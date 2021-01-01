Anyone got any thoughts on whether McGinn is worth £50 million or not?



It goes back to what another poster said about City and Chelsea distorting the game.We have a settled set up and Klopp knows the style he wants to use for most games. Ideally we would have the money to buy the best player in the world for each of those positions, and they'd never get injured, never face a match ban, or have to go play for their country. Now in a lot of positions we have players that are arguably as good as anyone. We'd like best in the world for when we need slightly different players for different tactics, either as a game goes on or to start against a different style oppositions.Obviously injuries and other reasons mean our first choices aren't always available (and look at how much we've had to spend to get those world best first XI). Almost nobody can afford to have other players from the world best pool to be backups. Players who may well be spending most of the season the bench. The City's \ PSG \ Chelseas, can offer world class players enough money to sit on their arses, but we can't. We have to accept there is going to be a drop off in quality in post positions across the squad. It's just how do we minimise the drop.In the Gini case, do we try for the best replacement possible, or maybe a cheaper one, but use some of the money to make sure the back up is almost as good?