Another nonsense article from the Echo.. says there is no room for a midfielder because we have enough players there then goes on to say Wijnaldum (who has left) featured in every PL game and will be hugely missed. Which is it?
- With Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning, and Konate signed, Fabinho
won't have to play in defence.
- Thiago
missed significant number of games last season due to Covid and that awful tackle against Everton.
- Henderson
missed significant number of games last season due to injury.
- Keita
missed significant number of games last season due to injury.
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
missed significant number of games last season due to injury.
- Jones
will be one year older, and will command more playing time.
Wijnaldum will be missed, but his playing time in midfield can easily be replaced by those 6 players, if we only have a little bit more luck with the injuries ...