Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38120 on: Today at 07:16:52 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:05 am
All you people thinking we don't need full back cover are absolutely nuts, it's like the last 12 months never happened. You want to pull key players from other areas (Fab, Hendo) to cover and then weaken the middle, it's Fab and Hendo at CB all over again.

If Trent's indestructible then the RB cover won't play much, but the lad is CURRENTLY INJURED, what if he has a set back when he gets back to training?

Every other club in world fucking football has back up for specialist positions, but you armchair experts thing we're special and can do without it. Don't any of you come crying when we lose points due to playing Milner at right back for 3 months.
I think what we learned is just trust the academy players in the end
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38121 on: Today at 07:25:57 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:05 am
All you people thinking we don't need full back cover are absolutely nuts, it's like the last 12 months never happened. You want to pull key players from other areas (Fab, Hendo) to cover and then weaken the middle, it's Fab and Hendo at CB all over again.

If Trent's indestructible then the RB cover won't play much, but the lad is CURRENTLY INJURED, what if he has a set back when he gets back to training?

Every other club in world fucking football has back up for specialist positions, but you armchair experts thing we're special and can do without it. Don't any of you come crying when we lose points due to playing Milner at right back for 3 months.

Ah wind you neck in a a bit there man. No one wants to play players out of position and certainly no one thinks we're special in that way. The point being made is that if we have a specific budget this summer the money may better served going into a better quality midfielder or attacker. It's a fair point it's not arrogance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38122 on: Today at 07:49:06 am
Liverpool currently have no plans and no intention to recruit any attacking players in this transfer window or in the foreseeable future. Jurgen Klopp is perfectly happy with the players he already has (Liverpool Echo)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/daka-malen-raphinha-liverpool-news-20869461

Sounds like the Echo haven't got a clue as usual, or are spinning at the club's request.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38123 on: Today at 07:49:55 am
Liverpool to sanction four departures as Jurgen Klopp makes forward decision
Liverpool have been incessantly linked with a number of forwards ahead of the summer transfer window

By Theo Squires
05:00, 22 JUN 2021

Liverpool have a number of players fans would not be surprised to see leave the club this summer.

Following word the Reds are willing to sanction a permanent exit for Neco Williams should the Wales international wish to leave, the defenders name joins a list that includes the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.

Last summer, Liverpool were open to offers for all three players and when suitable offers were not forthcoming, the Welshman was allowed to leave on loan as the Switzerland and Belgium internationals provided cover at Anfield.

When it comes to the trio this summer, the Reds stance has not changed.

There is again significant interest in their services, which is likely to only increase for Shaqiri following his impressive showings at Euro 2020, but Liverpool are not willing to sell any of them on the cheap.

Jurgen Klopp would only sanction an exit for any of the trio if they pushed to leave the club rather than the Reds forcing them through the exit door.

If they wish to stay, they will remain part of the Liverpool first team squad, as was the case for Shaqiri and Origi last season.

If they wish to leave, they would only be allowed to depart for their market value.

However, if the Reds did sell any of the trio, club insiders admit it is unlikely that a replacement would be sought despite links with the likes of Patson Daka, Raphinha and Donyell Malen.

There had been frequent speculation that Liverpool would look to recruit a new forward this summer, especially given that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

However, the duo are likely to only miss two Premier League matches as a result and club sources insist that Liverpool currently have no plans and no intention to recruit any attacking players in this window or in the foreseeable future.

The ECHO understands that Klopp and his coaching team are extremely happy with the attacking options they have at their disposal, having already found it a challenge to give all players sufficient game time last season.

After all, Shaqiri was handed five Premier League starts last season while Origi, along with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, registered just two.

Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino have been the Reds undisputed front three in recent seasons and there is no sign of any of them departing this summer, while Diogo Jota became the first player to stake a genuine claim to break up the trio when shining during his maiden season at Anfield last year.

Meanwhile, the likes of Minamino and Harvey Elliott were allowed to depart on loan, alongside Wilson, in search of regular game time.

The duo will return to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby for pre-season training next month, with the ECHO already reporting that Minamino remains a part of Klopps plans.

After shining on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool retain high hopes for Elliott and it is believed they expect him to come back to the club ready to be a contributing squad player next season.

The Reds attacking ranks will also be boosted by the availability of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita following injury-plagued campaigns.

And it is the presence of the England international at Anfield which could help explain why Liverpool currently have no intention to strengthen their hand even if any of Shaqiri, Origi or Wilson move on.

Having predominantly been used in central-midfield during his Reds career so far, Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season.

Therefore, currently boasting more than two players for each position in the Reds' traditional front three, Liverpool are not expected to look to replace any departing squad options in attack with Klopp believed to be perfectly happy to head into the new campaign with the players he already has at his disposal.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/daka-malen-raphinha-liverpool-news-20869461
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38124 on: Today at 07:59:04 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:05 am
All you people thinking we don't need full back cover are absolutely nuts, it's like the last 12 months never happened. You want to pull key players from other areas (Fab, Hendo) to cover and then weaken the middle, it's Fab and Hendo at CB all over again.

If Trent's indestructible then the RB cover won't play much, but the lad is CURRENTLY INJURED, what if he has a set back when he gets back to training?

