« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 958 959 960 961 962 [963]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1653580 times)

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38480 on: Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm
I'd take McGinn at like 20-25 million. He is a decent player, improves our squad, but isn't a first teamer, and isn't likely to get much better with his age. But 50 million is way overpriced and there is better value elsewhere.

To say it is snobbery because of that is just silly. He is overvalued at 50 and people have stated that. It's not that foreign players are better but there is way better value out there than McGinn at 50 million.

Take Sabitzer, a similar type of midfielder, similar age, played at a higher European level but in a different league. He costs around 20-25 million. Foreign or not that on the face of it seems like a significantly better deal.
I hate this idea where you buy players as they are good squad players but will not maintain the level if the first team in the short term.
We did it for 20 years and under Klopp we seemed to have learned the futility of this. Every player is bought with either the idea that they are a top player or has the potential to be a  top player, maybe with the exception of reserve Goalkeeper or Klavan.
I just don't see the point of buying a player that you don't expect to play or if they do will be a discernible drop in quality in the short or long term.
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38481 on: Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm »
like Gosens from Atlanta. for the midfield vacancy
Can also play LB and RB, at a stretch.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38482 on: Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm
McGinn could be from Timbuktu and it wouldn't alter the fact he is a yard dog more suited to Everton. Scotland were destroyed in midfield by a team of old men and people are talking about recruiting from that midfield?

I personally don't want us to go after McGinn.

But extrapolating his performance for his country to what he'd do at club level is a bit of a stretch. It's more of a stretch when you consider he plays for a national team that isn't the greatest of quality, and where McGinn may be asked to do more than we would be expected at Villa, nevermind Liverpool.

McGinn is a decent player. Probably just under the level we should be looking at for a soon to be 27 year old. If he was 23 or 24 and at this level that might be a different story.

People again though going over the top to try and garner attention with a one or two line post.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38483 on: Yesterday at 08:26:55 pm »
If we do go for a forward this summer maybe we should take a look at that young Chilean lad, Diaz. He's been earning rave reviews at the Copa America. I'm confident he'd be able to master the language and cope with the colder British climate.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38484 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm »
Renato Sanches please
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,015
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38485 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 pm »
Im on the Renato Sanches train. Ready made Wijnaldum replacement. Probably cant manage as many games though.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38486 on: Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm »
Ruben Dias looks so slow on the replay of that Benzema goal.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38487 on: Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm »
Renato Sanches for £25\30m would be great business.  Reminded me of gini this evening
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,118
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38488 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm
Renato Sanches for £25\30m would be great business.  Reminded me of gini this evening

Passes the ball forward more than Gini.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38489 on: Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm »
Honestly would love Renato Sanches here. Never thought I'd be saying that after the Swansea loan spell. Perfect Gini replacement at right price.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38490 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm »
I've been impressed with his strength this Euros, don't watch ligue un enough to comment before. Massively impressed
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38491 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm »
Get Sanches please.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38492 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Honestly would love Renato Sanches here. Never thought I'd be saying that after the Swansea loan spell. Perfect Gini replacement at right price.
I would love him here if it wasnt for his injury record

He had 5 muscle injuries last season alone missing 14 games in total
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38493 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
i see its been posted already but just came here to say thats the Gini replacement right there. Renato Sanches.  Him and Sabitzer would be be nice to bolster our midfield.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38494 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 pm »
Any actual news?
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38495 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:46:32 pm
Any actual news?

Since we've signed Konate, not really ...
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38496 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm
Honestly would love Renato Sanches here. Never thought I'd be saying that after the Swansea loan spell. Perfect Gini replacement at right price.

I think the Swansea spell is exactly why we'd be interested. He could very easily have downed tools and given up, but he's managed to fight his way back up and that tenacity will be what Klopp/Edwards will be looking for. As Klopp said, every player has their story of mental toughness.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38497 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
I think the Swansea spell is exactly why we'd be interested. He could very easily have downed tools and given up, but he's managed to fight his way back up and that tenacity will be what Klopp/Edwards will be looking for. As Klopp said, every player has their story of mental toughness.

Hes definitely been scouted, stylistically and physically he does seem the closest to Gini

Also salah was deemed to have not been successful at Chelsea but that didnt stop us from signing him from Roma

Wouldnt surprise me if he was on the shortlist
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38498 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Passes the ball forward more than Gini.

True.  Seemed to have good range of passing, could even be an upgrade.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38499 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm
True.  Seemed to have good range of passing, could even be an upgrade.
What a load of rubbish.  Using that logic Wijnaldum would be an upgrade on Wijnaldum, because he's more progressive in his country's system than he was in ours.

He played how he was asked to play for us and did it tremendously.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38500 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:27:07 pm
What a load of rubbish.  Using that logic Wijnaldum would be an upgrade on Wijnaldum, because he's more progressive in his country's system than he was in ours.

He played how he was asked to play for us and did it tremendously.

Exactly. We have signed Wijnaldum as an attacking midfielder, and Klopp has turned him into something different. The same thing with Firmino. We don't really know what kind of midfield player Klopp wants, and how he plans to use him ...
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Justice for the 96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38501 on: Today at 12:11:09 am »
Seems to be a popular choice, could I order one Renato Sanches too please.

Thought he was class tonight, especially in that first half. Hes also looked good in the very limited times Ive seen him play for Lille this season.

Whats his injury record like?
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38502 on: Today at 12:21:09 am »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38503 on: Today at 12:45:42 am »
It's hard to see us going for McGinn purely because he's signed his career away already with a lengthy contract at Villa. It's rare that we go over market value for a player and Villa will be demanding way over his for the type of player that we should be capable of finding elsewhere pretty easily.

With the Euro's going on it's hard to see McGinn as a "smokescreen" though, more likely it's just bullshit the papers decided to run with.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • Yes lad!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38504 on: Today at 02:31:32 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:27:07 pm
What a load of rubbish.  Using that logic Wijnaldum would be an upgrade on Wijnaldum, because he's more progressive in his country's system than he was in ours.

He played how he was asked to play for us and did it tremendously.
Appropriate for the rest of your post. Gini has more licence to get forward and score for his country, but his passing range doesn't magically expand because he plays for the Netherlands. He still is a limited passer, even for his national team. Great footballer though.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38505 on: Today at 02:58:27 am »
What do people think our subs bench will look like at some point?. Will some of the younger players be blooded at some point? Be disappointed if Origi is going to be the go to guy if we need someone who is either a. tall or b. left footed c. lack of options. Do we buy better players to just sit on the bench or go with mostly what we have? .I have no problems buying some cheaper players who either develop or prove to be better (AND reliable ) than who we have
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,454
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38506 on: Today at 06:06:25 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:46:32 pm
Any actual news?
Doesn't really tend to be any news that's reliable nowadays, the club really have circled the wagons with regards keeping all transfers in house now, rarely hear about them now before they're done deals.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 958 959 960 961 962 [963]   Go Up
« previous next »
 