coutinho and Brewster are players we decided to sell. Wilson is a player we've decided to sell.

Would you have accepted £90 million for Coutinho, or held out for £140 million? Would you have accepted £16 million for Brewster, or held out for £23 million?

We did well to get what we did for Coutinho. Great business which funded Van Dijk and Alisson, the backbone of a side that won the CL and the title.

Brewster's market value was £20m+ so I wouldn't have accepted £16m. There was a lot of interest in him, he'd scored a ton of goals at Swansea and was banging them in in pre-season for us. Plus, i'd have been happy for him to stick around last season anyway as a bench option if we didn't get the £20m+ offer. I wouldn't have wanted him loaned back out. It was a shame for the player he made such a bad career move, but we did well to get the good fee.

Wilson's value pretty much peaks around the 12 million mark. The summer before we may have got a bit more after the Derby loan had we sold, but we loaned him to Bournemouth, where he didn't really cut the mustard and ended up on the bench for a team who got relegated.

We have a transfer strategy which has worked immensely well in terms of getting really good fees for players when we sell. Period.

That strategy doesn't work if we go 'ok on this occasion, we'll just take what we can get instead of what we think the player is worth'. That's what scholars like yourself, Fromola and clinical keep missing. Brewster is completely comparable considering his profile at the time, we held out and got almost 50% more for him than we were initially offered (and frankly £16 million looked like a good deal for us). We accept that first offer, boom there goes £7 million. We want £10 million and £15 million respectively for Neco and Nat this summer. Lets just accept £6 million and £8 million if we get the first offer. Lets just accept £8 million for Wilson instead of £13 million.

Villa have just spent £33 million on Buendia, Burnley have just spent £13 million on Nathan Collins, Chelsea have just got near on £30 million for Tomori. There's plenty of clubs already spending good money on comparable players to the ones we're looking to sell, the idea that we should abandon looking to get the best fees for them really is laughable.
I agree with most of this post. Wilson we all know can go missing in games despite his good numbers.
Edwards has done great in the market no doubt about that I just think we missed the boat a bit with Wilson putting his value a bit too high.
Brewster was a great sale. Phillips I think this summer is the perfect time to sell  i think he will go.
We did well to get what we did for Coutinho. Great business which funded Van Dijk and Alisson, the backbone of a side that won the CL and the title.

Brewster's market value was £20m+ so I wouldn't have accepted £16m. There was a lot of interest in him, he'd scored a ton of goals at Swansea and was banging them in in pre-season for us. Plus, i'd have been happy for him to stick around last season anyway as a bench option if we didn't get the £20m+ offer. I wouldn't have wanted him loaned back out. It was a shame for the player he made such a bad career move, but we did well to get the good fee.

Wilson's value pretty much peaks around the 12 million mark. The summer before we may have got a bit more after the Derby loan had we sold, but we loaned him to Bournemouth, where he didn't really cut the mustard and ended up on the bench for a team who got relegated.

Can you show your working for these two please Fromola, and how you've calculated their 'market value'?

Thanks :)
Weve made quite a lot from Wilson and Grujic in loan fees mind.
Can you show your working for these two please Fromola, and how you've calculated their 'market value'?

Thanks :)

Players are ultimately worth what clubs are willing to pay for them.
Players are ultimately worth what clubs are willing to pay for them.

Oh right so you only know a players market value after they've been sold :D

So how do you know Wilsons then, considering he's still here? His market value might be £9 million or £15 million?
I think what people neglect with Wilson is that he is a goalscorer, which is something to be hugely valued considering he's not a forward.

Brewster at the age of 20 did brilliantly at Swansea, getting 10 goals in 20 games. Wilson, at the same age, got 7 in 13 games for Hull. He followed that up with 15 goals in 40 league games for Derby in the Championship, and then seven goals in 31 for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Another seven goals for Cardiff in the Championship, which is disappointing for him IMO, but still decent.

So on the whole, if you sign Wilson you know you're getting a goal threat and a brilliant set piece taker - two things worth their weight in gold. No, his all round game isn't brilliant but he's perfectly decent. That's why I think our valuation is totally reasonable, and we should stick to our guns.
I assume you think we should have accepted this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/aug/09/liverpool-reject-90m-barcelona-bid-for-philippe-coutinho

Instead of holding out for this:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/jan/06/philippe-coutinho-join-barcelona-142m-deal-liverpool

Or that we should have accepted the first offer for Brewster last season (think it was £16 million odd) instead of holding out for £23 million.

