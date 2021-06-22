« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38280 on: Today at 06:24:34 pm
Offline fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38281 on: Today at 06:27:26 pm
Announce Neuhaus!
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38282 on: Today at 06:31:08 pm
So much negativity coming from that rag regarding transfers recently.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38283 on: Today at 06:43:38 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:31:08 pm
So much negativity coming from that rag regarding transfers recently.

Considering what newspaper is called the rag, Im not really sure its right to call the Echo the same.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38284 on: Today at 06:50:58 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:39:05 pm
Liverpool consider midfield transfer options as Florian Neuhaus interest cools
Liverpool have cooled interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus but remain open to signing a midfielder in transfer market

By Ian Doyle Chief Liverpool writer
14:42, 22 JUN 2021

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus - but are continuing to explore the possibility of signing a midfielder this summer.

The Reds have been tracking the 24-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach man for several months as they contemplate the make-up of their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Reports in Germany have indicated Jurgen Klopp will decide after the European Championships whether to make a concrete offer for Neuhaus.

However, that Liverpool chose not to trigger the player's £34.25million release clause before it expired at the end of last month has indicated the Reds are keeping their options open in the market.

The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

But with Moenchengladbach now able to command a higher fee for the player, the likelihood of a move to Anfield has lessened considerably.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a number of possible midfield targets in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The £36m arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig has already addressed the chief priority of a new centre-back, leaving the Reds to explore other areas of the team.

Liverpool, though, are mindful of the midfield options already at Klopp's disposal, with any firm move for reinforcement in the engine room likely to be prompted by a departure from the current squad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-florian-neuhaus-transfer-interest-20874867

"The ECHO understands Liverpool will still monitor the progress of Neuhaus during the Euros, although he has yet to feature in the tournament ahead of Germany's final group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

That line is hilarious.

I am pretty sure Liverpools scouts and sporting director knew hed barely played an hour of competitive football for Germany to this point. 

Common sense would say the interest isnt that firm being as the clause wasnt triggered.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38285 on: Today at 06:55:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:03:13 pm
Makes sense. Saving the money for Mbappe next summer ...

Definitely. Plus Haaland.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38286 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:55:55 pm
Definitely. Plus Haaland.
And Bellingham, #announceBellandbappe!
Online FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38287 on: Today at 07:02:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:39:05 pm
Think its more likely that Liverpool have a deal lined up for someone and are just waiting for the Euros to finish. Don't think you let one of your first 11 leave unless you have someone you think is on a par not better in place. Cheaper to give an extension than payout for a midfielder you are not sure about
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38288 on: Today at 07:03:40 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:55:55 pm
Definitely. Plus Haaland.

Nah, we are not interested in Haaland. We are signing Mbappe ...
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38289 on: Today at 07:06:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:03:40 pm
Nah, we are not interested in Haaland. We are signing Mbappe ...
I think Haaland would be a better fit for Liverpool to be honest, having said that I couldn't see either deal being even close to affordable for the club.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38290 on: Today at 07:10:45 pm
Elseid Hysaj is on a free this summer.

Just saying.
