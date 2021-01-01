2023 is two years away. As ever, you make it sound like the sky is falling. That's plenty of time to negotiate 8 or 9 contract renewals. You understand that the transfer window isn't also a contract negotiation window, right? If it gets to 3 minutes before deadline, we don't have to rush through Mo's contract or risk starting from scratch again on January 1st.

But we don't want to negotiate eight or nine renewals, considering that number includes the almost premanently injured Keita and Ox as well as Salah, Fimino, Mane, Shaq, Hendo and Virg (all of whom are 29 or older, most of whom are either coming off injuries or have seen their form plummet in the past year or two). Now's the time to sell and rejuvenate the squad, not replicate 2020 Barcelona with a first team of hugely paid 30-somethings it's impossible to get rid of, because they're loyal servants.