Why are you comparing Coutinho who was one of the best players in the world at the time to Wilson who we've probably wanted rid of for a while ?  ;D
Wilson's value on transfermarkt has actually gone up a bit in the last 12 months.

Bit surprised by that. So shows that he did perform quite well at Cardiff
Why are you comparing Coutinho who was one of the best players in the world at the time to Wilson who we've probably wanted rid of for a while ?  ;D

Because its part of the same transfer strategy? Is this a genuine question?

Why would the strategy differ for different players? The values, sure, but the strategy of not giving in to the first offer which doesn't meet our well publicised valuation. One feeds the other. If we give in for one, we are less likely to get decent offers for the high value transfers.
Wilson's value on transfermarkt has actually gone up a bit in the last 12 months.

Bit surprised by that. So shows that he did perform quite well at Cardiff

transfermarkt is a great site, but their valuations are often completely bonkers.
Harry Wilson was in a Bournemouth team that were relegated, and their fans saw him as one of the weakest links despite a handful of goals. We can't keep loaning him forever in the hope someone will meet our valuation, for the good of everyone involved (especially Harry himself) we need to compromise and let him go out and have a proper career.
Why are you comparing Coutinho who was one of the best players in the world at the time to Wilson who we've probably wanted rid of for a while ?  ;D

Its all part of the same process (its honestly not rocket science.... :D). We sold Coutinho for a shit tonne more than we were initially offered, we sold Brewster for a load more than we were initially offered. Whether they are first team players, squad players or players we don't really want the process is the same. We have a valuation, and very rarely (if ever) sell below that valuation.

This is what yourself, MD1990 and Fromola seem to be struggling with a little. You can't just turn it off and on for different players. It doesn't work like that.

Harry Wilson is a pretty nice example considering the bid we rejected last summer was from Burnley, who are now allegedly interested in both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips. If we'd accepted lower than our valuation last summer, what do you think that does to our negotiating position with the same team for similarly talented players this summer? These are all players we're obviously happy to sell. And its how a club like ourselves, who aren't bankrolled by a state, needs to work. Squeeze every inch out of everything we possibly can. Not 'well we'd like £16 million but £12 million is fine'. You cant just pick and choose the ones you dont like. We had an offer for Brewster of £16 million, a player we were clearly happy to sell, and rejected it to hold out for £7 million extra. I suspect that's absolutely not the first time that sort of thing has happened. Your strategy of just taking whatever we get offered for players would have seen us tens, if not more, of millions down in transfer fees.

And lets be honest, if we sell any of these players and they go on to really good things I could give you three envelopes with names of posters in who would be the first bemoaning us selling a player too cheaply....
Its all part of the same process (its honestly not rocket science.... :D). We sold Coutinho for a shit tonne more than we were initially offered, we sold Brewster for a load more than we were initially offered. Whether they are first team players, squad players or players we don't really want the process is the same. We have a valuation, and very rarely (if ever) sell below that valuation.

This is what yourself, MD1990 and Fromola seem to be struggling with a little. You can't just turn it off and on for different players. It doesn't work like that.

Harry Wilson is a pretty nice example considering the bid we rejected last summer was from Burnley, who are now allegedly interested in both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips. If we'd accepted lower than our valuation last summer, what do you think that does to our negotiating position with the same team for similarly talented players this summer? These are all players we're obviously happy to sell. And its how a club like ourselves, who aren't bankrolled by a state, needs to work. Squeeze every inch out of everything we possibly can. Not 'well we'd like £16 million but £12 million is fine'. You cant just pick and choose the ones you dont like. We had an offer for Brewster of £16 million, a player we were clearly happy to sell, and rejected it to hold out for £7 million extra. I suspect that's absolutely not the first time that sort of thing has happened. Your strategy of just taking whatever we get offered for players would have seen us tens, if not more, of millions down in transfer fees.

And lets be honest, if we sell any of these players and they go on to really good things I could give you three envelopes with names of posters in who would be the first bemoaning us selling a player too cheaply....
Coutinho is not comparable to Wilson.

