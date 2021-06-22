I am a bit disappointed in the type of player profile we seem to be targeting. We seem to be looking for a like-to like Gini replacement with players like Nehaus, Mcginn. I wonder if we would be more better of trying for a No 10 like Aouar as our team lacks creativity and players who can play between the lines.



We have developed a way of playing and have been incredibly successful, why would we veer away from that? We had a No 10 with Coutinho and whilst some would say we played better football, our results were worse off and we still come unstuck against many a parked bus.