Why are you comparing Coutinho who was one of the best players in the world at the time to Wilson who we've probably wanted rid of for a while ?



Its all part of the same process (its honestly not rocket science....). We sold Coutinho for a shit tonne more than we were initially offered, we sold Brewster for a load more than we were initially offered. Whether they are first team players, squad players or players we don't really want the process is the same. We have a valuation, and very rarely (if ever) sell below that valuation.This is what yourself, MD1990 and Fromola seem to be struggling with a little. You can't just turn it off and on for different players. It doesn't work like that.Harry Wilson is a pretty nice example considering the bid we rejected last summer was from Burnley, who are now allegedly interested in both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips. If we'd accepted lower than our valuation last summer, what do you think that does to our negotiating position with the same team for similarly talented players this summer? These are all players we're obviously happy to sell. And its how a club like ourselves, who aren't bankrolled by a state, needs to work. Squeeze every inch out of everything we possibly can. Not 'well we'd like £16 million but £12 million is fine'. You cant just pick and choose the ones you dont like. We had an offer for Brewster of £16 million, a player we were clearly happy to sell, and rejected it to hold out for £7 million extra. I suspect that's absolutely not the first time that sort of thing has happened. Your strategy of just taking whatever we get offered for players would have seen us tens, if not more, of millions down in transfer fees.And lets be honest, if we sell any of these players and they go on to really good things I could give you three envelopes with names of posters in who would be the first bemoaning us selling a player too cheaply....