So if we sold Wilson for 11m last summer(we want 13m now by all accounts) clubs would have suddenly tried to low ball for other players who were available .
I dont think so.
Benfica a surprise destination for Wilson, would love it to come off for him though, joining another of the biggest clubs around. 12 million would be a fair fee IMO. Shame he couldn't move on for a decent fee last summer to a prem side after the Bournemouth loan. He's a talented boy who should be playing football at a good level regularly.
Dear Lord please just sell the lad so we don't have to have the annual "oh but he's worth this totally theoretical amount that no team will actually pay in real life!!" discourse before inevitably every vaguely interest club says "nah, we're good actually" and he goes back on loan for the year.
Demand for an asset obviously influences transfer strategy. Just a basic principle of selling anything. Why are we arguing about this? That doesnt mean we dont seek to maximise Wilsons value (like every team tries to do with their assets) but it does mean theres limited value in comparing coutinho - who a desperate Barcelona chased with all they had and Wilson, whos been in the shop window for a while without much interest.
Coutinho is not comparable to Wilson.

So if we sold Wilson for 11m last summer(we want 13m now by all accounts) clubs would have suddenly tried to low ball for other players who were available .
I dont think so.

I honestly don't know which bit your struggling with

It's the exact same principle for any player you want to sell , you maximise the full potential you can . If you value someone at 10 million and someone offers you 6 you don't sell . If you then sell at 6 people think your  weak

It's why United get shafted with any transfer fee as everyone knows there stupid
Those wondering why we aren't selling Wilson for less than we value him are the same people who wonder why we don't just pay another clubs valuation for a player we want to sign
So the Echo seem to be tweeting that it's the overall expense of the deal for Renato Sanches that has put us off. Sounds as if it's not just the fee but the agent's fee/wage demands from the way it's worded.

to be honest I am still underwhelmed by Sanches - - maybe the season at Lille has transformed him. he is only 223 maybe he is a late bloomer
to be honest I am still underwhelmed by Sanches - - maybe the season at Lille has transformed him. he is only 223 maybe he is a late bloomer

You're underwhelmed despite him being able to perform like he has over 200 years older than any of his teammates or opponents?
to be honest I am still underwhelmed by Sanches - - maybe the season at Lille has transformed him. he is only 223 maybe he is a late bloomer

FSG's model isn't to sign players above the age of 200, mate. You can write that transfer off from the start.
I honestly don't know which bit your struggling with

It's the exact same principle for any player you want to sell , you maximise the full potential you can . If you value someone at 10 million and someone offers you 6 you don't sell . If you then sell at 6 people think your  weak

It's why United get shafted with any transfer fee as everyone knows there stupid
Im not struggling with anything.
I think Wilson should have been sold for that 11m last summer considering he has been on so many loans.
A year later we want just 2m more.

If there was a huge difference in the value it would be different.
I honestly don't know which bit your struggling with

It's the exact same principle for any player you want to sell , you maximise the full potential you can . If you value someone at 10 million and someone offers you 6 you don't sell . If you then sell at 6 people think your  weak

It's why United get shafted with any transfer fee as everyone knows there stupid

Well, duh. But the point here is that no-one is willing to pay the amount we want for Wilson, as evidenced by 3 years of... no-one paying the amount we want for Wilson.
Im not struggling with anything.
I think Wilson should have been sold for that 11m last summer considering he has been on so many loans.
A year later we want just 2m more.

If there was a huge difference in the value it would be different.

Plus the loan fee we got for him

Personally if we end up with extra money for a player then it's good
Coutinho is not comparable to Wilson.

So if we sold Wilson for 11m last summer(we want 13m now by all accounts) clubs would have suddenly tried to low ball for other players who were available .
I dont think so.

In the nicest way possible mate I'm not sure what you're struggling with, and the only way I know to simplify it even more would be either with crayons or with some buttons or something.

'If we'd sold Burnley a player last summer for a low ball offer, I don't think Burnley would consider low balling us for another player they want this summer'

Its actually a little scary that you can essentially say that ^^^^ and not understand why its almost pure gibberish :D
Well, duh. But the point here is that no-one is willing to pay the amount we want for Wilson, as evidenced by 3 years of... no-one paying the amount we want for Wilson.

Well duh we get a loan fee every year , luckily we have Edwards sorting this stuff out though and he seems to know what he's doing
Well duh we get a loan fee every year , luckily we have Edwards sorting this stuff out though and he seems to know what he's doing

True. Looking forward to collecting our £1.5m loan fee for the next 2 years before he leaves on a free!
