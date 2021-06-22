Liverpool consider midfield transfer options as Florian Neuhaus interest cools

By Ian Doyle Chief Liverpool writer

14:42, 22 JUN 2021



Liverpool have cooled their interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus - but are continuing to explore the possibility of signing a midfielder this summer.



The Reds have been tracking the 24-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach man for several months as they contemplate the make-up of their squad for the forthcoming campaign.



Reports in Germany have indicated Jurgen Klopp will decide after the European Championships whether to make a concrete offer for Neuhaus.



However, that Liverpool chose not to trigger the player's £34.25million release clause before it expired at the end of last month has indicated the Reds are keeping their options open in the market.



The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.



But with Moenchengladbach now able to command a higher fee for the player, the likelihood of a move to Anfield has lessened considerably.



Liverpool are keeping tabs on a number of possible midfield targets in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.



The £36m arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig has already addressed the chief priority of a new centre-back, leaving the Reds to explore other areas of the team.



Liverpool, though, are mindful of the midfield options already at Klopp's disposal, with any firm move for reinforcement in the engine room likely to be prompted by a departure from the current squad.



Think its more likely that Liverpool have a deal lined up for someone and are just waiting for the Euros to finish. Don't think you let one of your first 11 leave unless you have someone you think is on a par not better in place. Cheaper to give an extension than payout for a midfielder you are not sure about