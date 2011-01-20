« previous next »
John McGinn  :lmao

He's the type of player we'd have gone for in 2012. Paying £10m would be too much, let alone £50m. If Villa want that much for him then they'll probably be asking £200m for Grealish.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:20:05 pm
John McGinn  :lmao

He's the type of player we'd have gone for in 2012. Paying £10m would be too much, let alone £50m. If Villa want that much for him then they'll probably be asking £200m for Grealish.

It's pretty obvious somebody from the club told Pearce: " Hey James, run the story that we are monitoring McGinn as we need more time to secure our real target".
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:12:16 am
I see McGinn more as a replacement for a AOC or Keita. AOC and Keita played about 12 games between them last season. McGinn played 37 from 38. That's the kind of midfielder I want, one who's actually the pitch.

Not that I think there is genuine interest in McGinn, but if there were potential to sign him then surely he'd be lined up as a James Milner replacement?
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Welcome lad.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:49:58 pm
McGinn is a good player, but not worth what Villa would demand. £20-30m fine, £50m and it becomes absurd.

I would have been happy for us to go in for Grealish or Mcginn when Villa were in The Championship. Too much hassle/too expensive now. We need a different profile of midfielder.
Now, in the wake of his impressive performances for Portugal at Euro 2020, Renato Sanches has again been linked.

Lille have admitted they could struggle to hold on to the former Bayern Munich man. Liverpool, though, regard the overall deal for his services as too expensive considering the status he would likely have in the squad.

And there, as they say, is the rub.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-renato-sanches-transfer-truth-20893116?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:36:20 pm
Now, in the wake of his impressive performances for Portugal at Euro 2020, Renato Sanches has again been linked.

Lille have admitted they could struggle to hold on to the former Bayern Munich man. Liverpool, though, regard the overall deal for his services as too expensive considering the status he would likely have in the squad.

And there, as they say, is the rub.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-renato-sanches-transfer-truth-20893116?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

Another nonsense article from the Echo.. says there is no room for a midfielder because we have enough players there then goes on to say Wijnaldum (who has left) featured in every PL game and will be hugely missed. Which is it?

Don't disagree with the premise that we're loaded with bodies in the middle but the injury records and age profiles of nearly all of them leave us with huge question marks. In that sense though, I'm not sure Sanches (who has had his own injury issues) is necessarily the answer, as talented as he is. Which is a shame, because he looks a perfect Klopp midfielder.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:36:20 pm
Now, in the wake of his impressive performances for Portugal at Euro 2020, Renato Sanches has again been linked.

Lille have admitted they could struggle to hold on to the former Bayern Munich man. Liverpool, though, regard the overall deal for his services as too expensive considering the status he would likely have in the squad.

And there, as they say, is the rub.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-renato-sanches-transfer-truth-20893116?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Yes, they are right, as a replacement for Wijnaldum the lad would barely play...
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:06:05 pm
Not that I think there is genuine interest in McGinn, but if there were potential to sign him then surely he'd be lined up as a James Milner replacement?
Milner is a one off, as is Gini, be very very tough to replace either, never seen a more durable or versatile footballer than Milly, be a real loss when he leaves
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:43:50 pm
Another nonsense article from the Echo.. says there is no room for a midfielder because we have enough players there then goes on to say Wijnaldum (who has left) featured in every PL game and will be hugely missed. Which is it?

- With Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning, and Konate signed, Fabinho won't have to play in defence.

- Thiago missed significant number of games last season due to Covid and that awful tackle against Everton.

- Henderson missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Keita missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Oxlade-Chamberlain missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Jones will be one year older, and will command more playing time.

Wijnaldum will be missed, but his playing time in midfield can easily be replaced by those 6 players, if we only have a little bit more luck with the injuries ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:30:34 pm
- With Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning, and Konate signed, Fabinho won't have to play in defence.

- Thiago missed significant number of games last season due to Covid and that awful tackle against Everton.

- Henderson missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Keita missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Oxlade-Chamberlain missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Jones will be one year older, and will command more playing time.

Wijnaldum will be missed, but his playing time in midfield can easily be replaced by those 6 players, if we only have a little bit more luck with the injuries ...

What about the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Henderson have had numerous injuries for the past few seasons, especially the former. Their history suggests there is a good chance they will get injured regularly again.

