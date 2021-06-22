« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1646271 times)

Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38320 on: Today at 12:28:54 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm
Knew you'd enjoy that as much as me.

The initial article and that nonsense make it sound like we're checking upon him on Teletext

 ;D

Thats how Everton scout to this day.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38321 on: Today at 12:37:38 am »
Everyone needs to stop referencing Doyle. The guy is literally not any better informed than any Liverpool fan. He just happens to write for the Echo.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38322 on: Today at 01:45:11 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 21, 2021, 07:07:31 am
From the same article:

The data underlines Neuhaus penchant for carrying and passing the ball forwards from deep. In Europes top five leagues only Aston Villas John McGinn and Valencias Carlos Soler did so more often on a per touch basis over the course of the 2020-21 season.

Probably explains those random McGinn rumours



Also what Naby was bought to do
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38323 on: Today at 05:43:55 am »
Klopp impressed by McGinn as Liverpool prepare for life without Wijnaldum

For Villa to even entertain the idea, bidding would have to start at £45 million to £50 million.
Theres no chance of Liverpool landing McGinn for the £20 million fee mentioned in newspaper reports over the weekend.
Theres a requirement to sell some of Liverpool's unwanted or unsettled players before they can buy more.

https://theathletic.com/2525834/2021/06/22/klopp-impressed-mcginn-liverpool-prepare-life-wijnaldum/
Offline red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38324 on: Today at 06:21:42 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:35:30 pm
Is Bruce Forsyth in charge of our transfers?

Nice to sell you, to sell you, nice.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38325 on: Today at 07:37:59 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:37:38 am
Everyone needs to stop referencing Doyle. The guy is literally not any better informed than any Liverpool fan. He just happens to write for the Echo.

He is though, in that he is told what to say by the club and he does so. It just so happens that the club actively lie in their briefings these days. But when the club want to brief something true, he'll know before us.
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38326 on: Today at 08:16:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:43:55 am
Klopp impressed by McGinn as Liverpool prepare for life without Wijnaldum

For Villa to even entertain the idea, bidding would have to start at £45 million to £50 million.
Theres no chance of Liverpool landing McGinn for the £20 million fee mentioned in newspaper reports over the weekend.
Theres a requirement to sell some of Liverpool's unwanted or unsettled players before they can buy more.

https://theathletic.com/2525834/2021/06/22/klopp-impressed-mcginn-liverpool-prepare-life-wijnaldum/
All these articles basically recycle the same information with an addition of new names and adjectives. To summarize, he club wants to sell a few players first and then use that money and freed up wages to buy one maybe two new players. Seems like the Athletic is also resorting to click baity articles about us now.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38327 on: Today at 08:18:12 am »
I really like McGinn, and not surprised Klopp is a fan too. Whether he's quite good enough I'm not sure, and he turns 27 this year which I'd suggest is a little older than we need in midfield.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38328 on: Today at 08:20:02 am »
Villa fans seemed to spend about 6 months last season begging for him to be dropped, he's pretty average though gets the media going with a worldie goal every season. Can't see there being any truth in that thankfully.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38329 on: Today at 08:29:59 am »
Yeah not a fan of the McGinn links, especially at £45 million which would be extortionate. I'd have thought he would be sort of like a £15 million squad filler.

Always comes across as a good player, but physically lacking.
Online Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38330 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:18:12 am
I really like McGinn, and not surprised Klopp is a fan too. Whether he's quite good enough I'm not sure, and he turns 27 this year which I'd suggest is a little older than we need in midfield.
Agree with this. I wouldn't say no at all as he's a good player who works ridiculously hard, but for the rumoured price and at his age I can't see us going for him. Stranger things have happened though.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38331 on: Today at 08:53:29 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:29:59 am
Yeah not a fan of the McGinn links, especially at £45 million which would be extortionate. I'd have thought he would be sort of like a £15 million squad filler.

Always comes across as a good player, but physically lacking.

£45m to replace Gini with what some people call a statistical unicorn'? Whatever that means.
Online Triad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38332 on: Today at 08:53:52 am »
 I am a bit disappointed in the type of player profile we seem to be targeting. We seem to be looking for a like-to like Gini replacement with players like Nehaus, Mcginn. I wonder if we would be more better of trying for a No 10 like Aouar as our team lacks creativity and players who can play between the lines.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38333 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Pearcey boy:

#LFC have not signed Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and loaned him to Sporting - despite some reports to the contrary. For a start, they can't as he's u18. He's joined Sporting on a permanent. LFC adamant they have no involvement & no commitment to take him in the future
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38334 on: Today at 08:59:35 am »
Quote from: Triad on Today at 08:53:52 am
I am a bit disappointed in the type of player profile we seem to be targeting. We seem to be looking for a like-to like Gini replacement with players like Nehaus, Mcginn. I wonder if we would be more better of trying for a No 10 like Aouar as our team lacks creativity and players who can play between the lines.

We have developed a way of playing and have been incredibly successful, why would we veer away from that? We had a No 10 with Coutinho and whilst some would say we played better football, our results were worse off and we still come unstuck against many a parked bus.
