« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 952 953 954 955 956 [957]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1641249 times)

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38240 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:12:10 pm
Echo running with a bizarre shite story
Fixed it for you ;D Google is polluting my new tab page with tons of their stories, most are complete nonsense designed to grab you and destroy your eyeballs with their adverts!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38241 on: Today at 02:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:18:46 pm
On top of all of this is the fact that players have some say in whether they leave or not, we can't just say "okay we're done with you" and that's it.

Thats genuinely one of the most bizarre things people miss.

Like with Origi for example. He's on a big wage here, winning trophies, he's come back in from the cold to score in CL semis and finals for us before. He seems like a nice lad, intelligent too. How exactly do you force someone like him out of the door? It was the same with Lallana before he left.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38242 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:58:33 pm
2023 is two years away. As ever, you make it sound like the sky is falling. That's plenty of time to negotiate 8 or 9 contract renewals. You understand that the transfer window isn't also a contract negotiation window, right? If it gets to 3 minutes before deadline, we don't have to rush through Mo's contract or risk starting from scratch again on January 1st.
But we don't want to negotiate eight or nine renewals, considering that number includes the almost premanently injured Keita and Ox as well as Salah, Fimino, Mane, Shaq, Hendo and Virg (all of whom are 29 or older, most of whom are either coming off injuries or have seen their form plummet in the past year or two). Now's the time to sell and rejuvenate the squad, not replicate 2020 Barcelona with a first team of hugely paid 30-somethings it's impossible to get rid of, because they're loyal servants.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38243 on: Today at 02:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:28:23 pm
But we don't want to negotiate eight or nine renewals, considering that number includes the almost premanently injured Keita and Ox as well as Salah, Fimino, Mane, Shaq, Hendo and Virg (all of whom are 29 or older, most of whom are either coming off injuries or have seen their form plummet in the past year or two). Now's the time to sell and rejuvenate the squad, not replicate 2020 Barcelona with a first team of hugely paid 30-somethings it's impossible to get rid of, because they're loyal servants.

I'm sure we don't want to, but its hardly something we wouldn't be able to do if we literally wanted to renew every contract which is expiring in 2 years (especially since there's no particularly pressing needs for ones expiring next summer).

As I said, I'm sure it'll be more of a case of selling a few, renewing probably 5/6 and maybe just letting one or two run down and leave
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Pages: 1 ... 952 953 954 955 956 [957]   Go Up
« previous next »
 