Every other club in world fucking football has back up for specialist positions, but you armchair experts thing we're special and can do without it. Don't any of you come crying when we lose points due to playing Milner at right back for 3 months.

Who is Kanes back up at Spurs? That Brazilian kid who barely played in the league?

I think we do need some kind of cover for Trent but its a tough call to find someone who can do half of what he does. Whatever you do it will change the way we need to play so I cant see us throw much of our budget at it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38125 on: Today at 08:12:40 am
Quote from: calvin on Today at 07:49:06 am
Liverpool currently have no plans and no intention to recruit any attacking players in this transfer window or in the foreseeable future. Jurgen Klopp is perfectly happy with the players he already has (Liverpool Echo)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/daka-malen-raphinha-liverpool-news-20869461

Sounds like the Echo haven't got a clue as usual, or are spinning at the club's request.

I think not having a clue is perhaps a slightly unnuanced characterisation; your latter view is more on point. They are very well connected. and say exactly what the Club tells them to. The Club just has a habit of lying through the media more often these days. It does make the transfer window slightly more exciting though as even the clear briefings might well be nonsense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38126 on: Today at 08:13:17 am
Feel for the Echo because all theyre doing is saying what the club tell them, but they dont do themselves any favours. Why not say the club insist no replacements will be sought but based on previous examples and common sense, that position is almost certainly false.

The idea that we sell Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino and just rely on Elliott is bonkers. If we sell those three, of course well bring someone in. It should be two, but itll definitely be one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38127 on: Today at 08:22:43 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:05 am
All you people thinking we don't need full back cover are absolutely nuts, it's like the last 12 months never happened. You want to pull key players from other areas (Fab, Hendo) to cover and then weaken the middle, it's Fab and Hendo at CB all over again.

If Trent's indestructible then the RB cover won't play much, but the lad is CURRENTLY INJURED, what if he has a set back when he gets back to training?

Every other club in world fucking football has back up for specialist positions, but you armchair experts thing we're special and can do without it. Don't any of you come crying when we lose points due to playing Milner at right back for 3 months.

The complacency comes from the club because we always have such limited net spends. We have a habbit of letting players go and not replacing them with the assumption of 'well if it comes to it x can cover here or y can cover there, even if it has a knock on effect to the rest of the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38128 on: Today at 08:23:45 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:13:17 am
Feel for the Echo because all theyre doing is saying what the club tell them, but they dont do themselves any favours. Why not say the club insist no replacements will be sought but based on previous examples and common sense, that position is almost certainly false.

The idea that we sell Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino and just rely on Elliott is bonkers. If we sell those three, of course well bring someone in. It should be two, but itll definitely be one.

Yep and we have been here before. Remember the whole thing about us telling the press that we had no plans to recruit a keeper and that Danny Ward would be given an opportunity? Few weeks later, Alisson was signed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38129 on: Today at 08:25:23 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:05 am
All you people thinking we don't need full back cover are absolutely nuts, it's like the last 12 months never happened. You want to pull key players from other areas (Fab, Hendo) to cover and then weaken the middle, it's Fab and Hendo at CB all over again.

If Trent's indestructible then the RB cover won't play much, but the lad is CURRENTLY INJURED, what if he has a set back when he gets back to training?

Every other club in world fucking football has back up for specialist positions, but you armchair experts thing we're special and can do without it. Don't any of you come crying when we lose points due to playing Milner at right back for 3 months.

It would be great if we could have two world class options per position. But the fact is that we make noises about needing the money. Therefore we have to compromise somewhere. We have compromised in Klopps whole time here in some position or another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38130 on: Today at 08:26:21 am
Quote from: calvin on Today at 07:49:06 am
Liverpool currently have no plans and no intention to recruit any attacking players in this transfer window or in the foreseeable future. Jurgen Klopp is perfectly happy with the players he already has (Liverpool Echo)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/daka-malen-raphinha-liverpool-news-20869461

Sounds like the Echo haven't got a clue as usual, or are spinning at the club's request.

Replacing Gini needs to be the main priority.

If we let Shaq and Origi go then it's a question of whether Elliott steps up. Really we'd need another body at that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38131 on: Today at 08:28:48 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:21 am
Replacing Gini needs to be the main priority.

If we let Shaq and Origi go then it's a question of whether Elliott steps up. Really we'd need another body at that point.

I think there is a good chance Elliott isnt even here this season and maybe sent out on loan again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #38132 on: Today at 08:29:36 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:23:45 am
Yep and we have been here before. Remember the whole thing about us telling the press that we had no plans to recruit a keeper and that Danny Ward would be given an opportunity? Few weeks later, Alisson was signed.

Exactly. Im completely fine with the Echo reporting what the club say - thats important. Its the lack of context or challenge to what they say thats the problem. Like political reporters parroting the government line without pointing out its bollocks  ;D

At the moment we are actively trying to sell Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi. I think while thats going on well play down replacement chat - which makes it easier for the clubs interested in that trio try and get them for lower fees. There is still a chance one or two of those players stay btw, in which case its not impossible we dont recruit. But if they all leave, then of course we will.