You are relying on a change of ‘luck’. Not exactly the best when it comes to planning is it?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:33:32 pm
What about the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Henderson have had numerous injuries for the past few seasons, especially the former. Their history suggests there is a good chance they will get injured regularly again.

You are relying on a change of luck. Not exactly the best when it comes to planning is it?

Then we have Fab, Jones, Thiago, and Milner for 3 spots and we have the flexibility to go 4-2-3-1 with Firmino playing as a 10 and Mane, Jota, Salah ahead of him.  I think we probably bring another midfielder in but it's not really the end of the world if we don't. 
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:33:32 pm
What about the fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Henderson have had numerous injuries for the past few seasons, especially the former. Their history suggests there is a good chance they will get injured regularly again.

You are relying on a change of luck. Not exactly the best when it comes to planning is it?

Well, unless one of them is sold, I doubt that we will be signing another midfielder ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:30:34 pm
- With Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning, and Konate signed, Fabinho won't have to play in defence.

- Thiago missed significant number of games last season due to Covid and that awful tackle against Everton.

- Henderson missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Keita missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Oxlade-Chamberlain missed significant number of games last season due to injury.

- Jones will be one year older, and will command more playing time.

Wijnaldum will be missed, but his playing time in midfield can easily be replaced by those 6 players, if we only have a little bit more luck with the injuries ...

Are all those players magically staying fit all season, yeah?
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:39:32 pm
Are all those players magically staying fit all season, yeah?

Well, they certainly won't magically disappear from our wage bill ...
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:19:54 pm
Welcome lad.

Imagine if he's our only other signing this summer.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:41:52 pm
Well, they certainly won't magically disappear from our wage bill ...

Fair. Doesn't mean the midfield can't be upgraded, though.

Look I get it, on the face of it 7 players is arguably too many midfielders to have on the books, but the problem with carrying so many injury prone players is you can't legislate for when they get injured - maybe you're lucky and they all top and tail, or maybe they all get injured at once and you're struggling. There were 11 league matchdays last season (nearly a third of the season) where we had 3 or more midfielders out injured at once.

I just don't buy that we shouldn't replace Wijnaldum. Do we need to? Well that depends on your definition of need I suppose, probably not. But he played 51 times for us last year, and whether that was because the other options were always injured or not at the same level, it amounts to the same thing really - we're weakened by not having him.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:04:24 pm
Fair. Doesn't mean the midfield can't be upgraded, though.

Look I get it, on the face of it 7 players is arguably too many midfielders to have on the books, but the problem with carrying so many injury prone players is you can't legislate for when they get injured - maybe you're lucky and they all top and tail, or maybe they all get injured at once and you're struggling. There were 11 league matchdays last season (nearly a third of the season) where we had 3 or more midfielders out injured at once.

I just don't buy that we shouldn't replace Wijnaldum. Do we need to? Well that depends on your definition of need I suppose, probably not. But he played 51 times for us last year, and whether that was because the other options were always injured or not at the same level, it amounts to the same thing really - we're weakened by not having him.

Oh, I agree that we should sign another midfielder this summer, but we must also sell one. Having 8 senior midfielders for 3 spots would be too much ...
Its funny. You could argue we need another Milner at the age Man City signed him. A Ward Prowse.

Ward Prowse played every minute of every senior Southampton league game plus all their cup games this season (lest we forget a mental season).
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:11:19 pm
Its funny. You could argue we need another Milner at the age Man City signed him. A Ward Prowse.

Ward Prowse played every minute of every senior Southampton league game plus all their cup games this season (lest we forget a mental season).

To be honest, I wouldn't mind us signing Ward-Prowse, especially if we can fund the signing by selling Grujic and one of Keita/Ox, or maybe making Minamino part of the deal. I think that he would do well in our setup ...
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:04:24 pm
Fair. Doesn't mean the midfield can't be upgraded, though.

Look I get it, on the face of it 7 players is arguably too many midfielders to have on the books, but the problem with carrying so many injury prone players is you can't legislate for when they get injured - maybe you're lucky and they all top and tail, or maybe they all get injured at once and you're struggling. There were 11 league matchdays last season (nearly a third of the season) where we had 3 or more midfielders out injured at once.

I just don't buy that we shouldn't replace Wijnaldum. Do we need to? Well that depends on your definition of need I suppose, probably not. But he played 51 times for us last year, and whether that was because the other options were always injured or not at the same level, it amounts to the same thing really - we're weakened by not having him.

It's a difficult one to call. We had a lot of injuries last season but we also had our midfield covering 5-6 positions at times which led to more injuries than usual, Klopp was apoplectic when Milner got injured because it was purely down to the absurd schedule and the gammons voting down the 5 subs rule. I also think the centreback situation is playing on peoples minds, we gambled on 3 being enough and had the worst defensive injury crisis I've seen, but it would have been a crisis even if we'd signed a Lovren replacement.

It's easy to look at it as us not replacing Gini, but we also adding Thiago to a stocked midfield last summer and Jones broke through in a pretty big way, so if anything we have more depth now than when we won the league. At the same time I can understand the concerns, Keita's issues seem to be getting worse every season, Ox had another knee injury and Henderson/Milner are both getting older.

I can see why people want another player there but I can also see how sticking with what we have wouldn't be the crisis people think it would.
Come on guys, we're not signing anyone until we hit 1000 pages. Crack on.
Take set pieces away from Ward-Prowse and he doesn't really offer much, does he?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:38:29 pm
Take set pieces away from Ward-Prowse and he doesn't really offer much, does he?
Of course he doesn't, but I guess people are bored.

John McGinn.  James Ward-Prowse.  Jesus "Not The Man City One" Christ, make it stop!
Ian Doyle again saying we may not get someone in in midfield. Got Keita, Ox and Henderson there all injury prone. Massive risk. A risk we really shouldn't need to take.
Maybe, just maybe this is Keitas year

Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:52:05 pm
Ian Doyle again saying we may not get someone in in midfield. Got Keita, Ox and Henderson there all injury prone. Massive risk. A risk we really shouldn't need to take.
We should've made more protests after the Super League thing.  Fear loosens the purse strings.
Same journalists who said we wouldn't be signing Thiago or anybody really last summer, doing the same nonsense this time around


Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:16:52 pm
To be honest, I wouldn't mind us signing Ward-Prowse, especially if we can fund the signing by selling Grujic and one of Keita/Ox, or maybe making Minamino part of the deal. I think that he would do well in our setup ...

Is there any evidence that we're doing the above?
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:17:15 pm
It's a difficult one to call. We had a lot of injuries last season but we also had our midfield covering 5-6 positions at times which led to more injuries than usual, Klopp was apoplectic when Milner got injured because it was purely down to the absurd schedule and the gammons voting down the 5 subs rule. I also think the centreback situation is playing on peoples minds, we gambled on 3 being enough and had the worst defensive injury crisis I've seen, but it would have been a crisis even if we'd signed a Lovren replacement.

It's easy to look at it as us not replacing Gini, but we also adding Thiago to a stocked midfield last summer and Jones broke through in a pretty big way, so if anything we have more depth now than when we won the league. At the same time I can understand the concerns, Keita's issues seem to be getting worse every season, Ox had another knee injury and Henderson/Milner are both getting older.

I can see why people want another player there but I can also see how sticking with what we have wouldn't be the crisis people think it would.

The weird one for me is Oxlade-Chamberlain - bar the start of the season, he was consistently fit from December onwards yet he played next to no football - 286 minutes. I mean Marko Grujic played 180 mins of football for us last year and he was away on a season long loan...

The worry for me is Klopp doesn't trust some of these players, not properly. He'll speak positively about them, and I'm sure he'll have faith in them coming good, but when push comes to shove, the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita aren't trusted (or fit enough) to play regularly, and that means we'll end up running the same core of players into the ground again - doing that with players who are 30, 31 and 35 in the engine room of our team feels like asking for trouble to me.

I'd rather we had a smaller group of squad midfielders but ones who are a) consistently fit and b) trusted to actually come into the team regularly. Jones has emerged as one of those players, but I feel like we need another. We'll need to replace Milner next year anyway, and it's not a terrible idea to get that player in now to settle, especially if we (as reported) are not planning on going big on a forward.
After what happened last season with our centre halves I'd be shocked and pretty fucking livid if we didn't replace Gini. Odds on everyone one of our midfielders picks up some kind of knock next season and almost certain 2 or 3 of them will miss a couple of months in total given their injury records.
